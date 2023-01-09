ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

CMS hopes to hire its next superintendent before end of school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members voted Tuesday night to move forward with an accelerated timeline to find a new superintendent of CMS. The district plans to hire a search firm by the middle of February, have the search firm present candidates ready to interview by mid-March, and want a superintendent hired around April 24.
CHARLOTTE, NC
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Confronting our own mortality with McIntyre Elder Law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we're joined by attorneys Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley from McIntyre Elder Law to discuss mortality. It's a topic that may be tough to tackle but the truth is we all will face it. "Confronting our own mortality is something we have a hard time with, it gives us anxiety but it is something we need to face says “McIntyre.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rate hike for Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina greenlit by group of parties

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina power customers could see increasing bills in April if Duke Energy Progress' rate hike is approved by state regulators. On Thursday, the subsidiary owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy announced that several consumer, environmental, and industrial groups had reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the company's rate review request in September 2022. Walmart, Nucor Steel, the US Department of Defense, and the Sierra Club were among the entities listed in the settlement agreement filed with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Gastonia councilman running for mayor

GASTONIA, N.C. — A city councilman will look to take the mayor's seat in November. On Monday, Robert Kellogg announced his intentions to run for mayor of Gastonia. Kellogg plans to officially begin his campaign on Wednesday at the Gastonia Police Department. Kellogg has served on the Gastonia City...
GASTONIA, NC
Suspect surrenders to CMPD SWAT team in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team took a person who was barricaded inside a southeast Charlotte home into custody Friday morning. CMPD tweeted its SWAT team was called to a home along Wheeler Drive, near Lynbrook Drive and Redcoat Drive, a few minutes after 10 a.m. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, surrendered to SWAT agents shortly after 10:30.
CHARLOTTE, NC
One dead in East Charlotte shooting Friday morning, Medic confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead from an apparent gunshot wound that occurred Friday morning in East Charlotte, according to a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon on Citiside...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Higher pay for pilots could affect flights out of Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher pilot pay could cut the number of destinations from Charlotte Douglas airport. Back in June, American Airlines raised pilot pay to help with recruiting for Piedmont and PSA airlines. These are two companies that helps American fly regionally to smaller cities across the country. Everywhere...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Say this when a debt collector calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a debt collector calls, try not to freak out. Yes, debt collector calls can surely be stressful, but here are some expert tips for how to handle them. One of the most important tips from the experts at Penny Hoarder is to never, under any circumstances, give away any personal information or confirm that you do, in fact, owe money. They say that doing those things could make matters worse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
