Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sounding alarm for men to volunteer in the classroom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools community engagement leaders are sounding the alarm by putting out a plea to men in the community: Come join us to help students who need it the most. "Superman ain't coming, but the men are!" CMS Community Engagement Specialist Harold Dixon said on...
CMS hopes to hire its next superintendent before end of school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members voted Tuesday night to move forward with an accelerated timeline to find a new superintendent of CMS. The district plans to hire a search firm by the middle of February, have the search firm present candidates ready to interview by mid-March, and want a superintendent hired around April 24.
'Transparency is the key to trust' | NC Congressman goes viral for explaining how government works
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Politicians are reaching out to key voting demographics differently than they did a few years ago. They’re using social media apps like Instagram and TikTok to reach Gen Z and Millennials. U.S. Congressman Jeff Jackson, who represents portions of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties in...
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
WCNC
Confronting our own mortality with McIntyre Elder Law
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we're joined by attorneys Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley from McIntyre Elder Law to discuss mortality. It's a topic that may be tough to tackle but the truth is we all will face it. "Confronting our own mortality is something we have a hard time with, it gives us anxiety but it is something we need to face says “McIntyre.
Trial begins for Madison Cawthorn, accused of bringing gun into Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Madison Cawthorn could face thousands of dollars in fines after bringing a gun through security. Last year TSA intercepted a record number of guns at airports. It was a 10% jump from 2021 and a large majority of those guns were loaded. For the latest breaking...
WCNC
Cornelius police 'incredibly grateful' for meals provided by community as search continues for Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — This weekend marks one month since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, to a Bailey Middle School resource officer. However, it's been longer than that, 53 days, since the last confirmed sighting of Madalina getting off the school bus in her...
'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns. From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse,...
WCNC
Rate hike for Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina greenlit by group of parties
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina power customers could see increasing bills in April if Duke Energy Progress' rate hike is approved by state regulators. On Thursday, the subsidiary owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy announced that several consumer, environmental, and industrial groups had reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the company's rate review request in September 2022. Walmart, Nucor Steel, the US Department of Defense, and the Sierra Club were among the entities listed in the settlement agreement filed with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
Gastonia councilman running for mayor
GASTONIA, N.C. — A city councilman will look to take the mayor's seat in November. On Monday, Robert Kellogg announced his intentions to run for mayor of Gastonia. Kellogg plans to officially begin his campaign on Wednesday at the Gastonia Police Department. Kellogg has served on the Gastonia City...
Mecklenburg County needs volunteers to count homeless population
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County officials are seeking volunteers to help the county accurately calculate the homeless population as part of the annual Everyone Counts Char-Meck survey. Volunteers are needed to span out across Mecklenburg County to identify people who are living without homes for the count, which takes...
Suspect surrenders to CMPD SWAT team in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team took a person who was barricaded inside a southeast Charlotte home into custody Friday morning. CMPD tweeted its SWAT team was called to a home along Wheeler Drive, near Lynbrook Drive and Redcoat Drive, a few minutes after 10 a.m. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, surrendered to SWAT agents shortly after 10:30.
Studies show that Latinos who work in construction face higher rates of injury and death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Questions remain after three men died when scaffolding collapsed on Jan. 2 at a construction site in Dilworth, just outside of Uptown Charlotte. Construction work presents some of the most hazardous conditions of any industry, mostly impacting the Latino community. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Charlotte leaders discuss ways to keep the city affordable to live in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders are seeking solutions to the affordable housing crisis. The problem this region is facing is three-fold: A high demand for housing, not enough housing and rising prices. Charlotte City Council held its two-day Housing and Jobs Summit on Monday and Tuesday. The summit allowed...
One dead in East Charlotte shooting Friday morning, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead from an apparent gunshot wound that occurred Friday morning in East Charlotte, according to a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon on Citiside...
Higher pay for pilots could affect flights out of Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher pilot pay could cut the number of destinations from Charlotte Douglas airport. Back in June, American Airlines raised pilot pay to help with recruiting for Piedmont and PSA airlines. These are two companies that helps American fly regionally to smaller cities across the country. Everywhere...
CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
Mecklenburg County man wins $182,073 playing NC lottery
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man is celebrating a big win following Friday's lottery drawing. Daniel Brandenburg took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery...
WCNC
Say this when a debt collector calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a debt collector calls, try not to freak out. Yes, debt collector calls can surely be stressful, but here are some expert tips for how to handle them. One of the most important tips from the experts at Penny Hoarder is to never, under any circumstances, give away any personal information or confirm that you do, in fact, owe money. They say that doing those things could make matters worse.
Fact Check: American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidance on childhood obesity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidance on childhood obesity. It allows for weight-loss surgery for kids as young as 13. According to the latest data from the CDC, almost 20% of kids and teens ages 2 to 19 are obese. That's about 14.7 million children.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0