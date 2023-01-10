Read full article on original website
Accident on Littleton Road Caused Damage to Two Vehicles
PARSIPPANY — The driver, Mr. Erney Fertile, 23, Parsippany, was making a left turn from Littleton Road onto Parsippany Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle driven by Penny Edmiston, 53, Parsippany. Edmiston was traveling westbound on Littleton Road through the intersection at Parsippany Boulevard. This accident occurred on Wednesday, January 4, at approximately 3:30 p.m.
