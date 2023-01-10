PARSIPPANY — Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students with a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. William Geiger. Carolyn Reagan. For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu)...

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO