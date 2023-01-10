ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Accident on Littleton Road Caused Damage to Two Vehicles

PARSIPPANY — The driver, Mr. Erney Fertile, 23, Parsippany, was making a left turn from Littleton Road onto Parsippany Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle driven by Penny Edmiston, 53, Parsippany. Edmiston was traveling westbound on Littleton Road through the intersection at Parsippany Boulevard. This accident occurred on Wednesday, January 4, at approximately 3:30 p.m.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Lehigh University Announces Students Who Attained Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students with a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. William Geiger. Carolyn Reagan. For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu)...
BETHLEHEM, PA

