Isle Of Palms, SC

Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
CHARLESTON, SC
25 CHS flights delayed following nationwide FAA computer outage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roughly 25 flights are delayed at Charleston International Airport Wednesday morning due to the Federal Aviation Administration's computer outage. The computer outage caused all domestic flights to be grounded until 9 a.m. Just after 9 a.m., Charleston International Airport officials released the following statement:
CHARLESTON, SC
Police say person fell from Summerville parking garage; cause unknown

The Summerville Police Department is investigating a person's alleged fall from a parking garage on Thursday, Jan. 12. SPD reported the incident at the downtown Summerville parking garage was under investigation and there was no threat to the public. Police have not determined if the fall was accidental or intentional.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
One killed in workplace accident at Pegasus Steel in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following an accident at a steel factory in Ladson, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pegasus Steel at around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say a large door closed on someone, leaving them seriously injured. First responders...
LADSON, SC
Charleston County Parks hiring seasonal workers for Summer 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Parks and Recreation (CCPR) are hiring seasonal employees for several positions to be filled this summer at different park locations. Available seasonal CCPR positions are beach and waterpark lifeguards, camp counselors, park attendants, and more. CCPR says the positions are a great fit...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
FlexCold establishing cold storage operations in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A leading cold storage warehousing and logistics company has announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million in the new operations which will create 59 jobs. Headquartered in Charleston, FlexCold provides customers with personalized cold storage expertise....
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Folly Beach residents argue whether or not to limit short term rentals

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Controversy in a coastal city as Folly Beach residents debates whether to limit short-term rentals. City officials announced a special election in February to adopt or reject this ordinance. If the vote passes, short-term rental licenses will be limited to 800. "49% of the...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Lowcountry Land Trust seeks community review on Angel Oak Preserve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust, the City of Charleston, and local stakeholders announced the near-final designs of the future Angel Oak Preserve are ready for community members to review and provide feedback. The announcement comes just eight months after selecting award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz to...
CHARLESTON, SC
DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.

