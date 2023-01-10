Read full article on original website
Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
'Outrageous': State officials respond to the removal of eagle nest from cell tower
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Representative Joe Bustos, who represents Charleston County in the S.C. House of Representatives, shared their disagreement with removing a bald eagle's nest from a Mount Pleasant cell tower on Thursday, Jan. 12. "How sad is this? I'll let...
25 CHS flights delayed following nationwide FAA computer outage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roughly 25 flights are delayed at Charleston International Airport Wednesday morning due to the Federal Aviation Administration's computer outage. The computer outage caused all domestic flights to be grounded until 9 a.m. Just after 9 a.m., Charleston International Airport officials released the following statement:
Central Berkeley County Fire and EMS to compete in state paramedic competition this March
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Central Berkeley Fire and EMS will represent the Lowcountry at the state paramedic competition on March 3. Paramedic and life partners Justin Miles-Miller and Scott Miles-Miller took home first place for the Berkeley department in a regional competition last Saturday. "It's a chance to...
Firefighter expected to recover after crews respond to Bald Cypress Ct. fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to a report, EMS transported a firefighter with a minor injury after responding to a heavy structure fire at Bald Cypress Court off Highway 165 Friday morning. Officials say Summerville and Dorchester fire crews responded to the scene. According to officials, the firefighter...
TRAVEL ALERT: Heavy traffic after crash on I-526 WB near Long Point Road
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is moving slowly following a crash on I-526 westbound near mile marker 27. Police say no lanes have been closed at this time.
Police say person fell from Summerville parking garage; cause unknown
The Summerville Police Department is investigating a person's alleged fall from a parking garage on Thursday, Jan. 12. SPD reported the incident at the downtown Summerville parking garage was under investigation and there was no threat to the public. Police have not determined if the fall was accidental or intentional.
One killed in workplace accident at Pegasus Steel in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following an accident at a steel factory in Ladson, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pegasus Steel at around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say a large door closed on someone, leaving them seriously injured. First responders...
Bald eagle nest removed from cell tower in Mount Pleasant; Wildlife officials responding
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife officials are investigating after crews removed a bald eagle and osprey nest from a cell tower on Rifle Range Road on Thursday. We spoke with officials from U.S. Fish and Wildlife who said an "Eagle Nest Take" permit was not authorized for the location.
Charleston County Parks hiring seasonal workers for Summer 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Parks and Recreation (CCPR) are hiring seasonal employees for several positions to be filled this summer at different park locations. Available seasonal CCPR positions are beach and waterpark lifeguards, camp counselors, park attendants, and more. CCPR says the positions are a great fit...
FlexCold establishing cold storage operations in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A leading cold storage warehousing and logistics company has announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million in the new operations which will create 59 jobs. Headquartered in Charleston, FlexCold provides customers with personalized cold storage expertise....
Folly Beach residents argue whether or not to limit short term rentals
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Controversy in a coastal city as Folly Beach residents debates whether to limit short-term rentals. City officials announced a special election in February to adopt or reject this ordinance. If the vote passes, short-term rental licenses will be limited to 800. "49% of the...
Churches in Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek to open warming centers this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches are opening their doors for people who need a warm place to stay Saturday night as cooler temperatures are expected during the overnight hours. Goose Creek United Methodist Church, located at 142 Red Bank Rd., is opening its doors at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Missing Georgetown County teenager has switched vehicles, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing teenager in Georgetown County has likely switched vehicles, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen Saturday morning at his home on Old Cedar Loop in Pawleys Island, deputies said. Henry is 5 feet, 10 inches tall...
Walterboro residents to shut down halfway house at council meeting, despite no set plans
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — The fight against a halfway house continues in Walterboro as residents will take their concerns to the Colleton County Council for the first time tonight. Several Walterboro residents are worried the proposed halfway house located on Barracada Road, can bring dozens of sex offenders to...
Goose Creek United Methodist to open as warming shelter Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek United Methodist is opening its doors for those in need as a warming center Saturday, Jan. 14. The church will open at 6 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s over the next few days.
Lowcountry Land Trust seeks community review on Angel Oak Preserve
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust, the City of Charleston, and local stakeholders announced the near-final designs of the future Angel Oak Preserve are ready for community members to review and provide feedback. The announcement comes just eight months after selecting award-winning landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz to...
Dorchester Paws to distribute 73k pounds of pet supplies & food for county residents
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community event where families in need can receive 73,000 lbs. of pet supplies and food on Saturday, Jan 21. The distribution event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dorchester County residents must pre-register and be approved to attend. “The...
22-year-old pedestrian killed near Montague Ave identified: Charleston County Coroner
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified a pedestrian killed on I-526 on January 7. According to reports, Oliver Jorge Gomez-Gomez, 22, was struck by a vehicle around 5:45 a.m. on International Boulevard towards Montague Avenue. Police say Gomez made it to the middle of...
DD2 works to combat overcrowding in at least 6 schools
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Too many students. That's the status for six Dorchester District 2 schools. The district said it's working hard to manage its enrollment. DD2 Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the district is working to make sure if a school is at or over-capacity, the quality of education is still strong.
