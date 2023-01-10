Read full article on original website
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District will switch to new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting in the fall, students and teachers in Pascagoula and Gautier will switch to a flex calendar. The school district’s Board of Trustees made it official at Tuesday night’s meeting. The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule, similar to what’s already being done...
WLOX
Cadence Bank launches ‘Funding Your Dreams’ initiative, hosts workshop for homebuyers
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Thinking about buring a home or launching a business in the near future? A South Mississippi bank is helping achieve those dreams. Dozens of banks provide assistant programs to help prospects accomplish their homebuying goals. That includes Cadence Bank, which launched the Funding Your Dreams Initiative.
Mississippians begin new 12-month nursing program
When Robin Holman made the decision to switch from a teaching career to one in nursing, she knew a fast-track degree option would be her best bet. She found that golden ticket with The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) new, accelerated BSN pathway. Holman is part of the initial...
WLOX
STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Building a CO² dragster was an engineering challenge accepted by ninth-grade ladies at the Future STEMinists event at Gulfport High School. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “My inspiration for the car is I painted it purple because that’s my favorite color, and...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport High School encouraging young women to consider STEM careers
Gulfport High School and Mississippi Power are hosting an event to encourage young women to consider STEM careers. According to the American Association of University Women, women make up only 28 percent of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math. Men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields...
WLOX
Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program
WLOX
Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.
WLOX
Biloxi project could begin soon
WLOX
Partnership makes transferring from MGCCC to University of South Alabama even easier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students have a clear pathway to a four-year degree, thanks to an agreement with the University of South Alabama. Wednesday, the presidents of both schools signed a Memorandum of Agreement concerning the transfer of credits. The agreement is part of the...
WLOX
Happening Jan. 12: Mississippi Cardiovascular Center of Excellence open house
WLOX
Coast woman running ultra marathons to help a local charity
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s 2023, and many have personal or group goals, whether it’s fitness, business, or something else. Amanda Ray with the Bacot-McCarty Foundation is going to run 200 miles this year for charity. “I had some big goals to run in some ultra marathons....
WLOX
Amanda Ray speaks about going the extra mile for both running and fundraising
WLOX
West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
WLOX
LIVE: Diamondhead's senior health fair helps seniors kick off a healthy 2023
WLOX
MGCCC partners with USA
WLOX
LIST: MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 is quickly approaching. Before and on Monday, January 16, events are happening across the Coast. We’ve compiled a list of MLK Day celebrations happening near you. Are we missing your event? Send all the details to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com and we’ll...
WLOX
Medical experts keeping an eye on flu, COVID-19 cases on Gulf Coast
WLOX
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
WLOX
Strycker reacts to Jackson Co. school board's decision to not renew his contract
WLOX
Mississippi Secretary of State stands firm in response to Biloxi Businessmen’s Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is standing firm in his response to a Biloxi business group whose members worry his office is standing in the way of waterfront development. Back in November, the Biloxi Businessmen’s Club sent a letter to Secretary Watson asking that he...
