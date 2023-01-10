ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

WLOX

STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Building a CO² dragster was an engineering challenge accepted by ninth-grade ladies at the Future STEMinists event at Gulfport High School. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “My inspiration for the car is I painted it purple because that’s my favorite color, and...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport High School encouraging young women to consider STEM careers

Gulfport High School and Mississippi Power are hosting an event to encourage young women to consider STEM careers. According to the American Association of University Women, women make up only 28 percent of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math. Men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program

Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Biloxi project could begin soon

Biloxi project could begin soon
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Coast woman running ultra marathons to help a local charity

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s 2023, and many have personal or group goals, whether it’s fitness, business, or something else. Amanda Ray with the Bacot-McCarty Foundation is going to run 200 miles this year for charity. “I had some big goals to run in some ultra marathons....
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Amanda Ray speaks about going the extra mile for both running and fundraising

Amanda Ray speaks about going the extra mile for both running and fundraising
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

MGCCC partners with USA

Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. Proposed...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

LIST: MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 is quickly approaching. Before and on Monday, January 16, events are happening across the Coast. We’ve compiled a list of MLK Day celebrations happening near you. Are we missing your event? Send all the details to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com and we’ll...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
GULFPORT, MS

