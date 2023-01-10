Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Carolina Panthers coaching search: A trend emerges among early candidates | Locked On Panthers
What do the outside candidates the Panthers want to interview have in common, and what does it mean for Steve Wilks' chances? That and more on Locked On Panthers.
Look: NFL Draft Scouts Have 1 Complaint About Stetson Bennett
After completing one of the best two-year runs in college football history, Stetson Bennett's college career is finally over. The sixth-year senior just led Georgia to a 15-0 season and its second straight national championship. His six-touchdown performance on Monday night earned him MVP honors ...
Panthers coaching search: Carolina seeks interviews with handful of offensive coordinators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is underway. Interim coach Steve Wilks officially interviewed for the position on Tuesday. Wilks went 6-6 after taking over for Matt Rhule who was fired upon a 1-4 start to the season. "None of you guys expected us to even be...
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo General Hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin was released from Buffalo General Hospital. Hamlin was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on January 9 and underwent comprehensive medical evaluations. According to the staff at Kaleida Health, the series of tests were completed and they were confident that he can safely be discharged.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to host AFC Championship game if neutral site necessary
ATLANTA — The AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if a neutral site is necessary, the NFL announced on Thursday. A neutral site would come into play if the game winds up featuring the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. It would be played on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Panthers interview Frank Reich for head coaching position
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's clear from the way the Carolina Panthers have stacked interviews for head coach, they are leaning toward an offensive mind. Interim coach Steve Wilks, who interviewed Tuesday, is the only one among the known candidates so far in the search that has a defensive background.
Panthers HC candidate profile: Ben Johnson
If Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is looking for an “offensive guru,” then he could have a man who fits that bill in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While the 36-year-old may be questioned for his lack of experience, as he’s only been at his current job for one year, he’s helped make a big splash in turning around an often downtrodden franchise. Not only did he mastermind an offense that ranked third in total yards and fifth in scoring, but he did it with less-than-ideal talent at multiple positions.
Kohler’s Joe Wolf played with Michael Jordan at North Carolina and was 13th in the NBA Draft. He was voted the state’s all-time greatest high school basketball player.
KOHLER - Back in the early 1980s, Kohler High School's WIAA Class C basketball team tore up the boards with their championships and propelled the skills of Joe Wolf into the NBA. Kohler basketball would win the WIAA State Champion class C gold ball in 1980, 1982 and 1983. Wolf,...
