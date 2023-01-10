ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo General Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday morning that safety Damar Hamlin was released from Buffalo General Hospital. Hamlin was admitted to the Buffalo hospital on January 9 and underwent comprehensive medical evaluations. According to the staff at Kaleida Health, the series of tests were completed and they were confident that he can safely be discharged.
Panthers interview Frank Reich for head coaching position

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's clear from the way the Carolina Panthers have stacked interviews for head coach, they are leaning toward an offensive mind. Interim coach Steve Wilks, who interviewed Tuesday, is the only one among the known candidates so far in the search that has a defensive background.
Panthers HC candidate profile: Ben Johnson

If Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is looking for an “offensive guru,” then he could have a man who fits that bill in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. While the 36-year-old may be questioned for his lack of experience, as he’s only been at his current job for one year, he’s helped make a big splash in turning around an often downtrodden franchise. Not only did he mastermind an offense that ranked third in total yards and fifth in scoring, but he did it with less-than-ideal talent at multiple positions.
Kohler’s Joe Wolf played with Michael Jordan at North Carolina and was 13th in the NBA Draft. He was voted the state’s all-time greatest high school basketball player.

KOHLER - Back in the early 1980s, Kohler High School's WIAA Class C basketball team tore up the boards with their championships and propelled the skills of Joe Wolf into the NBA. Kohler basketball would win the WIAA State Champion class C gold ball in 1980, 1982 and 1983. Wolf,...
