Fort Bend County, TX

defendernetwork.com

Texas Southern offering free mini-courses to community

The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7. The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cy-Hope nonprofit to open resale market in Katy

The Hope Chest resale market in Katy will open Jan. 30, Executive Director Lynda Dierker said. (Courtesy Cy-Hope) Cy-Hope, a nonprofit organization out of Cy-Fair with programs for underserved youth, is expanding its resale market to Katy at the end of January. The Hope Chest resale market benefits the multitude...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

DATA: Percentage of Houstonians with bachelor's degree jumps to nearly one-third in latest census data

Cyclists ride down a trail along Buffalo Bayou in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The city of Houston saw its population grow by around 2.4% between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Census Dec. 8. The city's growth was outpaced by growth in Harris County and the state of Texas, which saw population increases of 5.9% and 7.1%, respectively, over that time.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City City Council extends recycling agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, plans to submit grant applications for trails

League City City Council authorized a resolution to submit hike and bike trail grant applications, approved a water facilities agreement and extended a recycling center agreement. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) League City residents will have to pay an increase of $0.04 in waste fees after the City Council passed a resolution...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023

Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City

Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KHOU

Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed

KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy

Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
