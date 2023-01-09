Read full article on original website
Amy Wine Counseling Center gets new name, owner in Cypress
Kristin King, who joined the Amy Wine Counseling Center staff as clinical director in 2021, purchased the business Dec. 1 and rebranded it as Sequoia Counseling Center. (Courtesy Sequoia Counseling Center) A local counseling center has a new name and a new owner as of Dec. 1. Kristin King, who...
Texas Southern offering free mini-courses to community
The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7. The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four...
Cy-Hope nonprofit to open resale market in Katy
The Hope Chest resale market in Katy will open Jan. 30, Executive Director Lynda Dierker said. (Courtesy Cy-Hope) Cy-Hope, a nonprofit organization out of Cy-Fair with programs for underserved youth, is expanding its resale market to Katy at the end of January. The Hope Chest resale market benefits the multitude...
Spring ISD trustees OK 2023-24 academic calendar with added fall break
Spring ISD trustees approved a new calendar for the 2023-24 school year Jan. 10. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) On Jan. 10, Spring ISD trustees approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year granting students an extra break in October and postponed a decision on a bilingual stipend for administrators. At the...
Humble ISD trustees approve academic calendar for 2023-24 school year
Humble ISD trustees approved the district’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year during their Jan. 10 board meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees approved the district’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year during their Jan. 10 board meeting. Officials noted the school year will...
Conroe ISD board of trustees reviews upcoming needs before bond process begins
The Conroe ISD board of trustees reviewed preliminary needs for the 2023-24 school year ahead of the upcoming bond planning process. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees reviewed preliminary capital needs for the 2023-24 school year and legal steps for the bond process at a special board workshop Jan. 10.
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
Fort Bend ISD intruder detection audit results issued
According to available documentation from that meeting, three of the four schools audited passed the audit with no recommendations, while one school was directed to take corrective actions. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees recently requisitioned a series of intruder detection audits for campuses across the...
DATA: Population down, education levels up in Bellaire, West University Place over past 5 years
Covering an area of roughly two square miles, West University Place is home to a variety of parks as well as Harris County's West University Branch Library. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Population levels fell slightly in the cities of Bellaire and West University Place between 2016 and 2021, according to the...
DATA: Percentage of Houstonians with bachelor's degree jumps to nearly one-third in latest census data
Cyclists ride down a trail along Buffalo Bayou in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The city of Houston saw its population grow by around 2.4% between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Census Dec. 8. The city's growth was outpaced by growth in Harris County and the state of Texas, which saw population increases of 5.9% and 7.1%, respectively, over that time.
League City City Council extends recycling agreement with Keep Pearland Beautiful, plans to submit grant applications for trails
League City City Council authorized a resolution to submit hike and bike trail grant applications, approved a water facilities agreement and extended a recycling center agreement. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) League City residents will have to pay an increase of $0.04 in waste fees after the City Council passed a resolution...
Read more about this month's featured neighborhood, Pearland located Village Grove
A house located at 6011 Village Grove. (Courtesy HAR) The Village Grove subdivision has about 260 single-family homes. It is located north of Broadway Street in Brazoria County and has a community swimming pool. Median home value: $338,500. Homes on the market*: 2. Homes under contract*: 1. Median annual property...
Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023
Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
Harris County commissioners approve climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners approved a climate action plan and a worker safety policy during their Jan. 10 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved adopting a worker safety policy for contractors at construction sites, but voted along party lines to approve a climate action plan at their Jan. 10 meeting.
Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed
KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
