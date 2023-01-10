Police stop stolen tractor trailer on I-495, take driver into custody in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers pulled over a stolen tractor trailer on Interstate 495 Monday and took the person behind the wheel into custody.
The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the traffic stop at 5:05 p.m. The tweet said that officers with the department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit stopped the tractor trailer on I-495 southbound, just past Braddock Road. The officers took the driver into custody. They asked for a tow truck to come and remove the big rig.
Lanes of the interstate were blocked temporarily while detectives conducted their investigation. By 6:17 p.m., police tweeted that the tractor trailer had been removed and all lanes had reopened.
