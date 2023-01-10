ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DESOTO COUNTY ROUNDUP: Bulldog teams content with rust, but find success

By By Steve Knapp Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtjJv_0k91GqwX00

Rested Bulldogs ready for stretch run

The DeSoto County boys basketball team played four games during the winter break to keep from getting rusty before the second half of the season. The boys soccer team had a 17-day stretch between games, while the girls basketball team had 20 days between games. The Lady Bulldogs soccer team went 22 days without a game.

The long break showed up for some of them in their first games afterward.

The girls soccer team, in search of their first win of the season, was shut out by Sebring. They were at Avon Park on Monday, attempting to avenge a loss from earlier this season. They will travel to Lake Placid on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs basketball team lost their first game of the new year, 60-47, to Venice, but they blasted Palmetto, 51-14, on Friday. They jumped out to a 20-2 first quarter lead and gave up just one point in the second half. Their 10-3 record is just two wins shy of last year’s season total of 12. They will be at Lemon Bay on Tuesday and finish the week at Charlotte on Friday during the first half of a four-game road trip.

On a side note, Yahri Tyler continued her successful freshman season, recording her ninth straight double-double. Tyler has had 11 doubles in 13 games played this season. The last time she failed to record a double-double was on Nov. 29 in a 62-33 win over Lemon Bay – the same team that they play on Tuesday.

The boys basketball team went 1-3 in over the winter break and won both games last week to level their season record to 6-6. They beat Mulberry 57-30 behind Jamari Redding’s 20 points and 13 rebounds. Redding came back with 31 points (his second 30-plus point game this season) and another 10 boards in a 93-66 romp over Hardee.

Lil’Dreco Tompkins also recorded a double-double in both games with 15 and 15 against Mulberry and 20 points with 14 rebounds against Hardee. Jerry Bonnane had his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocked shots. Shon Galloway had 16 and five steals in the blowout over Hardee.

The Bulldogs had two home games on the schedule this week, hosting Avon Park on Monday and Imagine on Tuesday.

The boys soccer team never missed a beat from the long layoff as they scored six second half goals to mercy rule Hardee, 8-0, in their only game of the week. They are back to work starting Tuesday as they try to improve on their 9-2-1 record. They host Sarasota then go to North Port on Thursday. They finish up a busy week when they go to Hardee for a rematch on Friday. The Bulldogs have beaten all three teams this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 hospitalized in Nokomis shooting

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Nokomis. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Coquina Court. Sarasota County Deputies arrived on scene and transported one person with critical injuries. That person is expected to be okay. The suspect is in custody. A second...
NOKOMIS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide

SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Winter chill for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The strongest cold front of this young year will barrel through the area on Friday morning bringing with it a good chance for some rain. Once the front passes to our south it will open the door for a big chill this weekend so get your jackets, gloves and hats ready as wind chills will be in the low to mid 30s at times.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers man gets up close and personal with alligator

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There aren’t many people that would hang their camera near the mouth of an alligator. But Jeff Gabel is exactly one of them. The Fort Myers man does it quite often. Gabel documents wildlife in south Fort Myers and has been for years. It’s all part of his daily 20-mile bike ride around the area. But in the months following Hurricane Ian, he’s been documenting more change than wildlife itself.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

HGTV to makeover exterior of Lee County home

A Southwest Florida home is getting an exterior facelift. HGTV is coming in and giving the place, known as “the fire house,” a new look. Built 13 years ago, the home is starting to show its age. Located along Donna Drive off McGregor Boulevard, the driveway is full...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Human remains found in Florida beach mangroves identified

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Human remains found deep below the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach have been identified. A hired waste removal business discovered remains on Tuesday on Tropical Shores Way on Fort Myers Beach. Through dental records, the Lee County sheriff’s office said the remains belong to...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Cape Coral, Florida – (With Photo)

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into some scrumptious breakfast fare, because we’re about to take you on a mouthwatering tour of the best breakfast spots in Cape Coral, Florida!. Imagine biting into a fluffy stack of pancakes drizzled with syrup, or savoring a perfectly-cooked omelet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County announces lane closure of Albee Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Albee Road Bridge will have a lane closure for the next 45 days. Crews are working on bridge rehabilitation. Traffic signal timing has been adjusted to extend green times for peak time travel. Off-duty deputies are assisting with traffic control from 10 a.m. to 7...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Duo wanted for grand theft at multiple SWFL Dollar Generals

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for the two men wanted for grand theft at multiple Dollar Generals across Southwest Florida. The duo entered the Dollar General at 17021 Charlee Road in Fort Myers on Tuesday, January 3. The man in the orange shirt distracted the clerk while the man with the white shirt manipulated the cash register to make it seem like they paid in cash for the merchandise, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy