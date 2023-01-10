DESOTO COUNTY ROUNDUP: Bulldog teams content with rust, but find success

Rested Bulldogs ready for stretch run

The DeSoto County boys basketball team played four games during the winter break to keep from getting rusty before the second half of the season. The boys soccer team had a 17-day stretch between games, while the girls basketball team had 20 days between games. The Lady Bulldogs soccer team went 22 days without a game.

The long break showed up for some of them in their first games afterward.

The girls soccer team, in search of their first win of the season, was shut out by Sebring. They were at Avon Park on Monday, attempting to avenge a loss from earlier this season. They will travel to Lake Placid on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs basketball team lost their first game of the new year, 60-47, to Venice, but they blasted Palmetto, 51-14, on Friday. They jumped out to a 20-2 first quarter lead and gave up just one point in the second half. Their 10-3 record is just two wins shy of last year’s season total of 12. They will be at Lemon Bay on Tuesday and finish the week at Charlotte on Friday during the first half of a four-game road trip.

On a side note, Yahri Tyler continued her successful freshman season, recording her ninth straight double-double. Tyler has had 11 doubles in 13 games played this season. The last time she failed to record a double-double was on Nov. 29 in a 62-33 win over Lemon Bay – the same team that they play on Tuesday.

The boys basketball team went 1-3 in over the winter break and won both games last week to level their season record to 6-6. They beat Mulberry 57-30 behind Jamari Redding’s 20 points and 13 rebounds. Redding came back with 31 points (his second 30-plus point game this season) and another 10 boards in a 93-66 romp over Hardee.

Lil’Dreco Tompkins also recorded a double-double in both games with 15 and 15 against Mulberry and 20 points with 14 rebounds against Hardee. Jerry Bonnane had his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocked shots. Shon Galloway had 16 and five steals in the blowout over Hardee.

The Bulldogs had two home games on the schedule this week, hosting Avon Park on Monday and Imagine on Tuesday.

The boys soccer team never missed a beat from the long layoff as they scored six second half goals to mercy rule Hardee, 8-0, in their only game of the week. They are back to work starting Tuesday as they try to improve on their 9-2-1 record. They host Sarasota then go to North Port on Thursday. They finish up a busy week when they go to Hardee for a rematch on Friday. The Bulldogs have beaten all three teams this season.