Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive
Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
Proposals aim to make Lakeland’s Munn Park better for families, homeless
The people who live, work and spend time in Lakeland are weighing in on the future of its historic centerpiece.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
fox13news.com
Lakeland developer wants to turn former chapel into bar
The owners of the Federal Bar in downtown Lakeland, which closed last year, want to turn the chapel into a space for events during the week and a bar on weekends. But the project is not being resurrected without a struggle.
Would you rather see a fully-enclosed dog park, pod swings, or giant chess in our town square? The city is still taking input — keep reading for renderings.
The City of Lakeland is taking public feedback into consideration as they redesign Munn Park, Lakeland officials are ready to discuss what the future holds for the city's “front lawn.”
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Polk County (FL) Fire Rescue to Host Winston Creek Fire Station Grand Opening Thursday
The Winston Creek Fire Station grand opening ceremony and the official swearing-in for the new Polk County Fire Rescue Chief will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The ceremony will be held at 1140 North Galloway Road in Lakeland (FL).
fox13news.com
Lake Wales man arrested after shooting at couple from out of town, police say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Lake Wales police said they tracked down the man responsible for shooting at a couple who were visiting the area on New Year's Eve. On Sunday, police said they arrested 29-year-old Dontavious Grant. They said the victims were visiting friends when they stopped at the Citgo gas station, located at 800 North Scenic Highway.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 67 degrees. A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Showers and isolated storms are moving rather quickly from North to South through through 1 p.m. Pockets of heavy rain, some lightning and period breezes will all be possible during this time.
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana News — meetings for CR 532, Poinciana Parkway expansion next week
Public meetings will be held next week for two major thoroughfares that service or impact the Poinciana area. Segment 2 of Poinciana Parkway (State Road 538) will extend the four-lane expressway from south of US 17/92 to Osceola/Polk Line Road (County Road 532). That segment also includes an interchange at 17/92, tolled ramps at CR 532 and bridges over the CSX railroad, Old Tampa Highway and US 17/92.
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
Silver Alert: Haines City man vanished without his medication
The Haines City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 77-year-old man who went missing without his medication.
I-75 North in Pasco County reopens after crash causes delays
Drivers planning on taking I-75 North in Pasco County Wednesday evening are encouraged to find an alternative route after a crash closed all lanes in the northbound direction.
The Laker/Lutz News
More changes, growth coming to Zephyrhills
The City of Zephyrhills continues to grow and change as it enters 2023. “I think the biggest thing is, we’re not just a snowbird community anymore,” City Manager Billy Poe said. “We’re growing leaps and bounds, and now, as a city, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What do we want to be when we grow up?’ And what we want is everyone on the same page as we head into what is expected to be a busy future for Zephyrhills.”
City Unveils Concepts for Munn Park; Vote for Your Favorite
Lakeland’s town square may be getting a facelift and city leaders want your input about how you’d like to use Munn Park and what you want to see included. At a public meeting on Tuesday evening, the city unveiled renderings created by Pennoni, an engineering firm with an office in Tampa, that include the possibilities of:
Brevard County set to open its first medical school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is on track to open up its first medical school. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is heading to Florida Tech campus in Melbourne, and has been in the planning stages for quite some time. The president of the school told Channel 9 the...
The Laker/Lutz News
Saddlebrook Resort redevelopment inches closer to approval
The Pasco County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval of a proposed change to the county’s comprehensive plan — as a first step toward the redevelopment of Saddlebrook Resort, in Wesley Chapel. Despite the planning board’s positive Jan. 5 vote, members said they won’t support a needed...
‘Is it worth chasing?’: High speed pursuit on I-4 ends with crash in downtown Tampa
What ended in a crash in Tampa Tuesday evening, began in Polk City 30 minutes earlier.
Polk County stolen car chase ends with crash in downtown Tampa
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
