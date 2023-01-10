ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WECT

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WECT

Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet pickup...
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered

One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
WECT

Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw Police Officers working as SROs in town schools

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new face will now be regularly walking the halls of C.F. Pope Elementary School in Burgaw. As school resumed from the holiday break on Monday, a Burgaw Police Officer transitioned into a role as the school’s school resource officer. Typically, the schools fall...
WECT

WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
