Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet pickup...
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy places second in shooting competition
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy recently showed off his shooting skills in a competition. The Air Force 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section hosted an excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base late last year.
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
Burgaw Police Officers working as SROs in town schools
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new face will now be regularly walking the halls of C.F. Pope Elementary School in Burgaw. As school resumed from the holiday break on Monday, a Burgaw Police Officer transitioned into a role as the school’s school resource officer. Typically, the schools fall...
Parent sues Horry County Schools after teacher, principal arrested in November
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix the name of Ocean Bay Elementary School. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent of an Horry County Schools student filed a lawsuit Thursday against the district after a teacher and a principal were arrested in November. The parent, only identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Little River area. An officer was called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Horseshoe Road North for reports of a shooting. An incident report shows that when the officer arrived,...
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
WPD: Violent crime down in 2022, one murder remains unsolved
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The number of violent crimes in Wilmington decreased in 2022 compared to the year before, according to WPD Chief Donny Williams. In his annual report to the city council Monday morning, Williams said despite a 15-20 percent decrease in the department’s deployable workforce in 2022, officers still responded to 149,922 calls.
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
