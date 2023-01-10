WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.

