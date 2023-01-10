Read full article on original website
Related
Qdoba Trolls Chipotle By Allowing Customers To Order Viral Quesadilla
Ever since TikTok trends became a thing, they've caused issues for workers at places like Starbucks, where orders are backed up due to demands for elaborate drinks, or at Chipotle, where disgruntled workers have taken to Reddit to complain about trends. However, according to Forbes, Chipotle was one of the first major fast-food chains to embrace the social media platform. At the time, CEO Chris Brandt said, "Almost half of our customer base is Gen Z or millennials, so social media is a fact of life." Using TikTok as a marketing tool with trends like the lid-flip challenge or the guacamole dance is one thing, but when the trend starts to affect the sanity of workers, it's lost its appeal.
Popculture
McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch
A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022
Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
Pizza Hut's Cherished Big New Yorker Pizza Is Back After 24 Years
The '90s are calling, and it says "The Big New Yorker" pizza from Pizza Hut is back on the menu. The company announced the return of its New York-style pizza for a limited time only starting on February 1, 2023. This comes after the menu item was first introduced by the food chain 24 years ago in 1999.
Popculture
Wendy's Reveals January 2023 Deals
If your new year's resolution is to save money in 2023, then Wendy's has your back. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain marked the start of the new year by rolling out a list of new deals for January 2023, which will see customers scoring discounts on everything from kids' meals to chicken nuggets, and even free fries!
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Little Caesars Vs. Pizza Hut: Which Is Better?
If you're like most Americans, you love a good slice of pizza — especially when it's fast, fresh, and you don't have to cook it. Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are two of the most well-known pizza chains in the country, coming in third and second in total sales among pizza restaurants as of 2021 (via Statista). But which one is the best option for you? Is one better than the other when it comes to food quality, value, delivery and pickup options, or menu variety?
Starbucks Just Dropped 2023 Valentine's Day Merch
It's no secret that Starbucks has legions of loyal fans whose taste buds practically dance in anticipation of new drink releases. But when the coffee chain launches new drinkware, their excitement is surprisingly just as enthusiastic. Skeptical? Don some earmuffs, as you may be about to hear an impassioned opus from Starbucks fans pumped up about two new lines of branded gear.
Thrillist
Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January
It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
AOL Corp
12 deals and freebies for National Pizza Week
Many of our favorite foods are celebrated throughout the year with a special day in their honor. But perhaps no food is as cherished as pizza — it doesn't just have a dedicated day, but a whole week!. From January 8 through January 14, we celebrate National Pizza Week....
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Reddit Is Calling A Customer's Aldi Ground Sausage Nightmare Fuel
Known for its minimal-flair aesthetic and impressively low prices, Aldi has just been named the fastest-growing grocery chain in the United States for its third consecutive year (per Insider). The fast-rising supermarket relies on a barebones layout, minimal advertising, and avoiding big-name brands to keep its prices consistently low (per Insider). In recent years, its efforts have proved successful as The Sun just reported that Aldi is also the most affordable grocery store in the United States.
Exclusive: Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival
Pepsi is reaching for the stars in its latest effort to take on Sprite.
CBS News
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
Pepsi Just Launched Starry To Replace Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist is pretty young to be retiring. But the 24-year-old soda has been permanently removed from shelves by parent brand PepsiCo, per Today. Apparently, since its launch in 1999, Sierra Mist has failed to gain sufficient headway against lemon-lime soda giant Sprite. That's not surprising considering Sprite carries more than 8% of the retail soda market. The real difference between 7Up and Sprite is sales — Sprite carried $6 billion in sales in 2021 alone. All three lemon-lime flavored sodas ranked among the top 10 most popular sodas in the U.S. in 2021, according to Newsweek, but 7Up and Sierra Mist fell behind in sales. 7Up cleared less than a billion and Sierra Mist, which came in as the 8th most popular soda nationwide, only cleared $1 billion in sales. While those numbers don't sound too bad, apparently the brand's share of the market was only one-tenth of 1% and had been on the decline over the past five years, per CNN.
Food Beast
Cheetos Has A New Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion Flavor
Cheetos' Flamin' Hot varieties are an absolute fan-favorite and have dominated "Instagram food" for years. Now, the brand has debuted a new Flamin' Hot iteration that's layered with flavors, leveling up the OG with various seasonings and ingredients. Introducing Cheetos' new Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion flavor, which features chili peppers,...
The Internet Is Devastated Over The Discontinuation Of Ronzoni's Pastina
Today we have another stark reminder to appreciate the little things in our lives, to not take anything for granted. Just a few months ago, we were forced to say goodbye to the beloved ice cream novelty treat, Choco Taco. Now Ronzoni drops the devastating news that the pantry staple, Pastina, has been discontinued too. How much more are we expected to endure?
Food Network
TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Hits Walmart Shelves
Don’t look now, but Pink Sauce — the vibrant dipping sauce that struck a viral nerve when its creator, a Miami-based private chef who went by the handle Chef Pii, shared a video of herself enjoying it on TikTok last summer — is heading to stores. For...
Shake Shack Stirs Up 2023 With 2 Bold New Shake Flavors
Ever wondered why some people have such unwavering support for Shake Shack? After all, most customers drop about $30 on a two-person check at the restaurant, according to Reuters, which is about two or three times more than they'd spend at burger chains like In-N-Out or McDonald's. It turns out that the New York-based company's popularity is connected to the same reason why Shake Shack is so expensive: high-quality ingredients. Many menu items are made with antibiotic-free, non-GMO, premium ingredients that appeal to discerning diners. These consumers, who are generally young and affluent, are "willing to pay a bit more for fresher and higher quality food," Reuters explains.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
44K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0