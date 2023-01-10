A Troubling Internet Search History, Past Allegations Raise Questions About Missing Cohasset Woman's Husband

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
As Cohasset Community Prays for Ana Walshe, Husband's Past Remains Under Microscope
A week after police in Cohasset, Massachusetts held a news conference to spread the news about missing woman Ana Walshe, her name has become known throughout the country as her case captivated a concerned public. People came together in prayer for the 39-year-old mom, whose husband has been charged in...
41-Year-Old Boston Woman Missing For Over Two Weeks
Massachusetts state police detectives are joining Boston police in the hunt for an East Boston woman who has gone missing, according to officials. 41-year-old Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Boston Police Department. She is described as a hispanic fe…
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
nbcboston.com
Police Warn to Look Out for Potential Scams Tied to Ana Walshe Case
Investigators continue to search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband is in custody on charges of misleading the investigation. The Cohasset Police Department has issued a warning to beware of scams after seeing reports that there is a fundraiser purporting to help support the Walshe’s three young children.
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
Massachusetts food truck owner pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case
he owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said.
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
nbcboston.com
‘She's an Angel on Our Shoulders': Family Seeks Nurse Who Saved Man's Life in Tewksbury
Loved ones of a Massachusetts man are hoping to find the woman who saved his life in front of a Walmart in Tewksbury. When the mystery nurse spotted Tommy Florentino seizing, she pulled her car over and helped rescue him Wednesday. Florentino's brother, Elmer, watched as the nurse started performing...
nbcboston.com
‘Everyone Is Fascinated / Horrified': Amateur Sleuths Join Search for Ana Walshe
Countless videos and social media posts detail the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, who has been missing since New Year's Day. Some are sharing information released by law enforcement. Others are doing their own digging — a trend that's grown with the explosion of true crime media.
Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
NECN
Blood, Bloody Knife Found in Basement of Ana Walshe's Home, Prosecutors Allege
Blood, along with a bloody knife, were discovered by law enforcement in the basement of the Walshe family's home, prosecutors alleged during Brian Walshe's arraignment amid the search for his missing wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors also claimed that he lied about his whereabouts to law enforcement, and bought $450 worth...
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Taunton crash
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man faces upgraded charges in a 2022 Taunton crash that left one woman dead.
Police: Two juveniles charged in alleged Lowell delivery driver gunpoint robbery
LOWELL, Mass — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery of a delivery driver in Lowell. According to Lowell police, officers responded to a restaurant on Chelmsford Street Tuesday night for a report of a food delivery driver that had just been robbed at gunpoint. Arriving officers spoke with the adult male victim, who appeared to have suffered facial injuries.
At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police
An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
nbcboston.com
‘Do Not Separate Them': Friends Want Ana Walshe's Children to Remain Together
As the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Ana Walshe continues to unfold, friends and colleagues of the missing woman say they want to ensure the wellbeing of her three children. The mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, has not been seen since the early hours of New Year's Day. She was reported...
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Boston police seek assistance locating missing 45-year-old woman
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking assistance locating a missing 45-year-old woman. Lori Baxter was last heard from on December 28, 2022 a little after 2 p.m., via text. Baxter is known to visit Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts...
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
Boston Drug Dealer's 1K Fentanyl Pill Stash Raided: Police
Three arrest warrants were executed to nab a drug dealer and a stash of drugs and cash, including fentanyl pressed into pills, officials say. Police from the Roxbury Drug Control Unit and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old Tomas Lopez Cabrera on Wednes…
Comments / 0