Read full article on original website
Related
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
lptv.org
Snowboarder at Mount Ski Gull Airlifted to Hospital After Hitting Tree
A snowboarder at Mount Ski Gull near Brainerd was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital after hitting a tree while snowboarding. Pillager Area Fire & Rescue reports that the incident happened just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. 13 firefighters responded to the call and shutdown all skiing and snowboarding runs and secured a perimeter for North Memorial Air Care to land.
lptv.org
Palisade Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash West of McGregor
A Palisade man died yesterday following a two-vehicle crash west of McGregor. The Minnesota State Patrol reports the collision happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. 83-year-old Gary Rognrud of Palisade was driving a pickup truck east on Highway 210 near Jevne Township when the pickup lost control, crossed the traffic line, and collided with a semi-truck driven by Robert Hannahs of Nisswa.
voiceofalexandria.com
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
lptv.org
Semi Driver Dies in Rollover Crash in Aitkin County
A 58-year-old man has died after the semi truck he was driving left the road and rolled over in Aitkin County this morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Edward Casterlow was driving the semi northbound on Highway 65 in McGrath at the time of the crash. Casterlow, who was not wearing his seat belt, died following the crash.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported in School Bus Accident
Injuries reported in an accident involving a school bus Wednesday in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Eric Vance Norgaard, (54) of Bemidji was injured when the westbound 2023 Honda HR-V he was driving collided with a 2021 Bluebird School Bus at the intersection of Highway 2 and Clearwater County Road 7 in Popple Township.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
KAAL-TV
Icy roads lead to several crashes, spinouts in southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Light freezing rain that moved through parts of the area overnight and early Wednesday morning was enough to coat some highways with ice leading to crashes and spinouts. Most of the incidents were north of US Highway 14. The Pine Island Fire Department responded to...
marshallradio.net
MN State Patrol responds to three collisions Wednesday morning
A semi operator was injured when his truck collided with another semi. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:00 Wednesday morning, an International Grain Hauler was traveling southbound on Highway 271 and an International Lowboy was traveling westbound on 300th Street. The Lowboy attempted to turn onto Highway 271 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.
Service dog who went missing after truck theft in St. Paul found safe
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a missing service dog was found safe Thursday evening after the pickup truck he was in was stolen Wednesday morning in St. Paul.Greg Flanagan says his dog Duke came into his life about five years ago after having a conversation with his daughter. "When she was 12, she came up to me and said, 'What are we gonna do when I'm not here if something happens? Smoke alarm, phone calls, if there's an emergency? You need to have a service dog,'" he said.Flanagan, who is Deaf, says the difference in the quality of his life was...
trfradio.com
One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Roll-Over
A Hibbing area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kaitlyn Krishell Metzer, (24) was injured when the northbound 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger entered the ditch on Highway 169 near Scenic Highway in Taconite, and rolled on to the passenger side. The driver, Tylar Andrew Zook, (27) of Morehead, North Carolina suffered no apparent injury in the accident reported just after 7am.
knsiradio.com
Fire Damages St. Cloud Apartment Complex
(KNSI) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, crews were called to a report of smoke on the first floor of the three-story building just after 2:00. Firefighters quickly found the apartment and put the fire out. The fire was contained to that unit.
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Semi Crash
A Palisade area man was killed in a two vehicle accident Tuesday in Aitkin County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Gary Lynn Rognrud, (83) died after the eastbound Chevy Silverado he was driving collided with a westbound 2018 International 7000. According to the State Patrol report Rognrud lost control on a snow and ice covered Highway 210 in Jevne Township.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents
DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports snowmobile activity was high and conditions on some trails have improved, other trails have yet to be groomed and lake conditions continue to be very rough and slushy. He also assisted St. Louis County deputies and responded to a fatal snowmobile crash where a single rider had lost control and struck a tree.
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!
The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
Minnesota Is Experiencing The Worst Winter Air Quality In Over 15 Years
While parts of the Northland have seen some fog this week, there's been a general haze across Minnesota the past couple of days, and even air quality alerts from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency this week. While Minnesota often enjoys pretty clean air, people across the state gained some familiarity...
mprnews.org
Worst winter air quality in Minnesota since 2005. Why is it so bad?
Bright blue skies, fresh snow and crisp sunshine of the weekend gave way to choking fog and haze across much of Minnesota on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It was a dreary scene from the High Bridge in St. Paul late Tuesday morning, as what’s usually a stellar view of downtown, the State Capitol and the Cathedral of St. Paul was instead mostly obscured by the winter smog.
Comments / 0