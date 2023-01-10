Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Barricaded gunman situation over, suspect not in custody
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department said the barricaded gunman situation on the city's east side is over, but the suspect is not in custody. The person who was barricaded was suspected to have a gun and is reportedly connected to a double fatal shooting that took place on Liberal and Schoenherr Thursday night.
Tv20detroit.com
Troy police warn of rise in mail theft
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Troy are warning of a recent trend in mail theft. Residents are reporting important pieces of mail stolen including at least one case of an attempt to cash a forged check. Multiple cases have been reported over the last few weeks including one...
Tv20detroit.com
Man pleads for safe return of emotional support dog stolen with car at gas station
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for an emotional support dog that was inside a car when it was stolen from outside a gas station on the city's west side. Her name is Missy and she's just a puppy. Her owner Deondrea Goodman is devastated and desperate for Missy's safe return. The 4-month-old puppy means everything to him.
Tv20detroit.com
Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe
(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, thieves broke into a Detroit shelter, stealing four dogs. One was found Wednesday afternoon. The last three were found early Thursday morning in an abandoned home. The dogs have been safely returned. Volunteers were out all night searching for the remaining dogs when one of...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn Heights police searching for home invasion suspect
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for a man they say broke into multiple homes and assaulted a homeowner. Police say it happened on Jan. 4 around 2:30 p.m. Police say the home invasions happened near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road....
Tv20detroit.com
DPD works to identify gunman who terrorized victims during New Year's Day carjackings
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "She doesn't want to come outside. She doesn't even stay here no more," said the mother of a 24-year-old woman who was carjacked at gunpoint outside her home on New Year's Day. "She don't want to be here." Detroit police released surveillance video of the suspect...
Tv20detroit.com
Carvana Novi dealer license revoked for 3 year for violating Michigan vehicle code
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of the Carvana location in Novi had his dealer's license pulled this week after admitting to violating the state's vehicle code. Under a plea agreement with the Michigan Department of State, the dealership wouldn't be able to reapply for a dealer's license for a period of three years.
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows suspects nab dogs from Detroit animal shelter; search on for 3 after 1 found
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A dog named Willow was found sitting alone and scared in an old garage Wednesday afternoon surrounded by garbage. She was stolen overnight along with three other dogs and spotted late Wednesday afternoon by a stranger who cared to help. "To have one of babies back,...
Tv20detroit.com
Animal rescue workers turn detective overnight to find three dogs that were still missing after being stolen
DETROIT (WXYZ) — You could hear the emotion in the voices of Robin Honkanen and Jennifer Moore as they went into the abandoned building where they heard the loud barks of Titus, a Great Pyrenees, who was stolen from an animal rescue shelter early Wednesday with three other dogs.
Tv20detroit.com
Attorney accused of stealing money from Carhartt heiress gets high bond Wednesday
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The attorney accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Carhartt heiress was in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court Wednesday. David Sutherland is charged with three counts of embezzlement, one of a vulnerable adult, and one count of conducting a criminal...
Tv20detroit.com
Investigation underway after 31-year-old Pontiac man found shot, killed in apartment
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a 31-year-old Pontiac man on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m. in an...
Tv20detroit.com
Inception: A new mental health gym in metro Detroit uses therapies to help with anxiety, grief, and trauma
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The majority of Americans believe the US is facing a mental health crisis and the resources for those struggling are proving insufficient to meet the demand. That’s why one local facility is getting quite the fanfare. It bills itself as a mental health...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
Tv20detroit.com
Bruce Harvey, creator of Big Baby & owner of Food Exchange in Detroit, passes away
Bruce Harvey, the owner of Food Exchange and creator of the famed burger The Big Baby, has passed, his family tells 7 Action News. He was 58 years old. Food Exchange was founded in 1999 on Harper just east of Van Dyke, and served up delicious, fresh, giant burgers for more than two decades.
Tv20detroit.com
Hamtramck City Council votes to allow religious animal sacrifices with conditions
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Hamtramck voted Tuesday night to change its animal ordinance, which would allow for religious sacrifice as long as it’s done legally and humanely. The religious slaughtering of certain animals like goats or sheep is practiced among Muslims during the holiday of...
Tv20detroit.com
Community stepping up to help nonprofit for at-risk mothers after flooding
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community has been stepping up to help Gianna House in Eastpointe after a pipe burst caused flood damage. It happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Since then, the organizations said tens of thousands of dollars have been raised so far. Other...
Tv20detroit.com
New programs offer incentives to attract talent amid school staffing shortage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from the National Center for Education shows that more than half of all public schools in the country reported that they were understaffed at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. 69% reported that too few teacher candidates applying for open positions was...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Spotty lake effect flurries & light snow
Today: Slight snow shower chance on the northeast side. A glimpse of the sun is possible around US 23 late in the day. Winds are up as temps hold in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph. Tonight: Clouds decreasing, cold. Low: 20. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Winter Fest, Ultimate Fishing Show and Detroit sports among weekend events
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, Winter Fest is bringing fun that the whole family can enjoy. If you'd rather skip the winter activities and think ahead to the spring, the Detroit Boat Show and the Ultimate Fishing Show return. Here's seven things to do this weekend:
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Institute of Arts sued over $5M Van Gogh piece
(WXYZ) — A Brazilian Art Collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Art for allegedly stealing an 1888 painting from the famous post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. The painting called 'Lisuese de Romans' or 'The Novel Reader' has been on display in the DIA since October for the Van Gogh in America exhibit. It's estimated to be worth $5 million.
