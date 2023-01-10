Read full article on original website
Glens Falls’ favorite hot dogs are back on the menu
For the last three years, something has been missing from downtown Glens Falls. If you were to be asked where to grab lunch in the time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the list of answers would have been one too short.
Chick-Fil-A in Clifton Park Mooving Along! Check Out the Progress
It will be the first Chick-fil-A (outside of the Albany International Airport) built in the Capital Region. The Clifton Park Chick-fil-A is moving full steam ahead. Check out the project, the progress, and the renderings of what this restaurant will look like when it's complete. The new Chick-fil-A is being built where the old Pier 1 store once was near Clifton Park Center. The plan is to open in March or April.
See The Stunning Queensbury Mansion That’s The Ultimate Vacation Rental
If a mansion has always been your dream home but is financially out of reach, try this vacation rental on for size. For most of us, owning a mansion is probably a far-fetched dream. But getting a bunch of family or friends together to chip in for a sweet mansion retreat rental for a vacation? Now that seems a little more feasible!
WNYT
Warren County gears up to welcome athletes from around the world
Warren County is getting ready for the World University Winter Games. The games start this Thursday. The rest of the competition will be held up in Lake Placid.
glensfallschronicle.com
Man, 74, rescued after falling through ice on Glen lake
A 74 year old Queensbury man fell through Glen Lake while ice skating Tuesday morning around 9:46 a.m., Bay Ridge Fire Chief Chip Mellon said. The man spent roughly 15-20 minutes in the water before being rescued. The unidentified man was taken to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for...
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month
Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
WNYT
Good News: Aviation adventures, Berkshires tea, Cider comeback in Albany
Some exciting things are happening at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum in Glenville. Students 10 to 17 years old are invited for “Aviation Adventures” on the last Saturday of each month. The first class is January 28 – and will focus on the museums two C-130 Hercules. Call the museum to sign up.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
Passenger in car that struck hanging bobcat on I-88 shares his story
DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unexpected and gruesome encounter Monday night is still fresh in the mind of Andrew Noble, a passenger in the vehicle that struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County. “This was next-level kind of bad news mischief,” he said. Noble was in […]
Popular Japanese Restaurant Adding 2nd Location in Saratoga County
There is a popular maybe even legendary Japanese restaurant in the Capital Region that has only had one location. It was announced that they will be adding another location up the Northway in Saratoga County. For the owner, it was a lifelong dream. Koto Japanese Restaurant Expanding to Saratoga County!
Saratoga Springs native prepares for 2023 DIRTcar season
Saratoga Springs native, Jack Lehner travels south to Florida for DIRTcar Nationals in February marking the beginning of the 2023 season. Super DIRTcar Series was able to speak with Lehner before his upcoming competition and see how he's prepared for the 2023 season.
New pizzeria opening in Clifton Park
Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Owners Melissa Craine and Sean Lee hope to open the restaurant by February 1, according to the Bella Lucia Facebook page.
Vehicle found in river not connected to missing teen case
A vehicle that was pulled from the Mohawk River during a search for missing teenager Samantha Humphrey Wednesday night is not connected to the case.
WNYT
Good News: Pickleball tournament, Search for new firefighters, Ant Lecture
It’s been called the fastest growing sport in the country – pickleball. The Albany Capital Center is hosting a pickleball tournament this weekend. Nearly 200 picklers will battle it out on six courts Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, January 15. The tournament is sponsored by Discover Albany, the...
'Time To Say Goodbye': Popular Italian Restaurant In Capital Region Closing After 60 Years
After six decades of serving up classic Italian dishes, a popular restaurant in the Capital Region known for its “top notch” service is closing.John Riccitello’s Restaurant, located at 1687 Foster Avenue in Schenectady, will serve its last customer on Sunday, Jan. 29, the restaurant announced on Fa…
WNYT
Capital Region Mega Millions players dream of $1 billion win
The clock is ticking for your chance to be a billionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.1 billion and people in the Capital Region are racing to one Stewart’s in Troy, where one woman just won $1 million over the weekend. Saturday’s jackpot sat at $940 million, but...
WNYT
Car hits Troy home after multi-car crash
A multi-car crash in Troy on Thursday morning caused one car to crash into a home. The crash happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Douw Street. Two cars hit each other. They struck two other cars, causing one of the other cars to crash into the home, say police.
WNYT
Ballston Spa gears up for February ‘Chocolate Fest’
Ballston Spa is gearing up for its eighth Chocolate Fest. Area restaurants, bakeries and chefs are welcome to compete to showcase their talents by preparing sample-sized chocolate offerings. There are three categories: sweet, savory and chocolate beverage. These treats will be judged by people at the Chocolate Fest. While enjoying...
Local farmers explain high price of eggs
Are you experiencing shell shock when shopping for eggs? You’re not alone.
WNYT
Dozens of horses on road to recovery after suffering from neglect
Dozens of horses have a new lease on life, just four months after police say they were found suffering from neglect and deprived of proper sustenance in Washington County. 13 Investigates went to visit the horses at their new home to get a first-hand look at their road to recovery.
