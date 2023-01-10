ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Chick-Fil-A in Clifton Park Mooving Along! Check Out the Progress

It will be the first Chick-fil-A (outside of the Albany International Airport) built in the Capital Region. The Clifton Park Chick-fil-A is moving full steam ahead. Check out the project, the progress, and the renderings of what this restaurant will look like when it's complete. The new Chick-fil-A is being built where the old Pier 1 store once was near Clifton Park Center. The plan is to open in March or April.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Man, 74, rescued after falling through ice on Glen lake

A 74 year old Queensbury man fell through Glen Lake while ice skating Tuesday morning around 9:46 a.m., Bay Ridge Fire Chief Chip Mellon said. The man spent roughly 15-20 minutes in the water before being rescued. The unidentified man was taken to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for...
QUEENSBURY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month

Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Good News: Aviation adventures, Berkshires tea, Cider comeback in Albany

Some exciting things are happening at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum in Glenville. Students 10 to 17 years old are invited for “Aviation Adventures” on the last Saturday of each month. The first class is January 28 – and will focus on the museums two C-130 Hercules. Call the museum to sign up.
GLENVILLE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Capital Region Mega Millions players dream of $1 billion win

The clock is ticking for your chance to be a billionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.1 billion and people in the Capital Region are racing to one Stewart’s in Troy, where one woman just won $1 million over the weekend. Saturday’s jackpot sat at $940 million, but...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Car hits Troy home after multi-car crash

A multi-car crash in Troy on Thursday morning caused one car to crash into a home. The crash happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Douw Street. Two cars hit each other. They struck two other cars, causing one of the other cars to crash into the home, say police.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa gears up for February ‘Chocolate Fest’

Ballston Spa is gearing up for its eighth Chocolate Fest. Area restaurants, bakeries and chefs are welcome to compete to showcase their talents by preparing sample-sized chocolate offerings. There are three categories: sweet, savory and chocolate beverage. These treats will be judged by people at the Chocolate Fest. While enjoying...
BALLSTON SPA, NY

