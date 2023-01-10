Read full article on original website
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
NBC Connecticut
Ansonia Building Being Demolished After Asbestos Found Inside
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said there are plans to demolish a building in Ansonia after finding asbestos inside on Thursday. DEEP said they found asbestos at the former Farrell building on North Main Street while responding to a reported oil spill. Crews found asbestos flying into...
capeandislands.org
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds
The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
NBC Connecticut
DEEP Works to Clean Up Milk Spill After Tanker Rollover Crash in Woodstock
A tanker carrying milk has rolled over and spilled nearly 1,500 gallons of milk onto the road in Woodstock. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said a 6,500 gallon tanker truck flipped on its side at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. DEEP officials said between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons...
New Haven Independent
Virtual Informational Thursday Night On Route 8 Project In Shelton, Derby, Ansonia and Seymour
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the Route 8 Design Build Project on Thursday January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place on Zoom and registration is required. A Question and Answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation. The presentation will be recorded. For instructions on how to access the meeting, ways to provide comments, and how to ask questions, please visit route8designbuild.com.
Connecticut Pizzeria Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' After Fire
A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after an early morning fire broke out in the eatery's kitchen.The blaze broke out at Sapore Pizzeria, located in the new London County town of Old Lyme, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the business announced."We are quite shocked, and will be closed …
Journal Inquirer
Car chase leads to fire in North Windham; police investigation is ongoing
WINDHAM — Willimantic Police are currently investigating an incident that involved a police chase and car fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham late Monday evening. North Windham Fire Department Chief Nicholas Delmastro said the fire was reported at 10: 33 p. m. at 39 Boston Post Road, near the Builders Concrete East property.
trumbulltimes.com
Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road
BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
Lanes reopen after 3-car crash on Rt. 9 South in Berlin
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash partially closed Route 9 South in Berlin on Thursday morning. The crash took place between exits 21 and 20S around 6:30 a.m., according to the DOT. Lanes were closed for approximately two hours, and the highway reopened after 8 a.m. Officials have not stated what may have caused […]
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
iheart.com
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
mycitizensnews.com
Push is on for Uniroyal site
NAUGATUCK — The borough is making a stronger second attempt in applying for the state Community Investment Fund grant to develop the former Uniroyal site. Town officials previously reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project.
Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities. Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the […]
Missing Simsbury Man Found Dead In Wooded Area
A Simsbury man who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead in a secluded wooded area by police during a search of the area. The body of Bernard Soldate, age 57, of Simsbury, was located around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by members of the state police K9 unit along with Simsbury detectives on the north side of the Farmington River, which runs along Tariffville Road.
Bristol Press
Fiery crash backs up I-84 in Southington Tuesday morning
SOUTHINGTON – A fiery crash caused a traffic buildup Tuesday morning in Southington. The accident was reported on the westbound side of Interstate 84, in the area of Exit 29, around 8:08 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident backed up traffic for nearly an hour...
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 17 in Durham
Connecticut State Police said there are serious injuries after a two-car crash on Route 17 in Durham. Route 17 is closed in the area of Indian Lane because of the accident. The crash was reported at about 5:25 p.m. It's unknown how long the road will remain closed. The Accident...
NY man arrested after 3 town chase ending in Groton
LEDYARD, Conn. — A Long Island man is in custody after nearly striking police officers in two shoreline towns. The incident ended when one department put out stop sticks to bring him to a halt Thursday afternoon. Ledyard police said the incident started in New London when officers attempted...
Hamden man killed in 3-car crash
DURHAM, Conn. — A Hamden man is dead after a crash involving three cars in Durham, state police said. The crash happened on Route 17 just before 5 p.m. Thursday. State police said a car was driving south on the road while a second vehicle was driving behind them.
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
