Fort Worth, TX

Report: TCU RB Kendre Miller Ruled Out of National Championship

By Patrick Andres
 3 days ago

The junior has rushed for 1,399 yards this season.

TCU running back Kendre Miller will not play in the College Football Playoff national championship against Georgia , according to a Monday evening report from ESPN .

The Horned Frogs announced running back Emari Demercado as their starter pregame, during which Miller warmed up wearing a bulky knee brace before kickoff. On TCU’s first drive of the game, Demercado handled the responsibilities in the backfield and Miller was nowhere to be seen.

Miller, who injured his knee in the Horned Frogs’ 51–45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, has rushed for 1,399 yards this season. He ranks third in the Big 12 in that category and second in the conference with 17 rushing touchdowns.

In that Fiesta Bowl, Miller ran for 57 yards on just eight carries before getting hurt — his fourth-lowest rushing total of the season. His exit paved the way for Demercado to record a career-best 150 yards on the ground.

TCU, which started the season 12–0 after being picked to finish seventh in the Big 12, is seeking its first national championship since 1938.

