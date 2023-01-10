Bynum to host guest speaker

Bynum School will host “From Disability To Possibility: The Power of Inclusive Classrooms,” presented by Patrick Schwarz, professor, author, and motivational speaker, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17.

The event will be at the Bynum School, 5100 Avalon Drive in Midland. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the session is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

He will illustrate how to improve education and human services by using the real-life stories of individuals with possibilities – from womb to tomb. In addition to providing compelling examples, Schwarz will inspire participants to develop inventive and creative ways to support one another in and out of the classroom, a news release said.

The cost is $75 per person and $25 for Bynum school parents.