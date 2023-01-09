ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Catalytic Converters Stolen from Amazon Delivery Trucks in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — Hackettstown Police say 18 catalytic converters were stolen from Amazon delivery trucks this past weekend. The converters are worth thousands of dollars.

The thefts happened while the trucks were parked at a location on Willow Grove Street between Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

If you have infomration on the case, you're asked to call Hackettstown Police at (908) 852-3300. You can also text TIP HACKPD followed your message to 888-777.

