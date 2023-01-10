ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul expected to walk tightrope on bail reform in State of the State speech

By Zach Williams
Gov. Kathy Hochul has talked tough in recent weeks about overhauling controversial criminal justice reforms to battle rising crime , but it remains to be seen whether her Tuesday State of the State speech will satisfy critics on either side of the political aisle.

“You’ll see a very thoughtful approach unveiled, and we’re looking at all aspects of the crime problem,” Hochul told reporters vaguely last week without offering any specifics.

The Democratic governor has suggested she might expand the number of criminal offenses that qualify for cash bail after deflecting calls to do that last year by arguing it was too soon to judge the tweaks to bail reform passed in the state budget last April.

The newly-elected Democrats has also floated the possibility of loosening state rules on judges that require them to give criminal defendants the least restrictive conditions ahead of their trials, whether or not their charges are technically subject to cash bail.

Some Democrats have joined Republicans in recent months to urge Hochul to take action to address their public safety concerns after months of waiting before and after the November election against Republican Lee Zeldin, who campaigned heavily on overhauling the bail reforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dn5Zk_0k91G2Ko00
Rising crime has been blamed on progressive criminal justice reforms that Gov. Kathy Hochul could propose legislators change in coming months.
William Lopez

“Black lives are being harmed in the streets across the state because of the reforms passed by the Legislature,” Albany County District Attorney David Soares, a Democrat, said in October while urging Hochul and other Democrats to act on adjusting reforms.

“At what number will the body count be enough to prompt action?” he added.

Bail reform critics like New York City Mayor Eric Adams have argued that additional offenses ought to be eligible for cash bail in order to crack down on repeat offenders while giving judges more discretion to jail people pre-trial.

Prosecutors have also lamented reforms that give them less time to turn over evidence to criminal defendants as part of an effort to keep people from languishing at places like Rikers Island for months or years on end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNUON_0k91G2Ko00
Gov. Hochul argued throughout the second half of 2022 that January would be the time to review controversial limits on cash bail.
AP

The state budget approved last April included some changes to such reforms – but not enough to satisfy critics who pleaded with the governor for months on end to take more dramatic efforts amid ongoing increases in crimes like retail thefts by repeat offenders.

And any proposals she includes in her State of the State address will have to go through the left-leaning Democratic supermajorities in the state Senate and Assembly where progressives will likely resist any efforts to change progressive reforms they championed in recent years.

“I really think that a lot of our focus has to be on the preventive side and we need to focus on the things that actually drive crime I think last year’s bail changes kind of addressed recidivism,” Heastie said at the Capitol Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEvJB_0k91G2Ko00
Hochul is expected to make affordable housing a key part of her 2023 legislative agenda.
William Farrington

Hochul is also aiming to boost affordable housing by proposing a replacement for the 421A program that expired last spring amid opposition from progressive legislators who said the tax break was too friendly to developers.

The governor has yet to give details on how she will get 800,000 new housing units constructed over the next ten years while teasing State of the State proposals that she will finally unveil Tuesday ahead of a state budget process concluding in April that traditionally serves as a forum for governors and legislators to hash out important policy matters.

Republican legislators will have a limited role in that process given their minority status in both chambers of the state Legislature, but they say they will be watching tomorrow and in the weeks ahead to make sure Hochul makes good on any tough talk on crime and affordable housing.

“We need Democrats to not just talk about these issues, but to actually push forward solutions to these issues. And that’s going to have to come from the governor,” State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt told reporters Monday.

