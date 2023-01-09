ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate panel advances private school scholarship bill

Speakers one up to speak for and against Gov. Kim Reynolds' private school scholarship proposal which the Senate Education subcommittee discussed Thursday, Jan. 12. (Photo by Luke Clausen/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Teachers, parents, students and lobbyists overflowed into the hallway Thursday at the State Capitol as senators advanced the governor’s private...
Reynolds calls for reducing cabinet agencies, administrative rules

(The Center Square) – In her Condition of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a series of proposals that she said will protect taxpayers and bolster the economy. Reynolds said she signed an executive order earlier in the day to put a moratorium on additions to the...
State must address shortage of court-appointed attorneys, chief justice says

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen delivers the annual Condition of the Judiciary address to the Iowa Legislature in the Iowa House chamber at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines on Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo by Erin Murphy/The Gazette) A dwindling number of court reporters and attorneys who agree...
