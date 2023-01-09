Read full article on original website
Senate panel advances private school scholarship bill
Speakers one up to speak for and against Gov. Kim Reynolds' private school scholarship proposal which the Senate Education subcommittee discussed Thursday, Jan. 12. (Photo by Luke Clausen/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Teachers, parents, students and lobbyists overflowed into the hallway Thursday at the State Capitol as senators advanced the governor’s private...
Smith reiterated promises made on the campaign trail to advocate for tax cuts.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ address highlights private school scholarships, agency restructuring
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines. (Pool photo by Kelsey Kremer) Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled her latest private school scholarship proposal and...
Reynolds calls for reducing cabinet agencies, administrative rules
(The Center Square) – In her Condition of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a series of proposals that she said will protect taxpayers and bolster the economy. Reynolds said she signed an executive order earlier in the day to put a moratorium on additions to the...
LIVE! Watch the 2023 Iowa Condition of the State address
LIVE! Watch the 2023 Iowa Condition of the State address. Watch with us as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her 2023 Condition of the State address.
State must address shortage of court-appointed attorneys, chief justice says
Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen delivers the annual Condition of the Judiciary address to the Iowa Legislature in the Iowa House chamber at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines on Jan. 11, 2023. (Photo by Erin Murphy/The Gazette) A dwindling number of court reporters and attorneys who agree...
