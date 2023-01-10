ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Steve Aoki and others to perform at South Padre Island

By Gabriela Gonzalez, Mia Morales
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill announced the lineup for their spring break 2023 concerts on South Padre Island.

The concerts begin March 11 at Clayton’s, located at 6900 Padre Blvd., and will continue throughout the week, according to the bar’s Instagram post.

Rap artist Lil Wayne dominated music charts in the early 2000s and was announced as one of the performers, scheduled to take stage Saturday, March 11. The artist confirmed the appearance on his social media page.

The EDM artist Steve Aoki will perform on Monday, March 13, followed by rapper Kodak Black on Wednesday, March 15.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, is set to perform on Friday, March 17.

Up and coming rap artist GloRilla will wrap up the spring break performances on Saturday, March 18.

Tickets are available on the bar’s website at claytonsbeachbar.com.

KLST/KSAN

