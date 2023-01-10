So, what’s next? The future of the Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Despite missing the playoffs, the Washington Commanders went out in good fashion defeating the Dallas Cowboys. As the players cleaned out their lockers Monday, their energy was confident and positive.

“What gives me confidence is if you look around the talent in this locker room, Ron’s [Rivera] a great coach, he’s a great man, and he wants to win. He wants to do it the right way and I have no worries about where we’re going” tight end Logan Thomas said.

The million-dollar question going into the offseason is what’ll happen with Washington’s ownership and coaching staff. Will Dan Snyder sell? Will offensive coordinator Scott Turner get fired? For the players, their mindset is control what you can control.

“You can’t control that because I mean no disrespect to the owner but like I’ve never met him…I have no problems, no issues with him. But if there is new ownership, I mean I can’t control that” free safety Bobby McCain said.

“For me even, name change, to no name to a name change, all that you know, [you] gotta adapt in life. That’s [what] we doing, so you know, go Commanders” defensive end Chase Young said.

Another concern is whether the Commanders give defensive tackle Daron Payne a long-term deal. For Payne, it’s simple.

“I just want what I earned” Payne said.

As for draft status, the Commanders hold the 16th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington finishes the season with a lot of questions and not a lot of answers, while the players continue to take care of their business.

