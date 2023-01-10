ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

So, what’s next? The future of the Commanders

DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXoof_0k91FBEJ00

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Despite missing the playoffs, the Washington Commanders went out in good fashion defeating the Dallas Cowboys. As the players cleaned out their lockers Monday, their energy was confident and positive.

“What gives me confidence is if you look around the talent in this locker room, Ron’s [Rivera] a great coach, he’s a great man, and he wants to win. He wants to do it the right way and I have no worries about where we’re going” tight end Logan Thomas said.

The million-dollar question going into the offseason is what’ll happen with Washington’s ownership and coaching staff. Will Dan Snyder sell? Will offensive coordinator Scott Turner get fired? For the players, their mindset is control what you can control.

“You can’t control that because I mean no disrespect to the owner but like I’ve never met him…I have no problems, no issues with him. But if there is new ownership, I mean I can’t control that” free safety Bobby McCain said.

“For me even, name change, to no name to a name change, all that you know, [you] gotta adapt in life. That’s [what] we doing, so you know, go Commanders” defensive end Chase Young said.

Another concern is whether the Commanders give defensive tackle Daron Payne a long-term deal. For Payne, it’s simple.

“I just want what I earned” Payne said.

As for draft status, the Commanders hold the 16th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington finishes the season with a lot of questions and not a lot of answers, while the players continue to take care of their business.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Larry Brown Sports

Jay Gruden throws shade at Daniel Snyder

The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner this week, and former head coach Jay Gruden thinks they could have a difficult time finding a replacement. You will not be surprised to hear why he feels that way. During a Tuesday appearance on “The Grant & Danny Show” on 106.7 The Fan, Gruden was asked... The post Jay Gruden throws shade at Daniel Snyder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

A record-setting night for future Maryland guard

Maryland basketball commit Jahnathan Lamothe posted a stat line on Monday that added his name to the record book of his school's strong basketball history. Lamothe posted 25 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks in St. France's double-overtime win over Glenelg Country School (Md.). It was...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

Cuts, bruises after cafeteria fight at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a high school student faces charges and others face disciplinary action after a cafeteria fight Tuesday. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the fight started around 11:30 a.m. at Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria. Several students were involved. Things started with […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold in the Mountain State. According to the WV Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
DC News Now

VIDEO: Man carjacked at ATM in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released video Wednesday hoping someone would recognized the person accused of carjacking a man at an ATM on Jan. 4. The Montgomery County Police Department said the man had gotten out of his car to use the drive-through ATM at Truist Bank, located in the 12000 block […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

2 children shot after getting off Metrobus in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chief Robert Contee with the Metropolitan Police Department said that a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot after a fight started on a Metrobus in Northwest late Wednesday afternoon. Contee spoke at at news conference around 6:30 p.m. He said a man also was hit by gunfire. The Metro Transit […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the Hugh Hewitt Show. “But the original sin here was […]
WASHINGTON STATE
DC News Now

NBC News president steps down

Noah Oppenheim, who has led NBC News as President for the last half decade is stepping down and the network has tapped a top New York Times editor to fill his role. Oppenheim, who took over in 2017 and has worked as an author, screenwriter and producer will continue to work closely with NBCUniversal in […]
WASHINGTON STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy