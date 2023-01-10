Read full article on original website
Storms moving out, cold air moving in!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Now that the storms have moved out, temperatures will drop into the low 40s overnight. Friday should be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to possibly 50 degrees. Models are hinting at some moisture wrapping around the backside of the system, so a light mist could be possible.
Severe storms possible today, then we cool down for the weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be quite warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents make it up to the mid 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms will likely develop around noon before the main line of rain and thunderstorms along our cold front arrives later on in the afternoon. As far as timing goes, our western communities will see the line first as it moves in around 4 PM. The line will continue eastward from there, finally exiting the region around 8 PM. Storms along the leading edge of the line will have the potential to become severe with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a brief tornado or two possible. With all this in mind, I would recommend downloading the WDHN Weather app and turning on your location so you can receive any watches and warnings that are issued! Tonight will be calm and much cooler behind the front as lows drop to the 40s.
Tornado Imminent in Southern Barbour County
A tornado will be occurring shortly if it is not already occurring just south of Clio. Moving toward Blue Springs in southern Barbour. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama…. Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until...
Zion Chapel school affected by major storm
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A local school was held up due to the rampaging storms that ripped through the Wiregrass area. Students were still being picked up this evening from Zion Chapel Schools about two hours after normal release time after the school held them back due to the severe weather.
School closings and delays for January 12
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Dale County Storm damages home
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Reports of damage tonight in several spots in Dale County. As the storm ripped through Dale County over the past few hours it brought down trees across Highway 51 in Ariton. One tree even landed on a home. Only one person was in the home...
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
Ariton home hit by a tree; power outage hits Barbour Co. campground
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As the storms ran through the Wiregrass Thursday afternoon, Dale County and Barbour County saw trees down, one tree even hitting an Ariton home, and power outages, one outage killing the power at a popular Barbour County campground. On the 8200 block of Dale County...
LIST: Local power outages
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With severe weather ripping through the Wiregrass, it’s vital to know how power outages have affected the local area. Less than five customers affected by power outages. Houston County. Approximately 65 customers affected by power outages. This list will be updated when new information becomes...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dothan sewer work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes and laterals starting Monday. L&K Contracting anticipates performing sewer work during the week of January 16 through January 20, weather permitting. The following streets will be closed to thru traffic:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue.
New halfpipe coming to Enterprise Skate Park
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new halfpipe is coming to the Enterprise Skate Park. The new installation will be ready for skaters this weekend as crews were hard at work on Tuesday. Measuring 4ft high, 16ft wide, and 30 ft long, the new halfpipe is from American Ramp Company and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work closes lane
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A lane of traffic will be closed next week due to sewer work. The northbound lane of Cornell Avenue, at the intersection of Whatley Drive, will be closed Monday, January 16, due to sanitary sewer work related to the Miscellaneous Sewer Improvements Project. The City...
MFG of Alabama closing its two plants in Opp
OPP, Ala (WDHN)—This week, employees of MFG corporation’s two Opp plants got pink slips. MFG stands for Molded Fiberglass Company, and the company primarily operates the molding primary plastics business. Its two plants are located off the Opp bypass And employ around 100 workers from several wiregrass counties who customize plastic and fiberglass products.
Enterprise breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Enterprise is working to improve the health of their community. Officials broke ground on the much anticipated Recreation and Aquatics Center on January 11. The state-of-the-art facility will be one of the first of its kind in the Wiregrass. It will include four gymnasiums,...
UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
Opp firefighters respond to early morning blaze
The Opp Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning. According to officials with the department, the structure was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived and the structure, a former night club just south of the city on Hwy. 331 South, is a complete loss. When firefighters arrived, the roof had already collapsed.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
MFG Alabama to close its doors
Many employees of MFG Alabama, in Opp, Tuesday, got a surprise when they went in to work. After years of providing jobs for the local economy, Opp location has decided to close its doors. At this point, the plant is operating with a skeleton crew, having laid off many of its employees. In March, the facility plans to close permanently.
Enterprise State basketball teams trying to turn their seasons around
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise State basketball teams are getting into the thick of conference play and looking to turn their seasons around. In conference the men’s team is 1-3 so far and the women are 0-4. Overall the men are 3-8 and the women are 1-6.
Charles Henderson lands in 5A Top 10
The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its first high school basketball rankings for 2023 and the Charles Henderson Trojans boys basketball team landed on the Class 5A Top 10. The Trojans earned a No. 7 ranking in Class 5A, which is the Trojans’ first appearance in the Top 10...
