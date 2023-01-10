DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be quite warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents make it up to the mid 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms will likely develop around noon before the main line of rain and thunderstorms along our cold front arrives later on in the afternoon. As far as timing goes, our western communities will see the line first as it moves in around 4 PM. The line will continue eastward from there, finally exiting the region around 8 PM. Storms along the leading edge of the line will have the potential to become severe with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a brief tornado or two possible. With all this in mind, I would recommend downloading the WDHN Weather app and turning on your location so you can receive any watches and warnings that are issued! Tonight will be calm and much cooler behind the front as lows drop to the 40s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO