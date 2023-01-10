ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
Kansas pursuing new megadeals with semiconductor makers

TOPEKA — Kansas officials are pursuing megadeals for six new projects, including two companies that make semiconductors, by using the same tax incentives that landed Panasonic’s $4 billion investment last year. Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development at the Department of Commerce, briefed lawmakers Tuesday on the...
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
