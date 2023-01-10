Read full article on original website
New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
‘Do or die’: Western Kansas farmers push to save Ogallala aquifer
SUBLETTE — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades of...
More combative Kris Kobach takes over as Kan. attorney general
TOPEKA (AP) —Governor Laura Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office Monday. The ceremony caps a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws. Kobach and his family marked his return...
Marshall, 3 Kan. reps request extension for Lesser Prairie-Chicken listing
Washington— On Thursday, Senator Roger Marshall and ten of his colleagues from both the U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives sent a letter to Deb Haaland, Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, requesting an extension to delay the final rule that will list the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act.
Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
Re-centering of state funding for community colleges, Barton benefits
At the December Kansas Association of Community College Trustees (KACCT) meeting, the board passed their upcoming legislative agenda. The KACCT supports an advocates for all the community colleges in the state. Heather Morgan, KACCT Executive Director, said last year the two-year community and technical sector was fully funded for the...
Kansas pursuing new megadeals with semiconductor makers
TOPEKA — Kansas officials are pursuing megadeals for six new projects, including two companies that make semiconductors, by using the same tax incentives that landed Panasonic’s $4 billion investment last year. Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development at the Department of Commerce, briefed lawmakers Tuesday on the...
Gov. tests positive for COVID; State of the State address postponed
TOPEKA —On Tuesday morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
Inmate facing Feb. execution has new alibi in quadruple slaying
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn't kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by...
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
