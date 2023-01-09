ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Randy Giltner, 70, Martin

Funeral services for Randy Giltner, age 70, of Martin, will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:00 at First Baptist Church in Martin. Burial will be at Martin Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:30 until service time at the church.
MARTIN, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023

Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
MURRAY, KY
WBBJ

Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Suspect wanted selling rented skid steer

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for selling a rented skid steer in Arkansas. According to Kentucky State Police, the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield called them on December 19 to report the theft of a skid steer. The business owner told them he rented...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Arrest Made In Trenton Sonic Armed Robbery

Trenton, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery of the Sonic restaurant in late December. Nicholas Raymer is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond.
TRENTON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox bags groceries in Mayfield, recognizes two churches

MAYFIELD, KY — Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox was in Mayfield on Tuesday, partnering with Save-A-Lot to bag groceries and hand out money for charity. Levox says he enjoys using his platform to help others. "Just to be able to bless people financially, the two churches in this community, Northside Church of Christ and Northside Baptist, they do so much in the community, especially during Christmastime," LeVox says. "Just wonderful to be a part of it and to just give back."
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Graffiti At Dresden High Prompts Investigation

Dresden, Tenn.–School administrators were notified early this week of an incident involving graffiti in a restroom at Dresden High School. The incident was immediately addressed on the school level. Law enforcement and affected students and parents were contacted. The graffiti was located and removed. Students identified as having a part in the incident face disciplinary action.
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Rotary Club Honors Union City Students

Five Union City High School students will be honored today as Kiwanis Club “Students of the Month”. The students were selected by faculty and staff members for their classroom work. They will be recognized at the civic club’s luncheon at the Exchange Street Church of Christ. Students...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive

A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death

A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
MAYFIELD, KY
WBBJ

TDOT gives update on new bypass

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
LEXINGTON, TN
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Families receive free food in Crockett County

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation

HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN

