Randy Giltner, 70, Martin
Funeral services for Randy Giltner, age 70, of Martin, will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:00 at First Baptist Church in Martin. Burial will be at Martin Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:30 until service time at the church.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
WBBJ
Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
KFVS12
Suspect wanted selling rented skid steer
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for selling a rented skid steer in Arkansas. According to Kentucky State Police, the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield called them on December 19 to report the theft of a skid steer. The business owner told them he rented...
radionwtn.com
Arrest Made In Trenton Sonic Armed Robbery
Trenton, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery of the Sonic restaurant in late December. Nicholas Raymer is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond.
wpsdlocal6.com
Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox bags groceries in Mayfield, recognizes two churches
MAYFIELD, KY — Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox was in Mayfield on Tuesday, partnering with Save-A-Lot to bag groceries and hand out money for charity. Levox says he enjoys using his platform to help others. "Just to be able to bless people financially, the two churches in this community, Northside Church of Christ and Northside Baptist, they do so much in the community, especially during Christmastime," LeVox says. "Just wonderful to be a part of it and to just give back."
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
radionwtn.com
Graffiti At Dresden High Prompts Investigation
Dresden, Tenn.–School administrators were notified early this week of an incident involving graffiti in a restroom at Dresden High School. The incident was immediately addressed on the school level. Law enforcement and affected students and parents were contacted. The graffiti was located and removed. Students identified as having a part in the incident face disciplinary action.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
thunderboltradio.com
Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Rotary Club Honors Union City Students
Five Union City High School students will be honored today as Kiwanis Club “Students of the Month”. The students were selected by faculty and staff members for their classroom work. They will be recognized at the civic club’s luncheon at the Exchange Street Church of Christ. Students...
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
westkentuckystar.com
Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death
A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
WBBJ
TDOT gives update on new bypass
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
KFVS12
Steele, Mo. man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery of a convenience store. Mark Jones, 39, was sentenced on Wednesday, January 11 to seven years and 10 months. He pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge in October. According to...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident that Occurred on Tuesday on I-840 near the Rutherford / Williamson County Line Remains Under Investigation
Few details are being released about a fatal accident that occurred on I-840 early Tuesday morning (01/10/2023). In fact, not even a preliminary crash report is being released on the wreck that happened near the Arno Road exit, about 5-miles past the Triune / Arrington exit on I-840-West. Both vehicles...
WBBJ
Families receive free food in Crockett County
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Northwest TN Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, held a mobile food distribution Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 in Crockett County. Products were distributed at 142 Conley Road in Alamo, at the Family Resource Center, with residents scheduled...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Faith L. Powers was last seen Sunday night in the area of Bryants Ford Road in Paducah. Faith is described...
radionwtn.com
Dozens Arrested In Carroll County Drug Operation
HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. Today, during an extensive roundup involving numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized, and a search warrant was secured.
