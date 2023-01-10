ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Local 9-year-old writes science book

TOLEDO, Ohio — You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you dream it - you can do it.” A local boy is now living his dream as an author and he’s not even 10 years old. Adam Elfadl is only 9 years old and has already written a book about rocks.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center

TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County, Buckeye Broadband and OhioMeansJobs hosts hiring event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is teaming up with Buckeye Broadband to host a hiring event. The Buckeye Broadband event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in Toledo to be redeveloped

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Directors of the Lucas County Land Bank has approved The Model Group & ARK Development on Wednesday to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo. The Model Group is a Cincinnati-based firm that has accomplished major redevelopment projects such as the...
TOLEDO, OH
