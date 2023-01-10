Read full article on original website
Local 9-year-old writes science book
TOLEDO, Ohio — You’ve probably heard the saying, “If you dream it - you can do it.” A local boy is now living his dream as an author and he’s not even 10 years old. Adam Elfadl is only 9 years old and has already written a book about rocks.
Ottawa Hills parents may pick up junior/senior high school students; officials report all students safe after reports of shooting early Friday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — UPDATE: Ottawa Hills school officials have announced that parents of junior high and senior high students may pick up their children at the nearby elementary school. Parents must have an ID to pick up students and should go to the elementary school gym. School officials...
Toledo youth speak out on violence in 'Youth Be Heard' sessions
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo wants to hear ideas and concerns from its youth on violence in the Glass City. The "Youth be Heard" sessions were created to find out more about issues regarding violence that young people are facing. Participants at a meeting Monday night at...
A lot of violence and shootings: Toledo's youth share concerns in city-organized forum series
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo police continue to work on two cases involving the death of three Toledo teenagers, young people across the city are being encouraged to come together voice their concerns and ideas through the Youth Be Heard sessions, a series of forums dedicated to starting conversations on youth violence with youth.
Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center
TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
Seneca Co. high school student arrested Thursday for threatening violence
ATTICA, Ohio — A 15-year-old Seneca East High School student was arrested Thursday and charged with inducing panic after the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received information that the student was "threatening violent tendencies in school." The student is being held at a juvenile detention center until further judicial proceedings....
Family calls for justice at emotional vigil for 15-year-old De'Asia Green
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emotions were high on Tuesday in north Toledo when nearly 100 people gathered to remember DeAsia Green, the missing 15-year-old whose body was found in north Toledo Monday. Her parents and police were the ones who found her on Monday afternoon, and they say it crushed...
City of Toledo receiving additional funding for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced Thursday that is it receiving additional funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury for the Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The City says TLCERAP has received an additional $34 million which will allow the rental assistance application portal to...
Local officials, activists discuss violence against youth in light of DeAsia Green's death
TOLEDO, Ohio — The death of 15-year-old DeAsia Green has community activists like Shawn Mahone Sr calling for a community-wide effort from youth and parents on how to prevent further tragedies. Mahone uses boot camp programs to help the kids who he says make unhealthy choices in life. And...
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
Lucas County, Buckeye Broadband and OhioMeansJobs hosts hiring event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is teaming up with Buckeye Broadband to host a hiring event. The Buckeye Broadband event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in Toledo to be redeveloped
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Directors of the Lucas County Land Bank has approved The Model Group & ARK Development on Wednesday to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo. The Model Group is a Cincinnati-based firm that has accomplished major redevelopment projects such as the...
GO 419: Free admission weekend at National Museum of the Great Lakes
TOLEDO, Ohio — Free admission at the National Museum of the Great Lakes started as a way to bring in more foot traffic after lockdowns were lifted during the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it has become an annual event. The museum opened in 2014 as the first major development...
Panic at DeAsia Green vigil can't stop celebration of life, calls for justice, violence intervention leader says
TOLEDO, Ohio — As family, friends and loved ones grieved for and celebrated the life of DeAsia Green during a vigil Tuesday, in the same north Toledo alley her body was found in just one day before, a gunshot-like bang interrupted the proceedings and sent attendees scrambling. Police later...
An underdog story: Former Seneca Co. stray goes from sewer to America's hearts
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Every pet owner thinks their pet is the best. But, one Seneca County couple feels their dog's adoption story makes him a pup above the rest. Three years ago, Jerry Smith met a stray dog while working at Legacy Farms near Fostoria. He called the...
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
