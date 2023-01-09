ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Looking For Planning and Zoning Board Members

Pawhuska City Council had its monthly meeting earlier this week. It was a shorter meeting than usual with eight items on the agenda. One item was to appoint four people to become board members for the Pawhuska and Osage County planning and zoning to serve a four-year team. Assistant City...
KRMG

Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

State of the City Forum to be Held Feb. 7

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce offers an opportunity for you to get an update on all things happening in Bartlesville. The Chamber's upcoming "State of the City" forum luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Health Department in Skiatook Open

The aches and pains of cold and flu season are here and at its peak. Scott Haywood with the Oklahoma State Department of Health appeared on talk of the town to talk about how to help prevent the cold and flu. If you are looking for a place to go...
SKIATOOK, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Homecoming for Thursday

This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior Summer Mcdaniel, daughter of Shannen Braun and Dylan McDaniel.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Shamrock the Ville Set for March 4th

Shamrock the 'Ville is a St. Patrick's celebration in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall, Director of Mary Martha Outreach and Shamrock the Ville, invited runners. walkers and volunteers to the event set for Saturday, March 4, at Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Festivities include a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips to Offer STOP THE BLEED® Classes

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips nursing associates will provide a STOP THE BLEED® interactive course on the following dates in 2023. Each class will be held at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, in the 1st floor classroom, located at 3500 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK. The STOP THE...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Homecoming Interviews

This is Homecoming Week at Dewey High School and in conjunction with homecoming festivities this week, KRIG will be bringing you interviews with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program will feature freshmen Camrin Jones, daughter of Becky Pittman and Shawn Hull. Her escort is Scott Horton, son of James and Ashley Horton. Next, is Kaelyn Ford.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Martin Luther King Day Closures, Trash Schedule

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, due to the holiday. Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for their trash to be collected.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BHS Alum, Friend to Hold Author and Illustrator Visit

A Bartlesville High School (BHS) alum and her friend will hold a children's book author and illustrator visit at the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL). 18-year-old Quincey Turner and 17-year-old Caden Carr - currently a senior at BHS - have lived in Bartlesville for many years. Carr has a dream to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Fire destroys south Tulsa playground

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Delaware, OK Man Arrested in Nowata County

A Delaware, Oklahoma man is arrested after a traffic stop in Nowata County. 56-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson was stopped in the northwest area of Nowata County for a traffic violation. During the stop, a substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl was found in the vehicle and in his shirt pocket. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also found in the vehicle.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville PD Make Another Arrest in 2nd Central Middle School Threat

The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating another threat to the central Middle School. Officers received information about the threat and a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence. A 13-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody at the time of the search warrant and charged with a terroristic...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

