Osage County Looking For Planning and Zoning Board Members
Pawhuska City Council had its monthly meeting earlier this week. It was a shorter meeting than usual with eight items on the agenda. One item was to appoint four people to become board members for the Pawhuska and Osage County planning and zoning to serve a four-year team. Assistant City...
Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
State of the City Forum to be Held Feb. 7
The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce offers an opportunity for you to get an update on all things happening in Bartlesville. The Chamber's upcoming "State of the City" forum luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.
Osage Co. Health Department in Skiatook Open
The aches and pains of cold and flu season are here and at its peak. Scott Haywood with the Oklahoma State Department of Health appeared on talk of the town to talk about how to help prevent the cold and flu. If you are looking for a place to go...
Dewey Homecoming for Thursday
This is Homecoming week at Dewey High school and in conjunction with the festivities this week, KRIG has been bringing you interviews all week with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program starts at 5:45 on KRIG 104.9 and it will feature, senior Summer Mcdaniel, daughter of Shannen Braun and Dylan McDaniel.
Catoosa Public Schools says Kroenke property is causing safety hazards
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Public Schools said a property that sits next to two of its schools is causing safety hazards, and is calling on the property’s owner to make some changes. The property, owned by The Kroenke Group, is located east of the Walmart on Robson Road...
Parents of the Bartlesville teen who made threats against a middle school are speaking out
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Parents of a 13-year-old who was recently arrested due to making threats against a Bartlesville middle school, Damion and Cheyenne Pickett, said their son is now criminally charged and in juvenile custody. The Picketts said the threat was verbal and made due to bullying their son...
Shamrock the Ville Set for March 4th
Shamrock the 'Ville is a St. Patrick's celebration in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall, Director of Mary Martha Outreach and Shamrock the Ville, invited runners. walkers and volunteers to the event set for Saturday, March 4, at Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Festivities include a...
Tulsa, Jenks, Muscogee Nation Sign Agreement For New Arkansas River Dam
An agreement to fund and build a new low water dam on the Arkansas River was formalized Thursday, with the Mayors of Tulsa and Jenks, and the Chief the of Muscogee Creek National signing a memorandum of understanding on the project. The Mayor of Jenks sees it as an economic...
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips to Offer STOP THE BLEED® Classes
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips nursing associates will provide a STOP THE BLEED® interactive course on the following dates in 2023. Each class will be held at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, in the 1st floor classroom, located at 3500 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK. The STOP THE...
Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden Invites All to Coffee With The Sheriff
You're invited to come have coffee with Sheriff Eddie Virden on Tuesday, January 17, at 8am at at Buffalo Joe's in Pawhuska. This is an open invitation to sit down with Sheriff Virden and enjoy some coffee in a relaxed atmosphere. Bring your questions and/or concerns.
Bartlesville police investigates social media threat against middle school
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Police said they will have extra officers at a Bartlesville school because of a student threat. The Bartlesville Police Department said the extra police presence on Tuesday, and also seen on Monday, is due to a social media threat made by a juvenile to Central Middle School.
Dewey Homecoming Interviews
This is Homecoming Week at Dewey High School and in conjunction with homecoming festivities this week, KRIG will be bringing you interviews with Bulldogger homecoming royalty. Tonight’s program will feature freshmen Camrin Jones, daughter of Becky Pittman and Shawn Hull. Her escort is Scott Horton, son of James and Ashley Horton. Next, is Kaelyn Ford.
Second student arrested after threats made at Bartlesville middle school
A student is suspended pending an investigation into threats made to Central Middle School in Bartlesville.
Martin Luther King Day Closures, Trash Schedule
City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, due to the holiday. Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for their trash to be collected.
BHS Alum, Friend to Hold Author and Illustrator Visit
A Bartlesville High School (BHS) alum and her friend will hold a children's book author and illustrator visit at the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL). 18-year-old Quincey Turner and 17-year-old Caden Carr - currently a senior at BHS - have lived in Bartlesville for many years. Carr has a dream to...
Two proposed bills would keep closer tabs on Oklahoma marijuana growers’ water use
Another proposed measure by GOP Tulsa Senator Cody Rogers would overhaul the licensing application for medical marijuana businesses. Among many proposed changes, Senate Bill 134 would require businesses to provide a map of water sources, storage tanks and irrigation systems in their application. Adair Senator Michael Bergrstrom’s Senate Bill 117...
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Delaware, OK Man Arrested in Nowata County
A Delaware, Oklahoma man is arrested after a traffic stop in Nowata County. 56-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson was stopped in the northwest area of Nowata County for a traffic violation. During the stop, a substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl was found in the vehicle and in his shirt pocket. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also found in the vehicle.
Bartlesville PD Make Another Arrest in 2nd Central Middle School Threat
The Bartlesville Police Department is investigating another threat to the central Middle School. Officers received information about the threat and a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence. A 13-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody at the time of the search warrant and charged with a terroristic...
