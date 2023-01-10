Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman, 81 of Fostoria and formerly of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 9, 2023 at home. Gloria was born April 2, 1941 in Bucyrus to the late Carl H. and Lela (Bellis) Gingery. She was first married to Charles Smith who preceded her in death on January 26, 1978. Her second marriage was to Carl Holman who preceded her in death in 2011.

