ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Alice A. Brown

Alice A. Brown age 87 of Forest, died at her residence Wed. Jan.11, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1935 in Williamstown on to the late Thomas and Ruth (Cole) Jolliff. She married James Gordon Brown Sr. on Apr. 1, 1953, and he died Mar. 12, 2012. Surviving are her children Beverly (Donnie) Southward, Forest, James (Vickie Johnson) Brown, Forest, Bruce (Angie) Brown, Wharton, Sharon Brown, SC, Michael (Julia) Brown, Forest, 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren, sisters Bessie Tracy and Virginia Lawrence, both of Forest. She is preceded in death by a daughter Jody Stump and a brother Allen Jolliff.
FOREST, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Constance (Connie) Ellen (Keller) Luidhardt

Constance (Connie) Ellen (Keller) Luidhardt, 97, passed away at 4:05 p.m. on January 10, 2023. Connie was born at home east of Sulphur Springs, Ohio, on February 18, 1925, to John and Mary (Heitzman) Keller, who preceded her in death. On November 10, 1946, she married Paul F. Luidhardt, who preceded her in death on April 19, 1999. Connie became a member of the Chatfield Evangelical Pietist Church soon after their marriage.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman

Gloria Louise (Smith) Holman, 81 of Fostoria and formerly of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 9, 2023 at home. Gloria was born April 2, 1941 in Bucyrus to the late Carl H. and Lela (Bellis) Gingery. She was first married to Charles Smith who preceded her in death on January 26, 1978. Her second marriage was to Carl Holman who preceded her in death in 2011.
FOSTORIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Psychology undergrads travel to Boston to present research

MARION—Ohio State Marion psychology majors Stephanie Karrick and Molly Quinn traveled to Boston, MA, at the end of autumn semester to present research findings on language comprehension during the 63rd Annual Meeting of the Psychonomic Society. The two undergrad students presented a research poster entitled, Exact or approximate? How...
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands

BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Wynford boys, Bucyrus girls win Winter Bowl

BUCYRUS — Wynford No. 1 boys and Bucyrus girls won the Redmen JV Winter Bowl on Saturday at Suburban Lanes. The Royals outdistanced second-place Pleasant, 2968-2656. Bucyrus White finished seventh with a 2378 and Bucyrus Red was ninth in the 13-team tourney with a 2223. Wynford No. 2 was...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

No bond for accused killer

UPPER SANDUSKY—Just two days after the family and friends laid 22-year-old Keris Riebel to rest, her alleged killer has been indicted for her murder. Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, was indicted for her murder by the Wyandot County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury met Wednesday morning and returned...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky man indicted on murder charges for Dollar Tree cashier death

UPPER SANDUSKY–Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, was arraigned in the Wyandot County Common Pleas Court Wednesday afternoon. Bekele faces two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of aggravated burglary. Bekele is accused of killing cashier Keris Riebel on...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion shoots well to down Crestline

GALION — Crestline’s game plan coming into its matchup with Galion was simple: Limit Galion’s possessions and force the talented Tigers to take fewer shots. In the first quarter, it didn’t work really well as the Tigers jumped out to an 18-5 lead. But from that...
CRESTLINE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Sing Out! A Mansfield Symphony Chorus Celebration

MANSFIELD— The Mansfield Symphony Chorus will once again partner with several area high school choruses to present “Sing Out! A Choral Celebration” concert on the stage of the Renaissance Theatre, as a part of the OhioHealth Symphony Series. The concert will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3:00 pm.
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

United States Marshal’s Office arrests man wanted in Marion murder

MARION—Today, the United States Marshal’s Office arrested Mr. Adams in Detroit, Michigan. He will be held in Detroit until he can be extradited back to Marion. Marquis Adams was wanted for the murder of Anthony Jamear Douglas that occurred on August 20, 2022. “I am proud of the...
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police arrest murder suspect

MANSFIELD—Detectives from the Mansfield Police Department’s Major Crime Section obtained a murder warrant for Nathan J. Olsen (W/M/40). This is in connection with the October 22, 2022 murder of Antonyo Powell at 20 Antibus Pl., Mansfield. Today (01/11/23) at approximately 7:00 AM, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent...
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Buckeye Central edges Colonel Crawford for league lead

NEW WASHINGTON — Buckeye Central head coach Abram Kaple said his team did enough to win against rival Colonel Crawford. “They try to make things murky by how good they are defensively. They want to play a little slower than what we do. I thought we had some unforced turnovers but give credit to them for making things difficult.”
NEW WASHINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy