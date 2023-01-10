ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Krewe of House Floats: Giant octopus attacking Lakeview home

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a house float in Lakeview that is getting a lot of attention because it features a giant octopus attacking the Soliman family home. This house float started off as a Halloween skeleton second line, but now it has transformed into a Mardi Gras monster, a giant octopus that looks like Ursula the Sea Witch from “The Little Mermaid,” or the Lochness Monster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Destrehan High’s Handyman Crew changed her life

DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — In carpentry class, Louisiana kids learn how to build everything from beds to birdhouses to backyard sheds. It takes a village to create a village as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants to show you. The carpenter-in-chief is Craig Perrier. He’s...
DESTREHAN, LA
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup

To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. Like 2019's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
COLORADO STATE
myneworleans.com

I’m Done with New Orleans… Except I love it too much

Oh, this city. This city, this city, this city. My family went to a New Year’s Eve party and watched the fireworks in all of their glory over the river. My daughter gazed up at the sky and gaped with delight. My husband kissed me. Everyone else around me oohed and ahhed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Home stretch for recall petition drive

Speaking with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning, Eileen Carter, co-chair of the recall group NoLaToya-dot-org. The drive to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is headed into the home stretch with under 45 days to go.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Local high schools ramping up security for marching bands on parade routes

NEW ORLEANS — Safety is top of mind for many planning to attend or ride in upcoming Carnival parades, and for marching bands it's no different. At L.B. Landry High School in Algiers, keeping students safe has always been a priority. Director of Bands, Wilbert Rawlins, Jr., said they won't let the recent crime keep students out of the spotlight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

Hoverboard catches fire, destroying young family's Metairie home

METAIRIE, La. — A hoverboard may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a young family’s house on Purdue Lane in Metairie. Jordan and Stacie Schudmak were asleep early Sunday morning. A little after midnight, they woke up to a loud pop and the sound of their smoke alarms. They “yelled for the kids,” aged 7 and 10, as the house filled with smoke. Downstairs, they passed one of the kids’ hoverboards engulfed in flames.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy