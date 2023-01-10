Read full article on original website
Die hards celebrate Mardi Gras at their same parade spot on St. Charles Ave. despite no parades
NEW ORLEANS– Even though there weren’t any Mardi Gras parades on Mardi Gras Day rolling down St. Charles Avenue— there were a few die hards who still went to the spot where they typically watch the parades and they celebrated in their own way. “It is in...
Krewe of House Floats: Giant octopus attacking Lakeview home
NEW ORLEANS — There’s a house float in Lakeview that is getting a lot of attention because it features a giant octopus attacking the Soliman family home. This house float started off as a Halloween skeleton second line, but now it has transformed into a Mardi Gras monster, a giant octopus that looks like Ursula the Sea Witch from “The Little Mermaid,” or the Lochness Monster.
With cancellation of Carnival parades, Krewe of Tucks throwing fun virtual experience
NEW ORLEANS– In 2021 the Krewe of Tucks invites the citizens of New Orleans to enjoy a “Virtual Tucks Experience.”. Due to the cancellation of Carnival parades because of the pandemic, Tucks will put on a very special broadcast intended to spread joy and spirit to everyone in our city.
Letters: Mel Gibson selection 'sickening'; why choose someone who spews hatred?
He exudes hatred and sows discord among mankind. Is he the person we want to represent Mardi Gras in New Orleans?. We have a significant Jewish population here, and a significant amount of people of all colors. Why not have the grand marshal of the KKK in full regalia riding as grand marshal?
Krewe of Cleopatra and Krewe of Thoth returning to regular parade routes
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Members from the Krewe of Thoth and the Krewe of Cleopatra are saying on social media that they will return to their regular routes when they roll this year. “Everyone was stoked that they made the announcement, so everyone was super excited,” Theresa Matherne, Krewe of...
Destrehan High’s Handyman Crew changed her life
DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — In carpentry class, Louisiana kids learn how to build everything from beds to birdhouses to backyard sheds. It takes a village to create a village as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants to show you. The carpenter-in-chief is Craig Perrier. He’s...
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup
To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. Like 2019's...
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
I’m Done with New Orleans… Except I love it too much
Oh, this city. This city, this city, this city. My family went to a New Year’s Eve party and watched the fireworks in all of their glory over the river. My daughter gazed up at the sky and gaped with delight. My husband kissed me. Everyone else around me oohed and ahhed.
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
New Orleans Woman Plants a Tree as a Memorial, City Government Digs It Up After Complaints
A woman in the New Orleans area wanted to plant a tree along a bayou as a memorial to someone she lost. It was planted at Blue Bridge after she got permission from the city's Parks and Parkways department, and it was watered regularly and covered in memorial photos. But...
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Home stretch for recall petition drive
Speaking with WWL’s Newell Normand this morning, Eileen Carter, co-chair of the recall group NoLaToya-dot-org. The drive to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is headed into the home stretch with under 45 days to go.
Local high schools ramping up security for marching bands on parade routes
NEW ORLEANS — Safety is top of mind for many planning to attend or ride in upcoming Carnival parades, and for marching bands it's no different. At L.B. Landry High School in Algiers, keeping students safe has always been a priority. Director of Bands, Wilbert Rawlins, Jr., said they won't let the recent crime keep students out of the spotlight.
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
“Not a dry eye in the room” Louisiana nursing home resident named Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Friday was a special day for Christopher A. Lanclos, a Hammond Nursing Home resident who has dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer his entire life. And with the help of Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Lanclos’ dream has come true. Last week, the sheriff...
Made by LSU: Mardi Gras beads made out of micro algae
An LSU professor invented a new kind of Mardi Gras bead that's made out of something you may not expect----micro algae.
Hoverboard catches fire, destroying young family's Metairie home
METAIRIE, La. — A hoverboard may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a young family’s house on Purdue Lane in Metairie. Jordan and Stacie Schudmak were asleep early Sunday morning. A little after midnight, they woke up to a loud pop and the sound of their smoke alarms. They “yelled for the kids,” aged 7 and 10, as the house filled with smoke. Downstairs, they passed one of the kids’ hoverboards engulfed in flames.
