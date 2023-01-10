Read full article on original website
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
Baldwinsville school board approves hire of hearing officer; next step to terminate superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville school district is hiring a hearing officer in its next step toward trying to fire its superintendent Jason Thomson. Thomson, 48, has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 10, three days after he was charged with driving drunk after he crowd-surfed at a homecoming football game at Baker High School. He pled guilty in December to reduced charges of driving while ability impaired.
cnycentral.com
Education lawyer explains Baldwinsville superintendent termination hearing process
New York — A lawyer in education law has explained the process of an impartial hearing, revolving around the possible termination of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson. Superintendent Jason Thomson is still getting paid while he waits for the board of education's decision on his future leading the Baldwinsville School...
cnyhomepage.com
Bruce Karam files federal complaint against Utica City School District and Board of Education
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The legal battle between Superintendent Bruce Karam and the Utica City School District continues. Karam has now filed a federal complaint against the district as well as Board of Education members Joseph Hobika, Danielle Padula, Tennille Knoop, James Paul and acting superintendent Brian Nolan. The case is currently pending before the United States District Court. Oral arguments will be heard by Judge Scott Delconte in the Oneida County Supreme Court on February 7th.
Four Oswego High School students arrested after scuffle with deputy, authorities say
Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego County deputies arrested four Oswego High School students after deputies say they hit an officer and tried to remove the his gun and pepper spray during a scuffle with the officer. Around noon Monday, a school resource officer responded to an altercation in the schools...
cnycentral.com
Oswego High School issued hold-in-place order Monday after school officer attacked
OSWEGO, N.Y. — On Monday at approximately 12 p.m., several students at Oswego High School engaged in a verbal altercation in the school's cafeteria. In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the school’s resource officer and other staff approached the students. A female student got verbally involved in...
Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers
Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
iheart.com
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray
Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
Housing plan calls for 276 units on N. Burdick St.
TOWN OF MANLIUS – The long-awaited residential development off N. Burdick Street got an initial presentation before the Manlius Planning Board on Monday night. Charles Breuer, representing Twin Ponds Housing, LLC, presented a plan for 276 housing units in a mixture of one-, two- and a limited number of three-bedroom units. The initial proposal includes five four-story apartment buildings and eight townhome style buildings.
OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
WKTV
Utica Police Department makes decision to disable social media comments
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department has decided to disable comments on its Facebook page over an ongoing issue with scammers on social media. Because it is a public agency, the department is advised against hiding or deleting comments on its Facebook posts – it can only allow all comments or disable them entirely.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Co. DA still investigating after Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment
The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is still investigating possible charges against Syracuse Police Officer Ahmad Bradley after he "accidentally" fired his shotgun in his apartment in Clay, blowing a hole in his neighbor's roof. On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at around 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff's...
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
cnycentral.com
'@ Your Service': Guthrie-Cortland's Extended Hours!
Cortland, NY — Joining us today is Marie Carter Darling, Sr. Director at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Group to answer a few questions about the Guthrie Cortland Walk-in Clinic, and their new extended hours! The new hours of Operation at the Walk-In Clinic are listed here:. Monday-Friday 7:00am to...
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins Sheriff's patrol car struck in Ithaca hit and run
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Tompkins County Sheriff Office patrol car was damaged in a hit and run while responding to an emergency call today. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the driver who struck the sheriff's vehicle abandoned his car and fled the scene. Police say they located the...
WKTV
Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti, as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience working with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities or autism. In this new role, she...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that in the last 24 hours, approximately 25 overdoses have been reported in Onondaga County. Initial information is showing a possible link to fentanyl-laced spike/spice, an illegal synthetic drug. Other substances that can potentially be laced...
cnycentral.com
NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect
CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
cnycentral.com
CNY Tuesdays: Arise and Ski
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Arise and Ski is making a winter sport accessible to everyone.
cnycentral.com
New trash cans proposed for Syracuse would minimize littered streets, decrease comp cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City council has released a new program designed to combat trash blowing around our neighborhoods, especially on windy days here in Central New York. The new proposal includes new trash cans that are bigger and have lids that trash trucks will be able to...
