4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
Walgreens and CVS Limiting Pain Medications For Customers
Both prescription and over-the-counter pain meds are in short supply, say executives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com.
foodsafetynews.com
Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections
TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy
The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk
A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
XBB.1.5 is more contagious than Omicron—these products can help prevent infection
XBB.1.5 is the latest, highly-contagious COVID-19 variant. Here are products to help prevent infection.
Deadly drug-resistant fungus detected in Mississippi long-term care facility. Two people have died in state.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a deadly fungus has been found at a central Mississippi long-term care facility. Two people in Mississippi have died. Candida Auris (C. Auris) primarily affects people already being treated for multiple serious or chronic health conditions, often spreading in a hospital or long-term care facility. It’s resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, and some strains are resistant to all three available classes of antifungals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA closes investigation of patients infected with Salmonella; no cause found
The Food and Drug Administration has closed its investigation of an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Typhimurium that sickened more than 250 people without finding a cause for the illnesses. The FDA first announced the outbreak on August 17, 2022. Patient numbers steadily grew, reaching 274 at the point the...
FDA Set To Fast-Track New Drug To Prevent Infant RSV
With RSV recently being the number one cause of infant hospitalizations, many parents are looking forward to the FDA's decision on the potential drug.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Banner Poison Center issues warning about 'gas station heroin'
Medical toxicologists at the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center are warning people about a new commercial drug that is triggering opioid-like withdrawals in consumers. Tianeptine, classified as an antidepressant, is being sold in gas stations around the country. Many refer to it as “gas station heroin” and can be purchased online under various names including Nootropic, ZaZa Red, TD Red or Tianaa.
