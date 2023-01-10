Read full article on original website
IFD firefighters rescue woman from Fountain Square embankment
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is safe after firefighters rescued her from an embankment near Fountain Square Thursday. IFD crews said the 60-year-old woman fell down the slope near South State Avenue and Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Her husband said he tried to help her for hours before finally calling 911 around 9 a.m. Thursday.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person arrested after 2 men shot in apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was arrested Thursday night in connection to the morning shooting of two men found dead in an apartment building on the city’s east side, police say. The person arrested was detained earlier Thursday in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan...
Two people found shot at home on Indy's southeast side
Two people were found shot late Thursday evening at a home on Indianapolis southeast side. t a home on Indianapolis' southeast side late Thursday evening.
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
WISH-TV
2 people dead after east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police say it happened just before noon Thursday at the 200 Block of N. Walcott Street. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds who they say are both dead. The identities of the two people have not yet been provided.
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
Man, child die after apartment fire on east side; 3 children in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that the child died Wednesday night. The […]
Toddler killed in Indy house fire becomes organ donor
A mother is remembering her 1-year-old daughter and boyfriend after they died following a house fire on Indianapolis' east side Jan. 9.
Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times. The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. The victim, who is...
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man shot and killed near I-65 and County Line Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van. Investigators...
Missing Plainfield woman found safe
Police are looking for help after a woman went missing early Wednesday morning.
Man dies after Indiana house fire, 4 kids remain critical
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man died Wednesday, two days after a fire at an Indianapolis apartment left him unconscious and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 in critical condition, a battalion chief said. Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals late Monday, but the man died early […]
WISH-TV
Prosecutor files formal charges for drive on frozen Downtown Canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors filed formal criminal charges Thursday against the Indianapolis woman accused of being drunk while driving her car on the frozen Downtown Canal last month. Online court records show the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated against...
Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout ‘like Bonnie and Clyde’
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s girlfriend wounded in the 9400 block of Burrwood Circle. The couple’s neighbor said it all started over a dispute about a trash can on Dec. 21. “I don’t really know what was going through their mind […]
1 dead after van shot while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter fired upon the white work van […]
Indy man found guilty of killing 2 people hours apart in January 2020
Damarion Moore was found guilty on Wednesday of killing 21-year-old Chrishaun Snelling and 24-year-old Shaugnje Scott after a three-day jury trial.
Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmad Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
wrtv.com
Man, infant die days after house fire on Indianapolis' east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner says two people have died after a Monday apartment fire on Indianapolis' east side. Raymond Diggs, 31, died from burns and smoke inhalation. His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner's office. On Thursday, Jan. 12, 15-month-old Leilani Rembert died from...
Family, friends remember youth coach killed in alleged road rage shooting
Richard Donnell Hamilton was killed by an alleged road rage shooter Wednesday evening while exiting I-65 at County Line Road.
Fox 59
Hearing in Delphi murder case
A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. A new exercise had police and civilians switching roles at a traffic stop. Beloved football coach killed in Greenwood road rage …. Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that...
