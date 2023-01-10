ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IFD firefighters rescue woman from Fountain Square embankment

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is safe after firefighters rescued her from an embankment near Fountain Square Thursday. IFD crews said the 60-year-old woman fell down the slope near South State Avenue and Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Her husband said he tried to help her for hours before finally calling 911 around 9 a.m. Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person arrested after 2 men shot in apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was arrested Thursday night in connection to the morning shooting of two men found dead in an apartment building on the city’s east side, police say. The person arrested was detained earlier Thursday in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 people dead after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police say it happened just before noon Thursday at the 200 Block of N. Walcott Street. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds who they say are both dead. The identities of the two people have not yet been provided.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman in custody after 18-year-old stabbed on Bloomington bus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman in the head multiple times. The assault happened Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. The victim, who is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis man shot and killed near I-65 and County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van. Investigators...
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX8 News

Man dies after Indiana house fire, 4 kids remain critical

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man died Wednesday, two days after a fire at an Indianapolis apartment left him unconscious and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 in critical condition, a battalion chief said. Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals late Monday, but the man died early […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutor files formal charges for drive on frozen Downtown Canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors filed formal criminal charges Thursday against the Indianapolis woman accused of being drunk while driving her car on the frozen Downtown Canal last month. Online court records show the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated against...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmad Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man, infant die days after house fire on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner says two people have died after a Monday apartment fire on Indianapolis' east side. Raymond Diggs, 31, died from burns and smoke inhalation. His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner's office. On Thursday, Jan. 12, 15-month-old Leilani Rembert died from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hearing in Delphi murder case

A gun was found at Decatur Middle School Thursday after two student were detained, school officials announced. A new exercise had police and civilians switching roles at a traffic stop. Beloved football coach killed in Greenwood road rage …. Indiana State Police said it was a road rage shooting that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

