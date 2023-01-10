Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
'It's gonna be awesome' : Hamshire-Fannett High School breaks ground on new pavilion
Once finished, the pavilion will be more than just a concession stand. It will feature a new locker room, an official room for referees and more restroom stalls.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD considers firing Jack Yates High School principal
Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory.
Humble ISD 4th grader wins state title after growing massive, 7.5 lb. cabbage
Way to go, Sophia! The 4th-grader's 7.5 pound cabbage, which she grew after she was given a seedling at school last year, won her statewide recognition and a $1,000 scholarship.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
Spring ISD trustees OK 2023-24 academic calendar with added fall break
Spring ISD trustees approved a new calendar for the 2023-24 school year Jan. 10. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) On Jan. 10, Spring ISD trustees approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year granting students an extra break in October and postponed a decision on a bilingual stipend for administrators. At the...
Berkeley Eye Center relocates to larger facility in The Woodlands
Berkeley Eye Center's new location offers a bigger space and availability for new appointments. (Courtesy Pexels) Berkeley Eye Center relocated from 17450 St. Lukes Way, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, to a larger space at 143 Vision Park Blvd. in The Woodlands as of Oct. 1. The new location expanded both the optical and clinic space for the facility, and it allowed for an additional ophthalmologist to be brought in for more physician availability for patients. 281-363-3443. www.berkeleyeye.com.
fox26houston.com
Humble ISD teacher accused of assaulting student, caught on camera
A Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student by grabbing him, slinging him across the tables and chairs, and then slamming him up against the wall. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with the father of the student who is upset by the incident.
irlonestar.com
1.12.23 – Cody Holley, No Limits Church – The Cindy Cochran Show
1.11.23 – Pastor Jeff Berger – First Baptist Conroe First Baptist Conroe – The Cindy Cochran Show. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://irlonestar.kindful.com/?campaign=1231643. For more information on the show visit...
Click2Houston.com
Lee High School student arrested for posting threats on social media, prompting increased security on campus
BAYTOWN, Texas – A Goose Creek CISD student has been arrested after posting threats on social media Thursday morning, according to the district’s police department. Around 10 a.m., Goose Creek CISD released a statement saying they were increasing the amount of security outside Robert E. Lee High School following multiple social media threats.
East Texas high school student offered full scholarship to Rice University
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas high school student was offered a full scholarship to Rice University this year. Asyiah Bray is a senior Pine Tree High School, and she received this opportunity through the Quest Bridge program. This is a nonprofit group that connects bright students from low-income backgrounds with some of the […]
Different fires intentionally set at Westside High School within 2 days, HISD confirms
According to the district, the first fire was set off campus at one of the student's vehicles on Tuesday and the second one in a girls' restroom on Wednesday.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - JAN 13TH:. Enjoy Live Music, Food and Fun on the Lawn at Market Street. It's that time of year again for ice skating in The Woodlands! Open daily from Friday, November 18, 2021 through Monday, January 16, 2023. **********************. SATURDAY EVENTS - JAN 14TH:. * Live Music...
Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023
Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...
We want to share all the great and fun things that happen in and around our community. We celebrate our schools, first responders, restaurants, and places to hang out. Sit back and relax and let us highlight some awesome events, businesses and people.
Indian grocery store, restaurant to be first tenant in Murphy Village Shopping Center
Murphy Village Shopping Center in Missouri City will have 14 units upon completion. (Rendering courtesy Land & Luxe Realty) A new Indian grocery store with a restaurant and bakery inside is the first tenant confirmed for the upcoming Murphy Village Shopping Center, located at 2040 FM 1092 and 2144 FM 1092, Missouri City.
coveringkaty.com
Memorial Hermann to open new primary care facility in Katy
KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Memorial Hermann Health System is opening a new primary care facility at the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and FM 1463, where the City of Katy meets unincorporated Fort Bend County. It will be in the Kroger shopping center. Memorial Hermann is leasing...
Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility
Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
mocomotive.com
Rave Panic Button Announced For All 130 Montgomery County School
Rave Panic Button Announced For All 130 Montgomery County Schools. Sheriff Rand Henderson and numerous community leaders unveiled the deployment of the Rave Panic Button smart phone application for all 130 schools in Montgomery County. This innovative technology, provided by Rave Mobile Safety, will offer a fast and effective way…
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
