Berkeley Eye Center's new location offers a bigger space and availability for new appointments. (Courtesy Pexels) Berkeley Eye Center relocated from 17450 St. Lukes Way, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, to a larger space at 143 Vision Park Blvd. in The Woodlands as of Oct. 1. The new location expanded both the optical and clinic space for the facility, and it allowed for an additional ophthalmologist to be brought in for more physician availability for patients. 281-363-3443. www.berkeleyeye.com.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO