Humble, TX

Community Impact Houston

Berkeley Eye Center relocates to larger facility in The Woodlands

Berkeley Eye Center's new location offers a bigger space and availability for new appointments. (Courtesy Pexels) Berkeley Eye Center relocated from 17450 St. Lukes Way, Ste. 100, The Woodlands, to a larger space at 143 Vision Park Blvd. in The Woodlands as of Oct. 1. The new location expanded both the optical and clinic space for the facility, and it allowed for an additional ophthalmologist to be brought in for more physician availability for patients. 281-363-3443. www.berkeleyeye.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Humble ISD teacher accused of assaulting student, caught on camera

A Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student by grabbing him, slinging him across the tables and chairs, and then slamming him up against the wall. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with the father of the student who is upset by the incident.
irlonestar.com

1.12.23 – Cody Holley, No Limits Church – The Cindy Cochran Show

1.11.23 – Pastor Jeff Berger – First Baptist Conroe First Baptist Conroe – The Cindy Cochran Show. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://irlonestar.kindful.com/?campaign=1231643. For more information on the show visit...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lee High School student arrested for posting threats on social media, prompting increased security on campus

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Goose Creek CISD student has been arrested after posting threats on social media Thursday morning, according to the district’s police department. Around 10 a.m., Goose Creek CISD released a statement saying they were increasing the amount of security outside Robert E. Lee High School following multiple social media threats.
BAYTOWN, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - JAN 13TH:. Enjoy Live Music, Food and Fun on the Lawn at Market Street. It's that time of year again for ice skating in The Woodlands! Open daily from Friday, November 18, 2021 through Monday, January 16, 2023. **********************. SATURDAY EVENTS - JAN 14TH:. * Live Music...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023

Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Memorial Hermann to open new primary care facility in Katy

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Memorial Hermann Health System is opening a new primary care facility at the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and FM 1463, where the City of Katy meets unincorporated Fort Bend County. It will be in the Kroger shopping center. Memorial Hermann is leasing...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility

Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
PEARLAND, TX
mocomotive.com

Rave Panic Button Announced For All 130 Montgomery County School

Rave Panic Button Announced For All 130 Montgomery County Schools. Sheriff Rand Henderson and numerous community leaders unveiled the deployment of the Rave Panic Button smart phone application for all 130 schools in Montgomery County. This innovative technology, provided by Rave Mobile Safety, will offer a fast and effective way…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

