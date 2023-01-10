Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
PCB council votes to expand police, fire departments
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Beach City Council met Thursday night. They approved the rebuilding of the East End Fire Station 32, and they approved the purchase of six police canines. The dogs will arrive in the next few days but will go to Dothan for training. This...
WJHG-TV
Port Panama City Continues to Grow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
WJHG-TV
Sharon Sheffield: Faces & Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People often say, “I couldn’t do it without my family.” But the statement is more than a cliche for one former Lynn Haven mayor. Sharon Sheffield spent six years in local government, alongside a lifetime of working in the community. Many know her name from the park on Ohio Ave in Lynn Haven. The real treat is getting to know the person behind the name.
Okaloosa Co. hosting mandatory safety meeting for water rental businesses
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public Safety team is hosting a required waterway safety meeting for all vendors operating on local waterways. This meeting will be held on Feb. 8 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island at 1 p.m. This meeting is required as a pre-season safety […]
Panhandle’s largest realtor group expands with new location
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors broke ground Tuesday, Jan. 10 to being building the new Santa Rosa Beach office. The new 6,000-square-foot office by Huff Construction is located on Hwy. 98 just west of the Church Street intersection near the new Burger King. “With an ECAR presence among […]
WJHG-TV
Port Authority Meeting
Amenity rich driving range coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — BigShots Golf incorporates two of Bay County residents’ favorite things: golfing and dining out. “What we do is we have anchored our experience around food,” BigShots Golf’s Chief Operating Officer T.J. Schier said. “We’ve got an outdoor driving range with some great technology. So, whether you’re a golfer and […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Ladybug
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Ladybug, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet black and white Hound mix is about two years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 […]
Bay Co. Courthouse construction continues
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For months people visiting the Bay County Courthouse have struggled with parking. Originally, the renovated parking lot was supposed to be open at the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, it’s not ready yet, forcing visitors and employees to park across the street. Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said […]
getthecoast.com
TRAFFIC: Rollover accident shuts down eastbound lanes on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach
A traffic accident occurred on the Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach on Thursday causing delays for commuters. The accident, which involved a rollover, has resulted in all eastbound lanes being blocked at the time. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes as the eastbound land of the bridge remain...
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
WJHG-TV
One person injured after a stabbing in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A stabbing in Panama City has left one person injured. Panama City Police say it happened at the Econo Lodge on 15th Street around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have the suspect in custody and...
WJHG-TV
Georgia man arrested in Bay Co. for stealing vehicle, leading deputies on chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say Lee is at a local hospital getting checked out. Arrest and charges will follow after his medical attention. A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a chase. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said its Bay Real-Time...
WJHG-TV
Adopt Bonnie the bunny from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonnie is a two-year-old floppy-haired domestic rabbit who is looking for her forever home. Bonnie ended up at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, but she is ready to be the perfect new snuggly addition to a loving family. She prides herself on being easy to manage...
Officials still working to reopen Glenwood Community to the public
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood Community Center was damaged during Hurricane Michael. Work crews repaired the damages and reopened the center for private events in 2019. In 2022, it was booked for 49 weekends but the community has been waiting for it to reopen to public events. The wait should be over next […]
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley issues precautionary boil water notice
The City of Chipley has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers on the north and south sides of Jackson Avenue beginning at Sinclair Street and running west to West Boulevard as well as customers on Westbourne Avenue from West Boulevard. to Dalton Street and Sinclair Street from Jackson Avenue to Forrest Avenue.
WJHG-TV
Glenwood residents meet with city officials to discuss community center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being damaged by Hurricane Michael four years ago, some Glenwood community residents say their neighborhood is lacking in upgrades. Tuesday night, residents packed the Glenwood Community Center to make their voices heard. “So, this is a long time coming it’s welcomed,” said Janice Lucas,...
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Freeport under investigation
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred off East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport. Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call early Friday morning. The victim was flown by Okaloosa MedFlight to Fort Walton Beach Medical...
WJHG-TV
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 22 Tuesday night. In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday around 7 p.m., a 36-year-old driver from Panama City was on Highway 2297 trying to turn onto Hwy. 22 at a stop sign in Bay County. While making the turn, the driver went into the path of another vehicle and was hit on the front end. The vehicle spun around before resting on Hwy. 22. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Panama City, has minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
