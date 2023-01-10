ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 34

Heather Joyce-Fenton
3d ago

they obviously weren't thinking, especially since it's something they always do after a sack. football players always lose it when they get a sack!

Reply(9)
7
Arthur Paige
2d ago

I think the apology was genuine. It was heat of the moment and something they had been doing all year. I just think the players wasn't thinking. I'm glad he apologized.

Reply
4
Steve Johnston
3d ago

If they have been doing it all year, then Damar Hamlin's injury is no reason to stop. But if they did it to mock Hamlin, then they should be fined.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Announcement

NFL fans return to the familiar position of awaiting news on Aaron Rodgers' future. The quarterback ended his 18th NFL season when the Detroit Lions eliminated the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention Sunday night. All eyes are again on the four-time MVP, who must decide whether to return next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote

One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh Steelers star makes decision about his football future

Cam Heyward said Sunday he needed some time to think about whether he would continue on with his football career. He’s 33-year-old and 11 years into a brilliant career after the team took him in the first round of the 2011 draft so that wasn’t completely unexpected. But it looks like the time Heyward needed was just about three days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Names The 1 City He Wanted To Stay 'Forever'

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. While on the show, he was asked about his baseball career.  Sanders, who spent four seasons with the Reds, was asked about his experience in Cincinnati.  The Hall of Famer revealed that he loved Cincinnati so ...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Micah Parsons is fired up to be playing against Tom Brady this upcoming Monday. The Dallas Cowboys are set to travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers as they try and start their Super Bowl run. The Cowboys haven't won more than one playoff game in a single season since 1995.  In addition ...
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Georgia 5-Star Recruit Transferring After National Title

Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star recruit, will reportedly be looking for a new home. Singletary is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the coming days, according to On3Sports' Jake Rowe. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native was one of three five-star defensive backs ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
711K+
Followers
90K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy