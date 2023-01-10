Read full article on original website
Heather Joyce-Fenton
3d ago
they obviously weren't thinking, especially since it's something they always do after a sack. football players always lose it when they get a sack!
7
Arthur Paige
2d ago
I think the apology was genuine. It was heat of the moment and something they had been doing all year. I just think the players wasn't thinking. I'm glad he apologized.
4
Steve Johnston
3d ago
If they have been doing it all year, then Damar Hamlin's injury is no reason to stop. But if they did it to mock Hamlin, then they should be fined.
3
