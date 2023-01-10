ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swearing In: Gov. Kotek takes the Oath of Office

By Will Lohre Country Media, Inc.
The Chief
The Chief
 3 days ago

Governor Tina Kotek took office Monday, Jan. 9, reciting the Oath of Office in a swearing-in ceremony before the state senate and house of representatives at the state capitol building in Salem.

In her speech to the joint assembly, she expressed a desire to address issues with housing, behavioral health and addiction, and education. Kotek began by acknowledging that this election cycle had the highest voter turnout in the state's history. Though Kotek was elected as a Democrat, she emphasized the need to serve all Oregon's people, regardless of political affiliation.

"Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear the status quo is not working, and for many Oregonians, it has never worked. " Kotek said. "I believe that for most of us, this is not a partisan issue or, frankly, a criticism of any one leader. This concern transcends party lines, and county lines, and cultural divides."

Homelessness state of emergency

In her speech, Kotek declared a state of emergency regarding homelessness in Oregon and announced an executive order to establish a housing production target of more than 36,000 new homes per year.

"I am declaring a homelessness state of emergency. Our state's response must meet the urgency of the humanitarian crisis we are facing," Kotek said.

Kotek proposes a $130 million investment to help "at least another 1,200 Oregonians" move off the streets within a year. State legislators, who were also sworn in on Monday, still need to approve this spending. Kotek urged legislators to take up this package as soon as possible. This package would be just the first step in what Kotek labeled a "comprehensive housing and homeless package."

Strengthening community ties

Kotek also invoked the message of Republican Governor Vic Atiyeh, who decided to visit each Oregon county to strengthen connections between Oregonians across the state and the government. Before the joint assembly, Kotek vowed to visit each Oregon county so she can listen to the issues the people have directly from the source.

"We can only deliver results on our complex problems by listening, digging into the details, and forming solutions together, and by advocating for better results at every level of government. That's why I pledge to visit every county in Oregon within my first year of office," Kotek said.

State accountability

In Kotek’s final major point, she promised to make state agencies more accountable in the coming years. This week, Kotek said she would deliver a "new set of expectations" to leaders of state agencies. She emphasized the need for better customer service.

"That means being more efficient, more effective, and creating systems that will empower the state's 42,000 public servants to deliver for Oregonians. So many state employees are working incredibly hard to do their jobs but struggle because of unnecessary bureaucratic barriers or outdated systems that do not meet the challenges of the day," Kotek said.

Kotek takes over the governorship from Democratic Governor Kate Brown, who could not run for reelection due to term limits. Brown became governor in 2015 and dealt with various crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and rampant fires across Oregon.

Kotek is the third female governor of Oregon and joins newly elected Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey as the first lesbian governor in United States history. In addition to Governor Kotek's inauguration, the legislature also reelected Corvallis Democrat Dan Rayfield as House Speaker, and Rob Wagner, a Democrat from Lake Oswego, was elected Senate President.

