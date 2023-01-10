ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia’s 2023 legislative session kicks off; New report highlights the state of education amid pandemic; Bulldogs preparing for another national championship

wabe.org
 3 days ago
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
GEORGIA STATE
atlantatribune.com

Georgia Small Businesses Support Criminal Justice Reforms to Address Workforce Challenges

Latest poll highlights support for Clean Slate policies to expand Georgia’s small business candidate pool. As the Georgia legislature starts its 2023 session, findings from a Small Business Majority poll released today reveal bipartisan support for criminal justice reforms at the state and federal levels, which includes Clean Slate policies that will address persistent workforce challenges.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Watch Live: Gov. Brian Kemp inaugurated for second term

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term in the November election, and Republicans swept every race for statewide constitutional offices. Kemp and the full slate will be sworn in at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta. Watch the ceremony below. Bookmark...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Kemp inaugurated for second term following string of successes

Republican Brian Kemp is officially beginning his second term as Georgia’s 83rd governor after being sworn in today at Georgia State University’s Convocation Center. Kemp was sworn in on a bible, open to Proverbs 16:7. “When the lord is pleased with a man and his ways,” the scripture...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Fulton special grand jury dissolved, new blood at Georgia's Capitol, a near fight on House floor in Washington

This week on Political Breakfast, the Fulton County special grand jury that examined potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election has completed its work and is being dissolved. And Georgia lawmakers elected a new Speaker of the House and a leader of the Senate on the first day of the state’s annual legislative session — without the kind of fights recently seen on the House floor in Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites

This February, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites invites residents to walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers or explore F.D. Roosevelt’s hand-controlled roadster at the state’s historic sites. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites will offer free admission as part of the statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. State […] The post Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tip laws in Georgia explained

Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia No. 3 in racial progress, report finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The home of Martin Luther King Jr. scored No. 3 in a report that measured the country’s progress in balancing racial groups. According to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub, Wyoming is the No. 1 state in racial progress. Vermont ranked last.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia governor including state employee raises, property tax relief payments, tax refunds in budget proposal

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp previewed items in his upcoming budget recommendation, including plans for pay raises for some state employees, tax rebates and property tax relief payments. During his inaugural remarks, Kemp said the $2,000 raises include state employees, law enforcement, teachers, pre-K teachers and certified kindergarten-12 grade personnel.
GEORGIA STATE
pickensprogress.com

How will arctic snap affect Georgia crops and landscape plants?

Resist pruning now as damaged twigs can protect to plants. With an October freeze followed by a relatively balmy December capped with several consecutive days of subfreezing temperatures, Georgia weather has experienced a few unexpected weather events from autumn into winter. Temperatures at both ends of the spectrum can affect the development of fruit crops during the dormant season, including blueberries and peaches, which are economically important crops in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

