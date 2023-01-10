Georgia’s 2023 legislative session kicks off; New report highlights the state of education amid pandemic; Bulldogs preparing for another national championship

Read full article on original website
Political Rewind: Kemp announces solar panel deal; Abrams' future; Biden's classified documents
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Chris Grant, professor of political science, Mercer University. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1....
atlantatribune.com
Georgia Small Businesses Support Criminal Justice Reforms to Address Workforce Challenges
Latest poll highlights support for Clean Slate policies to expand Georgia’s small business candidate pool. As the Georgia legislature starts its 2023 session, findings from a Small Business Majority poll released today reveal bipartisan support for criminal justice reforms at the state and federal levels, which includes Clean Slate policies that will address persistent workforce challenges.
wabe.org
Watch Live: Gov. Brian Kemp inaugurated for second term
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term in the November election, and Republicans swept every race for statewide constitutional offices. Kemp and the full slate will be sworn in at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta. Watch the ceremony below. Bookmark...
wabe.org
Kemp inaugurated for second term following string of successes
Republican Brian Kemp is officially beginning his second term as Georgia’s 83rd governor after being sworn in today at Georgia State University’s Convocation Center. Kemp was sworn in on a bible, open to Proverbs 16:7. “When the lord is pleased with a man and his ways,” the scripture...
Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address
State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request. Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor. “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Kemp begins second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
wabe.org
Georgia’s U.S. senators, governor trumpet major expansion by solar panel maker QCells
Solar panel manufacturer Qcells plans to expand its Dalton plant – again – and build a new facility in Cartersville, which state leaders say is a $2.5 billion investment that will bring new 2,500 jobs to Georgia. It’s also the latest in a string of high-profile green energy...
wabe.org
Fulton special grand jury dissolved, new blood at Georgia's Capitol, a near fight on House floor in Washington
This week on Political Breakfast, the Fulton County special grand jury that examined potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election has completed its work and is being dissolved. And Georgia lawmakers elected a new Speaker of the House and a leader of the Senate on the first day of the state’s annual legislative session — without the kind of fights recently seen on the House floor in Washington.
Georgia Hunters Invited to Provide Comments on Future Hunting Seasons, Regulations
If you're a Georgia hunter with ideas about hunting seasons and related regulations, January's your opportunity to share your thoughts with Georgia state wildlife officials.
Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites
This February, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites invites residents to walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers or explore F.D. Roosevelt’s hand-controlled roadster at the state’s historic sites. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites will offer free admission as part of the statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. State […] The post Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tip laws in Georgia explained
Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at Hartsfield-Jackson. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, boarding plane at...
Georgia ranked one of the worst places to raise a family
With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, as well as expert commentary. To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the...
wabe.org
Georgia lawmakers kick off 2023 session with new House speaker, UGA football on their minds
The state Capitol was bustling Monday with first-day-of-school energy as lawmakers returned to Atlanta for this year’s legislative session. The General Assembly got off to a quick start, swiftly electing a new speaker after the death of longtime House Speaker David Ralston in November. There was another reason for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Republican lawmakers to propose 'fair tax,' eliminating income tax
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers learned Wednesday how much it might cost to eliminate the state income tax – a proposal a Republican lawmaker said he will make this year. The price tag is $3 billion in 2025. For years conservatives have broadly pitched switching to what they call...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia No. 3 in racial progress, report finds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The home of Martin Luther King Jr. scored No. 3 in a report that measured the country’s progress in balancing racial groups. According to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub, Wyoming is the No. 1 state in racial progress. Vermont ranked last.
Quail Forever has raised more than $500,000 to promote research, preservation, youth hunting opportunities
ALBANY — Going into its 10th year, the annual Quail Forever hunt and banquet in southwest Georgia is continuing its mission of supporting the habitat in which the birds thrive and promoting the sport of quail hunting. So far, 25 hunters are on board for the Georgia Quail Invitational...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor including state employee raises, property tax relief payments, tax refunds in budget proposal
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp previewed items in his upcoming budget recommendation, including plans for pay raises for some state employees, tax rebates and property tax relief payments. During his inaugural remarks, Kemp said the $2,000 raises include state employees, law enforcement, teachers, pre-K teachers and certified kindergarten-12 grade personnel.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $1.1 billion jackpot
ATLANTA — If you played the Mega Millions last night, you weren't a big winner. In fact, no one took home the massive $1.1 billion jackpot. However, in Georgia, a handful off people added some dough to their wallets. Four winners each took home $10,000 with four matches plus...
pickensprogress.com
How will arctic snap affect Georgia crops and landscape plants?
Resist pruning now as damaged twigs can protect to plants. With an October freeze followed by a relatively balmy December capped with several consecutive days of subfreezing temperatures, Georgia weather has experienced a few unexpected weather events from autumn into winter. Temperatures at both ends of the spectrum can affect the development of fruit crops during the dormant season, including blueberries and peaches, which are economically important crops in Georgia.
