50 Mini Super Bowl Snacks Everyone Will Crave

When you shrink down game day food so it’s bite-size, it instantly becomes twice as cute and appealing. (Plus, you have an excuse to sample everything.) Sounds like our kind of touchdown. From mac-and-cheese bites to single-serving nachos, here are 50 delicious mini Super Bowl snacks to devour from kick off until the final whistle. Just add in some Super Bowl party games and you’re ready to go.
Super Bowl Sunday 2023 is coming up — Feb. 12, to be specific — and we’re playing our best recipes for the ultimate game-day snacks spread. The Super Bowl is an exciting event for football fans and food lovers alike. Whether you’re the person scouting out a prime spot in front of the screen or looking to land within closest reach of the Super Bowl appetizers (those pigs in blankets don’t stand a chance), focus is key. Scan the crowd, check out the spread, locate the path to the food table and execute your mission.
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
IF you do your weekly food shopping in Aldi and thought you couldn’t love the cheap supermarket any more than you already do - you’ll want to get down to the middle aisle as quickly as you can. We all rave about Aldi for the brilliant bargains found...
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
If you’re one of those people who puts things off until the very last minute, then you have likely experienced the appetizer mad dash before. You give yourself about five minutes in the grocery store to come up with something to bring to a dinner party and usually end up with chips and prepackaged dip transported in a plastic shopping bag.
You finally treated yourself to an air fryer. Kudos. Of course, you swiftly bought your kids’ favorite foods (hi, frozen French fries) to crisp up in the dreamy appliance for dinner. But do you know how long to air fry chicken nuggets? All in, it’ll take about 15 minutes, but there are a few important tips to follow in order to get crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside nuggets. Read on for our recs before you start cooking. In the meantime, we’ll dig the ketchup out of the pantry.
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. When I want to whip up a quick dinner on busy weeknights, I love making this easy Air Fryer Shrimp that comes out perfectly every time. Perfect Air Fryer Shrimp. Shrimp is one of my go-to’s for a quick weeknight...
ESPN is bringing back their "Postseasoning" spice blend and is introducing Postseasoning POTATO CHIPS. Pizza Hut is bringing back The Big New Yorker Pizza in February. Cleaning hack: Use ketchup to clean stained metal surfaces.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even when we’re in the mood to cook an elaborate meal, layered with complex flavor, we still never want to deal with the dishes afterward. For a long time, it seemed like a heap of pots and pans was just par for the course with most meals, but one-pot, one-pan, and sheetpan recipes have been popping up more and more lately, even from some of the most renowned chefs and cookbook authors of our day. These aren’t the condensed soup and “cream-of-X” casseroles that many of us grew up with, but rather fresh and modern, internationally-inspired recipes that prove you can eat well without having to spend an hour scrubbing dishes after dinner. The latest entry into the one-pan meals game? Jamie Oliver’s One, which is on sale now at 30% off!
At first glance, poaching eggs can seem complicated: The finesse required to crack an egg without breaking the yolk, the fussiness of having to put each egg in its own little bowl before adding it to the pan, the careful regulation of water temperature, and the leap of faith necessary to slip a liquidy egg into liquidy water and trust that it will somehow adhere into an intact, semi-solid globe of deliciousness.
PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.
Comments / 0