50 Mini Super Bowl Snacks Everyone Will Crave

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even when we’re in the mood to cook an elaborate meal, layered with complex flavor, we still never want to deal with the dishes afterward. For a long time, it seemed like a heap of pots and pans was just par for the course with most meals, but one-pot, one-pan, and sheetpan recipes have been popping up more and more lately, even from some of the most renowned chefs and cookbook authors of our day. These aren’t the condensed soup and “cream-of-X” casseroles that many of us grew up with, but rather fresh and modern, internationally-inspired recipes that prove you can eat well without having to spend an hour scrubbing dishes after dinner. The latest entry into the one-pan meals game? Jamie Oliver’s One, which is on sale now at 30% off!

1 DAY AGO