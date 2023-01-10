Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Urban Loop scheduled to open soon
Greensboro — The Triads flow of traffic is soon to change as construction workers finish up the final details of the Urban Loop. This project took nearly 10 years to complete NCDOT Spokesperson Aaron Moody says this is a great accomplishment for the city. "We’re glad to be able...
abc45.com
FCSO holds first community forum of the year
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Command Staff from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough himself, held the first community forum since the pandemic Wednesday evening inside the Lewisville Public Library. After an introduction from department leaders and questions about school safety, policing and mental health, the...
abc45.com
WSJS Radio Off-Air After Towers Damaged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular Triad area radio station is off the air after several suspects intentionally damaged their communications towers, according to the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters. Officials say that three WSJS radio sites were hit across the Triad over the last five weeks. One tower has...
abc45.com
Man brings Handgun to an Elementary School
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A man in Davie County was arrested on January, 11th, for bring a handgun to Mocksville Elementary School. Staff members noticed the parent, identified as Robert Roberts, was carrying a gun on his belt under a jacket. He even told a staff member when talking to them.
abc45.com
Pedestrian Stable After Being Hit on Stratford Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday around 8:14 p.m., Police were alerted to a S. Stratford Road vehicle collision with a pedestrian in the 1700 block. The victim, Daniel Simmons, 30, was located and taken by Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital for treatment. Simmons is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
abc45.com
Alamance County Water Main Break Cancels Classes
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A water main break has affected classes Wednesday at multiple Alamance County schools. Over 800 students have been sent home early from Andrews Elementary School and the Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC). Dismissals began at 9:00 a.m., as damage is more severe than originally estimated.
abc45.com
Two Arrested for Grave Desecration in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — December 7 around 4:30 p.m., Surry County Sheriffs received a call about someone desecrating two gravesites in Lowgap. The incident occurred at 218 Hanner Way. According to the caller, two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged. The desecrated gravesites and tools used were found by authorities. The cemetery is located approximately a quarter of a mile off of the highway in some woods.
abc45.com
Additional Charges Issues in December Fatal Crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Additional charges for Gene Kevin Reyes include Displaying a Fictitious Registration Plate, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Careless and Reckless Driving. Reyes was arrested for his role in a fatal crash on Martinsville Street on December 19....
abc45.com
Water main break shuts down two schools in Burlington
In Burlington on Mckinney Street, crews are repairing a water main that left dozens of houses without water including a few schools. “We started to make the repair, we also were in contact with the school and other folks that were affected to let them know that the water would be shut off,” said Water Resources Director with the city of Burlington Bob Patterson.
abc45.com
Man Hospitalized After Multiple Shots on Lambeth Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Thursday, Winston-Salem Police were dispatched to a shooting 3500 block of Lambeth Street. Shortly after the call was sent, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside a car when unknown subjects shot the victim. The victim was brought to another location and then received a ride to the hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
abc45.com
Driver Found Unconscious, Under the Influence in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 9, Randolph County Sheriffs were called to the intersection of Cedar Falls Rd. and Poole Rd. on an unconscious person behind the wheel of a car in the road. Upon arrival, the driver, identified as Brandon William Moser, was slumped over in the vehicle, while it was still running. The window was half open, and the deputy was able to reach into the vehicle and roll it down fully. The odor of an alcoholic beverage also came from the vehicle. When the vehicle shut off, Moser woke up and was asked to step out. The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to determine if Moser was intoxicated. During a vehicle search, heroin, marijuana, and paraphernalia were located.
abc45.com
Armed Fight Breaks out at Graham Sheetz
GRAHAM, N.C. — Tuesday at 3:14 a.m. two subjects entered the Sheetz at 1138 S Main St in Graham. One of the subjects, reported as a Black male wearing a blue coat over a black hoodie and dark pants, was armed with a handgun. He was with a second subject, described as a Black male in a black and orange bomber jacket. The firearm was displayed when they engaged in an altercation with a male victim in the store and then fled the scene in a KIA sedan.
abc45.com
Arrests Made in December Thomasville Shooting
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police have arrested three people in connection with Thomasville shooting. December 30 at 4:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot at Cox Avenue and Morton Street. Upon arrival, Abdiel Gomez, 32, of Thomasville, was seen lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Gomez was rushed to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition.
abc45.com
Yadkin County School Bus Crash Still Under Investigation
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Tuesday around 8:00 a.m., Yadkinville Police responded to a school bus crash involving a box truck. Near the intersection of US Highway 601 and North Lee Avenue, the bus reportedly struck the truck and lost control. None of the 11 students on board or either driver was injured, but the bus did hit a vacant food truck then came to rest against an apartment building.
abc45.com
Wake Forest Football Announces 2023 Opening Night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Coming off Wake Forest’s fifth bowl championship in the last seven years, Deacon Nation and the entire Winston-Salem and Triad Community can begin to make plans for the upcoming 2023 football season now. The Deacs will open next season with Elon on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Truist Field.
abc45.com
Reidsville Family Wanting More Information on Man Missing for Three Years
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — January 22 will mark three years since Ronald Deon Washington, 47, was reported missing by his family. Ron Washington’s information was entered into the nationwide database (NCIC) and the NC Center for Missing Persons but no hits have been received. Ron will be 48 years old in February, stands at 6’4” and his last known weight was around 230 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right arm “RON” and another on his left arm “TINA”.
abc45.com
Randolph County Parent Arrested for False School Shooter Threat
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs received multiple calls from an elementary school, saying that an aggressive parent was at the school and needed assistance. The SRO responded, was en route, and near the school, when 911 received another call that someone had fired a weapon into the school. Upon arrival, the SRO parked in front of the door and was met by the parent, identified as Brittany Desha Andrews, at the front of the patrol car. Andrews admitted she was the one who called 911, but that no shooting had occurred.
