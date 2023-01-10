RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 9, Randolph County Sheriffs were called to the intersection of Cedar Falls Rd. and Poole Rd. on an unconscious person behind the wheel of a car in the road. Upon arrival, the driver, identified as Brandon William Moser, was slumped over in the vehicle, while it was still running. The window was half open, and the deputy was able to reach into the vehicle and roll it down fully. The odor of an alcoholic beverage also came from the vehicle. When the vehicle shut off, Moser woke up and was asked to step out. The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to determine if Moser was intoxicated. During a vehicle search, heroin, marijuana, and paraphernalia were located.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO