'Copenhagen Cowboy': All the Twists and Turns of Nicholas Winding Refn's Series
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Copenhagen Cowboy. Nicolas Winding Refn is unquestionably one of the most divisive filmmakers working today; while some may claim that Refn’s hyper-violent, stylized crime stories are works of brilliance, others have criticized him for what they perceive as self-indulgence and regressive gender dynamics. Drive may have been a breakthrough film with mainstream audiences, but Refn’s subsequent work on the metaphorical revenge odyssey Only God Forgives, the satirical horror film The Neon Demon, and his crime miniseries Too Old To Die Young signified that he wasn’t interested in diluting his style in the slightest. Refn’s latest project Copenhagen Cowboy is yet another obtuse, haunting work of surrealism that is sure to divide audiences down the middle.
‘True Haunting’: Release Date, True Story, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far
Before there was The Exorcist there was something truly haunting - a young couple who moved into their new dream house, and the spirits of a family that never left. True Haunting, like many of our favorite horror stories, is based on real-life events. For years skeptics have argued over the validity of the claims made by the author of the synonymously titled source material, which follows the events of the first-ever televised exorcism. The book, which details what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, is being made into a horror film fifty years later, depicting the journal-like entries in the book written by the many who lived through the terror himself, Edwin Becker.
'Inside Job': Netflix Just Cancelled One of Its Most Unique Shows
Shion Takeuchi and her team deserve better. Netflix has axed animated series Inside Job, even though it had been renewed for a second season. The series only aired 18 episodes, despite the comedy’s original 20-episode order. It’s a hard truth facing many series on Netflix and animated programs in general, especially in the case of this workplace series about deep state employees trying to run the world without accidentally burning it down. The mix of sardonic humor about current events mixed with deeply personal character drama makes Inside Job a conspiracy board worth falling into.
First 'Saint X' Images Show Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, and More in Hulu Adaptation
Almost a year after Hulu ordered its Saint X adaptation to series, the streamer released the first images of its main cast members in the upcoming show. Set to be the latest among the streamer's myriad of recent novel adaptations, the series is based on Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 debut psychological thriller and stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park. The images also come as the show sets a release date of April 26 on Hulu.
Ke Huy Quan Is “Open” to Revisiting ‘The Goonies’ in a Sequel
Ke Huy Quan has revealed he would be open to reprising his The Goonies character, Data. Whilst the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor could not confirm a second movie would be happening, he spoke about numerous scripts having been written for a possible sequel. During an interview at the...
'Hunters' Season 2 Review: Al Pacino and Logan Lerman Pull This Finale in Competing Directions
At the end of the first season of Hunters, there were a series of significant twists that got dropped right into the middle of the story and shattered all we had come to know up until then. While this review will keep some of the specifics under wraps, for those who may be still considering whether to see how the story begins before it ends, writing about the direction of this second and final season is impossible without at least acknowledging them.
11 Screen Actors Who Got Their Start in Theater, From Cate Blanchett to Hugh Jackman
There are many successful actors around today that are synonymous with the stage. Stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patti Lupone made their names by performing on Broadway. Theater is the original form of acting, dating all the way back to Ancient Greece. It is the perfect jumping-off point for anyone interested in delving deep into a character study. Stage acting is a full-time career for countless performers who remain in theater exclusively. However, many talented actors who started on the stage seamlessly transitioned to the screen and have become some of your favorite movie stars working today.
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'House of the Dragon' Win Big at Golden Tomato Awards
Rotten Tomatoes has announced the winners of its Golden Tomato Awards. The award recognizes some of the biggest Hollywood hits, to the most provocative indies and everything in between acknowledging the features to be both a critical and mainstream darling. The year gone by has been a critical one with the theaters business finally picking up and recovering from the losses incurred by the pandemic. Also, the streaming services saw some shows bowing out as well as started some new stories which will entertain us in the years to come. Features like Top Gun: Maverick, House of the Dragon, Happening, and Better Call Saul won in several categories making them some of the most well-reviewed by fans and critics alike.
Every Major Death From 'Alice in Borderland'
In a show as bloody as Netflix’s Alice in Borderland, it can be hard keeping up with who lives and who dies. After all, between murder games and just plain, regular murders, Alice in Borderland has a body count that can give even serial killer Oki Yaba (Katsuya Maiguma) a run for his money. And, in Season 2, a surprise twist left viewers unsure of what exactly life and death actually looks like in the world of Alice in Borderland. In case you are one of the many people left befuddled by what exactly went on in that finale, or in case you just can’t remember who died at the Beach and who made it back to Shibuya, here’s a list of all the characters who died in Alice in Borderland and what cost them their lives. Well, the main ones, anyway. I’m sorry, but we really can’t account for every poor extra that kicked it during a game of tag.
The 10 Best Movies Written by William Goldman, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
William Goldman was a novelist and screenwriter behind many classic movies. Whether he penned original screenplays, adapted novels by other writers into screenplays, or even adapted his novels, he consistently wrote engaging stories perfectly suited to the big screen. Seeing his name in a movie's opening credits generally means you're in for a good time.
'Plane' Movie Ending Explained: Does Gerard Butler Save the Day Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Plane.Gerard Butler is back for another ridiculous action movie in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, the first major action flick of the new year. If you’re looking for another fun, fairly predictable vehicle from Butler, Plane will definitely appeal to fans of Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Copshop, and Den of Thieves. However, Plane is definitely not the type of movie that you’d want to watch in the middle of a flight, as the propulsive action doesn’t let up until the very end.
‘The Devil Conspiracy’ Clip Includes Satanists and a Bioengineered Jesus Christ [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for The Devil Conspiracy, an upcoming sci-fi horror from director Nathan Frankowski and writer Ed Alan. The movie is set in a future where it’s possible to clone every historical figure with only a tiny sample of DNA, which leads to an arms race for the control of Jesus Christ.
’The Last King of Scotland’s Post-Assassination Scene Brilliantly Showcases Paranoia
Forest Whitaker delivered a performance of a lifetime as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, exemplified by a nerve-shaking post-assassination scene that is a glorious cinematic representation of madness and paranoia. With exemplary camerawork, Kevin Macdonald frames the reality of the country's brutal massacres through the eyes of Amin's fictional personal physician, Nicholas Garrigan (James McAvoy). In its entirety, the picture is a wonderful exercise of subjectivity in film, with its dizzying cuts and quickfire transitions taking the viewers into the power-hungry leader's own shoes as he revels in his insecurity.
'Tulsa King' Can Spin Out Into 'Yellowstone'-esque Universe, Says Paramount Exec
Creator Taylor Sheridan is having an excellent time with Paramount. The streamer is thriving on his capabilities to create an intricate universe that spins many shows, and Yellowstone is one great example of how the creator can get the audience glued to their seats. His recent series Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone in the lead is also being commended by fans and critics alike. In a recent chat with IndieWire, Paramount Programming Chief, Tanya Giles, confirmed the possibility of turning the show into its own universe.
Liam Neeson Stars in His 100th Film in First 'Marlowe' Trailer [Exclusive]
It may not be hard to believe, but it is still shocking to say it out loud: Liam Neeson is about to star in his 100th film. Throughout his impressive career, the Irish actor has used his very specific set of skills to impress us in 99 thrilling roles that have certainly left a mark on anyone who likes movies. But there's one more to go, so we’re thrilled to exclusively share the first trailer and the poster for Marlowe. We can also share with you the theatrical release date for the movie, which is in just about a month on February 15. In the story, Neeson plays a detective hired to find a missing person.
'Sharper' Trailer Shows Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan in a Twisted Heist Thriller
It’s about to get really thrilling on Apple TV+. Today, the streamer released a new trailer for their upcoming heist movie Sharper, set in the wealthiest parts of New York City as secrets and lies are created and begin to unravel. The film will be in select theaters starting on February 10 and then will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 17.
‘The Old Way’ Review: Nicolas Cage Leads a Familiar and Forgettable Western
It's tough to imagine an audience that would be satisfied with The Old Way, a new Western starring Nicolas Cage. One would presume that Cage-heads would be the film's primary target, but super fans of the oftentimes grandiose actor will likely find themselves disappointed by the actor's muted performance here. The same goes for anyone hoping Cage will unleash one of his brilliantly introspective performances that suddenly reminds everyone how fantastic an actor he can be when he gets the right material and really puts his mind to it. (See: 2021's worthwhile Pig.) We don't get either of those versions of Cage here. So removing him from the equation, what we're left with is an overly generic genre picture that seems confused about whether it wants to be a classic throwback to a Western revenge movie or a modern update of one.
Disney's 'Robin Hood' Was the Last Gasp For a Generation of Animators
You’d think that if Disney wanted to make an all-animal animated adaptation of a legendary outlaw’s story with a fox playing said outlaw, they’d go with Zorro. The studio had had a hit with the character in their 1950s TV series, they maintained a claim on the rights, and Zorro is literally named for a fox. But instead, Disney animation released Robin Hood in 1973 and has spent the years since trying to live it down.
Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry's ‘Six Triple Eight’
Netflix has unveiled the main cast for Six Triple Eight, an upcoming war drama written and directed by Tyler Perry. Based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media, the upcoming movie tells the real story of the only all-Black, all-female World War 2 Battalion.
First ‘From’ Season 2 Images Reveal Hidden Truths About the Mysterious Town
During the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, MGM+ has revealed an April release date for Season 2 of From. The sci-fi horror series premiered on EPIX last year, before the streamer was rebranded as MGM+. From is set in a mysterious small town in the United States...
