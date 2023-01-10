Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney to Offer its Lowest One Day, One Park Ticket Discount Yet
2023 is set to be one of the most exciting years for Disney’s theme parks, and taking a trip to visit the Happiest Place on Earth just got a bit easier with the new Park ticket discount announced by Disney Parks Blog. From the upcoming launch of TRON Lightcycle...
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!
Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
disneyfanatic.com
Popular Disney Park Attraction Closing Date Announced
The fan-favorite and incredibly popular Haunted Mansion will be closing soon. But fret not, Foolish Mortals! It’s reopening soon after. The Haunted Mansion is unique. It would not be an overstatement to say that the ghoulish attraction is one of Disney fans’ most favored haunts. Found both at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida as well as in Disneyland Park in Disneyland Resort in Southern California, the attraction is so popular it’s seen unbelievable lines and crowds for Guests to have one chance to ride it.
Disney Suffers Huge Attack
Disney management now is up against a take-no-prisoners activist investor.
epicstream.com
HBO Shows Will Soon Be Available on Unexpected Streaming Service
Game of Thrones is undoubtedly HBO's biggest show to date and its exclusive broadcast on the network has led to it being the most pirated series so far. However, it may soon become available on another streaming service other than HBO Max. Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery have just signed a new deal that will make HBO content accessible through Prime Video.
wegotthiscovered.com
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
Collider
Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas
Amusement Park fans and families, it is time to rejoice. A new theme park from Universal Parks & Resorts has just been announced, and will reportedly be designed with families and young children in mind. The new “one-of-a-kind” park will be located in Frisco, Texas. In a press...
Popculture
Totally Forgotten Owen Wilson Movie Charts in Netflix's Top 10
Owen Wilson may best be known for his comedic roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and last year's Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, but it is another title from his long list of credits that is making waves with Netflix viewers. After joining the streamer's content catalogue last month, the 2015 action thriller No Escape jumped into Netflix's Top 10 movies streaming chart, al while generating plenty of buzz online.
New Lego kits for ’23 include fine art, new botanicals and a celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary
Lego sales were up 17% in the first half of 2022, totaling $3.5 billion in revenue. The Danish toymaker has new products for 2023, including Disney, botanicals and fine art building kits.
mickeyvisit.com
Disneyland and Disney World Make Sweeping Policy Changes in Response to Guest Feedback
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro wrote a letter to Cast Members today sharing news of policy changes at Walt Disney World and Disneyland that are meant to increase access to the parks and reduce guest costs. Highlights include a promise of an increase of the lowest price of day availability...
Collider
Disney's 'Robin Hood' Was the Last Gasp For a Generation of Animators
You’d think that if Disney wanted to make an all-animal animated adaptation of a legendary outlaw’s story with a fox playing said outlaw, they’d go with Zorro. The studio had had a hit with the character in their 1950s TV series, they maintained a claim on the rights, and Zorro is literally named for a fox. But instead, Disney animation released Robin Hood in 1973 and has spent the years since trying to live it down.
disneyfanatic.com
The Numbers Are In: A Breakdown of 2022 Disney World Crowd Levels
Using WDW Passport, one fan broke down the crowd levels at each Disney Park through the weeks of 2022. The Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida is known for being “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Whichever Theme Park you choose to go to—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Guests flock to the Disney Park to get their taste of the Disney experience and Disney magic by frequenting their favorite ride, attraction, nighttime spectacular, or show. One of the biggest drawbacks of the Disney Parks experience is heightened crowds, long lines, and irritated fellow Guests that can sometimes lead to less-than-ideal behavior on their part.
Collider
Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'The Bad Batch' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2.It may have taken a while, but The Bad Batch is finally getting the justice it deserves in the Star Wars franchise. Originally, a four-part storyline featuring the genetically modified soldiers of “Clone Force 99” was planned and roughly animated for a future season of The Clone Wars, but due to the show’s initial cancellation on Cartoon Network, it was shelved. While an unfinished test reel of the arc was originally released online and on Blu-Ray copies of the show’s sixth season, the completed version finally aired as part of the seventh season on Disney+. The popularity of the characters inspired the spinoff The Bad Batch series; it now enters its second season with much more action, excitement, intrigue, and Easter Eggs.
Banshees of Inisherin and The Menu are the best movies to stream on Disney+ (or any other service) this month
What's on the menu for January? Well for a start, there's The Menu… and a lot of bloodshed and brooding
Popculture
HBO Max Announces Price Hike
Warner Bros. Discovery announced a price increase for HBO Max Thursday, even as the company continues to remove content. The $1 monthly increase will make HBO Max the most expensive standard, ad-free streamer monthly subscription. HBO Max ad-free will now cost $15.99, plus applicable taxes, up from $14.99. Customers paying...
Collider
How to Watch 'The Last of Us': Where to Stream the Series
Based on a popular video game of the same title, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic television series that will soon be hitting screens all over the world. The story begins with the outbreak of a mutant fungus that quickly spreads across the United States, turning a large group of the population into dangerous and aggressive creatures known as the Infected. Shortly after the outbreak begins, Joel attempts to flee the chaos but suffers a loss so devastating it changes the trajectory of his life forever. Twenty years later, in an apocalyptic, unrecognizable world, Joel is middle-aged and tormented by his previous trauma. Tasked with smuggling defiant 14-year-old Ellie out of quarantine and across the United States to the west, Joel must step up and fight for their lives as they make their way through the decimated society. Additionally, it seems Joel may be dealing with precious cargo: Ellie claims to be immune to the infection that has ravaged the continent for the past two decades, and could in fact be the key to the cure.
epicstream.com
Sequel Trilogy Characters Reportedly Appearing in The Mandalorian Season 3
The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to premiere in a couple of weeks and it promises to be the show's biggest entry yet. Apart from the show's main plot centered on Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze's clash to determine the rightful ruler of the Mandalore throne, it looks like Season 3 will begin planting the seeds for the events of the polarizing Star Wars sequel trilogy.
WDW News Today
More Menu Items Revealed for Toadstool Cafe in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Thanks to Eater, we now have a better look at the menu for Toadstool Cafe, the fast-casual eatery within Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood!. Toadstool Cafe is the Hollywood counterpart to the original Kinopio’s Cafe at Universal Studios Japan, so named for the mushroom-headed Toad as he is called in Japanese. The menu shares a few similarities to that of Kinopio’s Cafe, but plenty of items were changed out to fit more American palates. One notable loss is the Princess Peach’s Cake, which replicated the iconic cake she baked in Super Mario 64 for Mario.
Comments / 0