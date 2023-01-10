Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Leonard H. Terrell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Leonard H. Terrell, 92, departed this life peacefully at home, Friday, January 6, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Terrell was born in Charleston, South Carolina, December 29, 1930, the son of Madison and Caroline Terrell. He was educated in the Charleston school systems.
27 First News
Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley “Sheryl” Louise Kermani, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at Kemper House Worthington in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Shirley was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1939, to Clyde and Olive Johnston. She married Taghi T....
27 First News
Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, 56, transcended to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Rosalyn, also known as Pookie, was born on January 31, 1966,in Youngstown, Ohio to Russell Venable and Daisy Hall. She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and was...
27 First News
Achilles “Fuzzy” Freddie Palumbo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Achilles F. “Fuzzy” Palumbo, age 75 of Boardman passed away with his loving family at his side. He was born November 1, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Carmen and Josephine (Centofani) Palumbo. Achilles, “Fuzzy”, never met a...
27 First News
Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Dorette Phillips/Robinson Mathews, 94, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She began her earthly journey on December 29, 1928, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Grace Merrel Phillips Robinson and James Ambrose Robinson. She resided at 1186 French Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania,...
27 First News
Paul Miller, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Miller, Jr., 92, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home. He was born December 6, 1930, to William and Julia Basham Miller, at the Grove City, Pennsylvania hospital, along with his twin sister, Pauline. Paul graduated from Grove City High School. Afterwards...
27 First News
Mary Margaret Sabino, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Sabino, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, after a brave battle with Leukemia. She was 82. Mary Margaret was born October 28, 1940, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John H. and Dora M. (Purvis) Williams. After graduating from...
27 First News
Doris Mae Pealer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Mae Pealer, 99, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Hospice House. She was born March 1, 1923, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward Battison and the late Helen (Owens) Battison. On March 23, 1946, she married Rex...
27 First News
Shay Jeremy Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shay Jeremy Brown, 31, of Marion, Ohio, transitioned from this earthly life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Marion General Hospital. Shay was born December 15, 1991, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Cornelius (Lil’ Neil) Brown, Jr. and Bridgette Springfield. Shay...
27 First News
Alexander Righetti, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Righetti, 81, our beloved husband, son, father and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in Youngstown, he had lived in Las Vegas for over 50 years. From 1970 to 1975, Alex had worked for the Las Vegas...
27 First News
Edward Charles Shacklock III, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Charles Shacklock III, 45 of Hubbard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. Edward was born October 22, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Edward and Nancy (Niswonger) Shacklock, Jr. He was a graduate of Mathews High School. Edward...
27 First News
Edward J. Hankey, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Hankey, age 60, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5, 2023. Edward was born on August 23, 1962 in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of Edward E. and Helen J. (Kijowski) Hankey. Edward was a 1980 graduate from Campbell Memorial High School. He graduated...
27 First News
Richard (Dick) Dale, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard (Dick) Dale, 75, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023 surrounded by his family. Dick was born on March 1, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, son of Leslie C. and Ethel (Koren) Dale. After graduating...
27 First News
Larry Nathaniel Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Nathaniel Jones, 69 of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022. Mr. Jones was born January 29, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, the son to Leroy and Melvinor Jones. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1970 to 1972. Larry later...
27 First News
Georgiana Smith Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgiana Smith Williams, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 unexpectedly. She was born September 26, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George L. Smith and the late Florence J. (Abbott) Smith. She married Michael Alan Williams on October...
27 First News
Anita A. Vogrin, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita A. Vogrin, 96, passed away in her sleep shortly after noon, Monday, January 9, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. For the past several months, she was convalescing at Greenbriar Nursing Home, after a full life as wife, mother and daughter. Her love of life was John G. Vogrin Sr., her husband of almost 60 years. Her two sons were her pride and joy and the accomplishments of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made her smile.
27 First News
Jeffie Lee Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffie Lee Jackson, 92, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home. She was born to the late Allen and Ethel Maddox Banks on September 19, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jeffie married the late Curlee Jackson in 1969 and they...
27 First News
Angela S. Kittle-Doshak, Mogadore, Ohio
MOGADORE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela S. Kittle-Doshak, age 50 of Mogadore, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday afternoon, January 6, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1972 in Ashland, Ohio, the daughter of John Edwin Kittle and Debbra Ann (Shouse) Kittle. Angela has lived in Mogadore...
27 First News
Essie J. Treharne, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Essie J. Treharne, 69, formerly of Springfield Township, passed away suddenly in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Essie was born April 27, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Melvin and Alma (Snyder) Shoemaker. She attended...
27 First News
James Franklin Williams, Jr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James (Jimmy) Williams, Jr., 58 of Poland, Ohio, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5 at St Elizabeth’s Hospital. Jimmy was born August 1, 1964, son of the late Eileen Williams and James Williams, Sr. He was a graduate of Struthers High School and a...
Comments / 1