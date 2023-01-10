Read full article on original website
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. “I’m at peace,” Eizember said, strapped to a gurney with an intravenous line in his left arm. “My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children.” Once the lethal drugs began to flow, Eizember, who had a close-cropped beard, could be seen chatting with his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeffrey Hood, who was inside the execution chamber with him. He lifted his head at one point and mouthed the words, “I love you,” toward his daughter and attorneys who were among 17 people seated in the witness room.
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
Man goes to trial for allegedly shooting New Mexico officer
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.
DPS: 5 dead after crash involving tractor-trailers in Arizona
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
Texas woman pleads guilty to possessing 200 pounds of weed
A 70-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas.
Shiprock woman convicted for stabbing police officer
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman will spend nearly six years in prison for stabbing a Navajo Police officer in the leg. Police responded to a fight at Faith Sullivan’s home in June. Federal prosecutors say she pulled a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer tackled her but got stabbed in the […]
Arizona man arrested in Fresno County transporting Fentanyl, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Arizona was arrested just outside of Fresno after he was found with 1.5 pounds of Fentanyl pills, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 29-year-old Mauricio Reyes-Gomez of Phoenix was detained following a vehicle stop near Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue in Fresno. Detectives discovered a […]
Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Arizona father meets daughter for first time thanks to DNA test
Temperatures breach 70 degrees but go back down to high 50s plus rain. Expect a few nice days to end the work week as a ridge of high pressure builds in and we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures back into the 70s. Maricopa County detention officer accused of...
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue seeks donations from the community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cross My Paws Animal Rescue stresses the need to have all dogs neutered and spayed in New Mexico. The rescue provides resources and education to ensure animals find compassionate homes and lead healthy, happy lives. “Our goal this year is to get a mobile spay...
Arizona man meets daughter he never knew existed thanks to DNA test
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seventy-six-year-old Gary Aukes says a simple DNA test changed his life forever. “I’m here to meet my daughter for the first time because I didn’t know she existed,” Aukes said as he waited for his daughter at Sky Harbor Airport. “I went...
New Mexico DA closes in on Rust crew with charges expected within weeks
New Mexico's first judicial district attorney is expected to file charges against the film crew of Rust later this month — 15 months after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Rare ringtail caught after spending 3 weeks in Jeffco department store
A ringtail cat that survived on eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes in a Kohl's in Colorado has been captured, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. The rare animal spent three weeks hiding out in the shoe department before being caught.Officials said that the animal was also able to steal food from cat traps that were placed in the store without tripping the mechanism. The ringtail was released into the nearby woods following its capture, officials said.Ringtails, which are members of the raccoon family, are known for being incredibly elusive and are nocturnal, according to the Los Padres Forestwatch. They're known for eating mice, birds and reptiles along with some plants and fruits.Ringtails are also known for being climbers and having hind paws that can rotate 180 degrees, the agency said.Researchers know very little about the ringtail population, which is a cause for concern for the species. Threats include the destruction of its habitat, being hit by cars and contracting diseases from stray animals.
DEA Rocky Mountain division seized 5.8M fentanyl doses
DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in its Rocky Mountain division in 2022. That is made up of nearly 2 million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming last year.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
'Horrific but predictable.' ACLU calls for review into fatal border patrol chase
LAS CRUCES – The American Civil Liberties Union called for an investigation Tuesday after a Customs and Border Protections car chase ended with two deaths and eight injuries. In an emailed statement, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of New Mexico Rebecca Sheff said the incident was “horrific but...
Suspect in six shootings at New Mexico officials' homes in custody
Albuquerque police said a suspect is in custody in connection to a string of shootings near or at the homes and businesses of New Mexico officials. The New Mexico legislature is now enhancing building security and removing the contact information of several lawmakers from its website. KOB's Spencer Schacht reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
Police shocked by ages of Cracker Barrel shooting suspects
The 52-year old Cracker Barrel worker was shot in the elbow and buttocks. They say he could have easily been killed. Police later arrested three teenaged boys near Earth City, when the stolen Nissan they were riding in got a flat.
