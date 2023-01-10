ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

House Republicans target Twitter's handling of Hunter Biden story

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are asking former Twitter employees to testify at a February hearing on the social media platform's handling of reporting on Hunter Biden, Axios has learned. Why it matters: This first move while in the majority is an indication of the committee's priorities — even...
Axios

Focus groups: Florida swing voters open to some GOP investigations

Florida swing voters were supportive of House Republicans' plans to investigate the FBI and Justice Department as well as the Biden administration's handling of the immigration crisis, in the latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups. Why it matters: The new GOP majority risks overreach if it pursues too broad of a...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Scoop: More NY House Republicans call for Santos to resign

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday called for fellow Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign over revelations he fabricated major portions of his resume and background while on the campaign trail. Why it matters: LaLota adds to a growing chorus of New York Republicans demanding Santos resign amid...
Axios

Republicans' escalating war with the feds

House Republicans are gearing up for a sprawling, multi-pronged investigation into federal law enforcement agencies, voting on Tuesday to establish a select committee to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal government. The big picture: The committee is the culmination of a growing antipathy among Republican lawmakers — and, crucially, their...
Axios

How Biden and Trump's classified doc discoveries have differed

Some GOP lawmakers are using the Biden classified documents revelations to draw parallels with the investigation into classified Trump documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, but at least so far, the two situations have differences. The big picture: While the Biden investigation is still early, the incident has created a political debacle...
Axios

Debt ceiling fight looms over Medicare, Medicaid

House Republicans don't have much of a path to get major health care changes passed with a Democratic Senate and president, with one possible exception: the debt ceiling fight. Why it matters: It's not clear which spending cuts House Republicans will push for in exchange for expanding the government's borrowing...
Axios

C-SPAN requests greater access to House chamber

Television network C-SPAN on Tuesday wrote a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) requesting regular access to the House chamber, citing the positive response to its coverage of the dramatic 15 rounds of voting for the House speakership. Driving the news: The request comes after C-SPAN cameras roamed freely...
Axios

Exclusive: Bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords countries

A bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation is traveling this week to the Middle East for a series of visits to the countries that were part of the peace and normalization agreements brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, according to Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) who are leading the delegation.
Axios

Axios

