Read full article on original website
Related
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
MSNBC host: RNC chief may have directly implicated Trump in a “crime” by outing his "cover story"
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday outlined how the House Select Committee's final report on the...
House Republicans target Twitter's handling of Hunter Biden story
Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are asking former Twitter employees to testify at a February hearing on the social media platform's handling of reporting on Hunter Biden, Axios has learned. Why it matters: This first move while in the majority is an indication of the committee's priorities — even...
Focus groups: Florida swing voters open to some GOP investigations
Florida swing voters were supportive of House Republicans' plans to investigate the FBI and Justice Department as well as the Biden administration's handling of the immigration crisis, in the latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups. Why it matters: The new GOP majority risks overreach if it pursues too broad of a...
Scoop: More NY House Republicans call for Santos to resign
Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday called for fellow Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign over revelations he fabricated major portions of his resume and background while on the campaign trail. Why it matters: LaLota adds to a growing chorus of New York Republicans demanding Santos resign amid...
Republicans' escalating war with the feds
House Republicans are gearing up for a sprawling, multi-pronged investigation into federal law enforcement agencies, voting on Tuesday to establish a select committee to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal government. The big picture: The committee is the culmination of a growing antipathy among Republican lawmakers — and, crucially, their...
How Biden and Trump's classified doc discoveries have differed
Some GOP lawmakers are using the Biden classified documents revelations to draw parallels with the investigation into classified Trump documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, but at least so far, the two situations have differences. The big picture: While the Biden investigation is still early, the incident has created a political debacle...
Debt ceiling fight looms over Medicare, Medicaid
House Republicans don't have much of a path to get major health care changes passed with a Democratic Senate and president, with one possible exception: the debt ceiling fight. Why it matters: It's not clear which spending cuts House Republicans will push for in exchange for expanding the government's borrowing...
Former Rep. Harley Rouda announces bid to fill Katie Porter's House seat
Former Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that he is running for the House seat of Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) a day after she announced she would run for Senate in 2024. Why it matters: Rouda, who was first elected in 2018, decided to not run for election in 2022...
C-SPAN requests greater access to House chamber
Television network C-SPAN on Tuesday wrote a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) requesting regular access to the House chamber, citing the positive response to its coverage of the dramatic 15 rounds of voting for the House speakership. Driving the news: The request comes after C-SPAN cameras roamed freely...
Exclusive: Bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords countries
A bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation is traveling this week to the Middle East for a series of visits to the countries that were part of the peace and normalization agreements brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, according to Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) who are leading the delegation.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0