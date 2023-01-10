Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Related
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
NCDOT announces final section of Greensboro Urban Loop to open Jan. 23
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open the final section of its project near the end of January, after 10 years of construction and about $500 million. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the Urban Loop will be completed on Monday, Jan. 23.
High crash numbers along NC 109 encourages officials to make improvements
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Highway 109 took the lives of three people Friday, but it's not the first time. That weighs the community service people down and the public safety people it weighs them down a lot and they think about it every time they go on another call," said Fair Grove Fire Department's, Andy Lyndon.
Man killed in crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington, troopers say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to a crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Troopers say that a 2020 Ford SUV was in the westbound lane of Jersey […]
New road now open to help flood-prone neighborhood in High Point
HIGH POINT—Neighbors in a flood-prone High Point neighborhood will now have a second way to get in and out of their subdivision. When heavy rain is in the forecast, it often causes major flooding in the community and traps people in their homes. Over the last two weeks, crews finished paving a new exit out […]
rhinotimes.com
Scarfone Sues City For Violating Easement Settlement Agreement
The February One Parking Deck is nearing completion, so it seems entirely fitting that the City of Greensboro is once again being sued over easement issues concerning the existing businesses on South Elm Street. On Friday, Jan. 6, Drew Brown of the Greensboro Law Center filed a lawsuit against the...
WFMY NEWS2
Shooting investigation on Candlenut Road in Greensboro, troopers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County deputies are investigating a shooting on Candlenut Road near Summit Avenue Friday morning. Dozens of law enforcement cars are in the area. WFMY News 2 crews are at the scene to gather more information on the situation. This story is developing. OTHER CRIME STORIES.
House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
Davidson County community frustrated by litter
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
cbs17
Stolen car out of gas leads to arrest of NC man near Nash County rest area, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.
1 injured in Lambeth Street shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was injured after a shooting on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police responded to a call of a shooting on the 3500 block of Lambeth Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Then officers received a call that a juvenile was in the hospital with gunshot wound.
Amiy Denise Mella has been located, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Deputies have located the teen who went missing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were looking for Amiy Denise Mella. Deputies described her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mella was last seen around 1:30...
Card skimmers found at Greensboro Walmart stores, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said Thursday that card skimmers have been located at Walmart stores in Greensboro. This comes a little more than a week after High Point police said they were investigating card skimmers found at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. Greensboro...
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
No, your gas stove isn't banned. But if you have one, you need to do these things to make it safer...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are an estimated 40 million homes in our country that use a gas stove. You may have heard that the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission was thinking about banning them. He's backed off of that, but the concerns about gas stoves still remain.
Gun found on East Davidson High School property
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Montez Jaheim Young for felony drug possession and felony gun possession on an educational property on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies report that they were assigned as security personnel for a basketball game at East Davidson High School. Deputies report they began...
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WXII 12
Yadkin County Schools' bus involved in crash with food truck after being hit by box truck
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning. The Yadkin County Schools District said Bus 203 crashed just before 8 a.m. as it was crossing the intersection of Highway 601 and Country Club Road. They said a panel truck struck the bus as it passed through the intersection. The bus then crashed into a parked food truck, according to the Yadkinville Police Department. Officers said the food truck then was pushed into a building before the bus came to a stop against an apartment building. Police said no one was in the food truck or the building it hit. They said neither of the drivers was injured. They also said those in the apartment building were also not injured.
Water main break impacts the city of Burlington, closing two Alamance Co. schools
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An 8-inch water main break on McKinny Street in Burlington created a tough morning when they woke up to no water or extremely low water pressure. At this time, they don't know how many people are impacted. Repairs are expected to be done this afternoon.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 1