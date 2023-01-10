YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning. The Yadkin County Schools District said Bus 203 crashed just before 8 a.m. as it was crossing the intersection of Highway 601 and Country Club Road. They said a panel truck struck the bus as it passed through the intersection. The bus then crashed into a parked food truck, according to the Yadkinville Police Department. Officers said the food truck then was pushed into a building before the bus came to a stop against an apartment building. Police said no one was in the food truck or the building it hit. They said neither of the drivers was injured. They also said those in the apartment building were also not injured.

YADKIN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO