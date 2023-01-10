ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Scarfone Sues City For Violating Easement Settlement Agreement

The February One Parking Deck is nearing completion, so it seems entirely fitting that the City of Greensboro is once again being sued over easement issues concerning the existing businesses on South Elm Street. On Friday, Jan. 6, Drew Brown of the Greensboro Law Center filed a lawsuit against the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting investigation on Candlenut Road in Greensboro, troopers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County deputies are investigating a shooting on Candlenut Road near Summit Avenue Friday morning. Dozens of law enforcement cars are in the area. WFMY News 2 crews are at the scene to gather more information on the situation. This story is developing. OTHER CRIME STORIES.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don't like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it's hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured in Lambeth Street shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was injured after a shooting on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police responded to a call of a shooting on the 3500 block of Lambeth Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Then officers received a call that a juvenile was in the hospital with gunshot wound.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Amiy Denise Mella has been located, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Deputies have located the teen who went missing. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office were looking for Amiy Denise Mella. Deputies described her as a 14-year-old, white female, who is 5' and 105 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mella was last seen around 1:30...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gun found on East Davidson High School property

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Montez Jaheim Young for felony drug possession and felony gun possession on an educational property on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies report that they were assigned as security personnel for a basketball game at East Davidson High School. Deputies report they began...
THOMASVILLE, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been "destroyed by vandals" owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. "Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County Schools' bus involved in crash with food truck after being hit by box truck

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning. The Yadkin County Schools District said Bus 203 crashed just before 8 a.m. as it was crossing the intersection of Highway 601 and Country Club Road. They said a panel truck struck the bus as it passed through the intersection. The bus then crashed into a parked food truck, according to the Yadkinville Police Department. Officers said the food truck then was pushed into a building before the bus came to a stop against an apartment building. Police said no one was in the food truck or the building it hit. They said neither of the drivers was injured. They also said those in the apartment building were also not injured.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

