ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Weekend Roundup: This weekend has something for everyone!

The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras | January 13 | 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. |Mardi Gras Hall- The Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event benefiting patients and families in the Bayou Region is back and in person for the first time since 2019. Guests will gather at Mardi Gras Hall in downtown Houma to enjoy delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. In addition, the King and Queen of the Gala will be crowned. Purchase tickets and read more here.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Cajun Meat Market goes viral for savory king cakes!

Cajun Meat Market of Houma has recently gone viral online for their popular savory Crawfish Boudin Stuffed King Cake topped with crawfish queso. A picture featuring the speciality king cake on Cajun Meat Market’s Facebook page has garnered an impressive one million views from users across the country!. “This...
HOUMA, LA
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Support your local animal shelter at Trivia Night this Saturday

On Saturday, January 14, The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is hosting a “Paws for a Cause” Trivia Night at Bayou Blue Hall at 6:00 p.m.. “This is our first event since 2019 due to COVID shutdowns,” said an organizer of the event. “The last trivia night was a huge success and lots of fun, so we are looking forward to this one.”
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish Library to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday

Celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with a special children’s party on Jan. 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, in partnership with Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence. This program will feature a special story time, cookie cake, and book give away courtesy...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
BRProud

Zip lining, trampoline park at new Gonzales entertainment complex

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — After seeing success in Denham Springs and Harvey, the owners of a family-friendly entertainment complex company celebrated the opening of a Gonzales location Wednesday. Airborne X Adventure Park opened its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17, and has since entertained 6,000 people, the company said. Airborne X launched the official grand opening […]
GONZALES, LA
houmatimes.com

Easton Joseph Cotton

Easton Joseph Cotton, 87, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Gibson, LA passed away on January 7, 2023. Private services will be held. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Perritt Cotton; children, Penny, Gretta, Ken, Roger and Hope; numerous nephews and nieces, including Larry and Lawrence; numerous grandchildren.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Marie Terrebonne Rivera

Marie Myrtle Terrebonne Rivera, 88 passed Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 7:43pm. Marie. was a native of Cut Off, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
HOUMA, LA
myneworleans.com

I’m Done with New Orleans… Except I love it too much

Oh, this city. This city, this city, this city. My family went to a New Year’s Eve party and watched the fireworks in all of their glory over the river. My daughter gazed up at the sky and gaped with delight. My husband kissed me. Everyone else around me oohed and ahhed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Volunteers needed for Derelict Crab Trap Rodeo Cleanup Event

Time is running out to sign up to participate in the 2023 derelict crab trap rodeo event. The event will take place this year in the Terrebonne Basin (more details below). This rodeo event allows LDWF and members of the public to work hand-in-hand, removing derelict crab traps that create navigational hazards. These traps lead to ghost-fishing mortality of blue crabs and other species, which can be captured incidentally, interfere with other commercial fishing gear types, and degrade the beauty of our natural environment. Since its inception, the program has disposed of more than 51,000 derelict crab traps.
MONTEGUT, LA
houmatimes.com

Good Earth Transit launches beautiful new bus designs

Good Earth Transit is launching new buses wrapped in exciting local designs that can be seen driving around Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The buses are covered in a variety of images, with each bus specifically highlighting a different local place or activity in Houma, Thibodaux, or other surrounding areas. “We really wanted to use our buses to bring light to hidden gems around the area that the community may not be aware of,” said Good Earth Transit Office Manager Gayle Vaughn. “We want to draw attention to these places so people can enjoy them. We knew our buses would be a great way to do that.”
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Once Upon a Time Antiques to host large estate sale next week

Once Upon a Time Antiques is hosting a large estate sale in Houma from Monday, January 16 – Sunday January 22, 2023. The sale will take place off of 311 in Houma, with the exact location to be announced soon. “This estate is one-of-a-kind,” said owner Theresa Zeringue. “It...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Learn trapping basics for free with LDWF!

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced openings in the Introductory Trapping Course to be held this Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Houma. The free class will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range. All materials will be provided, as well as lunch on site. LDWF is hosting...
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy