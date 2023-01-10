Good Earth Transit is launching new buses wrapped in exciting local designs that can be seen driving around Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The buses are covered in a variety of images, with each bus specifically highlighting a different local place or activity in Houma, Thibodaux, or other surrounding areas. “We really wanted to use our buses to bring light to hidden gems around the area that the community may not be aware of,” said Good Earth Transit Office Manager Gayle Vaughn. “We want to draw attention to these places so people can enjoy them. We knew our buses would be a great way to do that.”

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO