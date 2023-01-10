Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Weekend Roundup: This weekend has something for everyone!
The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras | January 13 | 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. |Mardi Gras Hall- The Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event benefiting patients and families in the Bayou Region is back and in person for the first time since 2019. Guests will gather at Mardi Gras Hall in downtown Houma to enjoy delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. In addition, the King and Queen of the Gala will be crowned. Purchase tickets and read more here.
A couple of changes to Mardi Gras in Jefferson Parish
There are a dozen parades planned in Metairie during the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Jefferson Parish’s Fat Tuesday processions will start later than usual this year.
houmatimes.com
Cajun Meat Market goes viral for savory king cakes!
Cajun Meat Market of Houma has recently gone viral online for their popular savory Crawfish Boudin Stuffed King Cake topped with crawfish queso. A picture featuring the speciality king cake on Cajun Meat Market’s Facebook page has garnered an impressive one million views from users across the country!. “This...
Made by LSU: Mardi Gras beads made out of micro algae
An LSU professor invented a new kind of Mardi Gras bead that's made out of something you may not expect----micro algae.
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
houmatimes.com
Support your local animal shelter at Trivia Night this Saturday
On Saturday, January 14, The Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is hosting a “Paws for a Cause” Trivia Night at Bayou Blue Hall at 6:00 p.m.. “This is our first event since 2019 due to COVID shutdowns,” said an organizer of the event. “The last trivia night was a huge success and lots of fun, so we are looking forward to this one.”
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish Library to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday
Celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with a special children’s party on Jan. 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, in partnership with Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence. This program will feature a special story time, cookie cake, and book give away courtesy...
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
Zip lining, trampoline park at new Gonzales entertainment complex
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — After seeing success in Denham Springs and Harvey, the owners of a family-friendly entertainment complex company celebrated the opening of a Gonzales location Wednesday. Airborne X Adventure Park opened its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17, and has since entertained 6,000 people, the company said. Airborne X launched the official grand opening […]
NOLA.com
During a violent new year, Edna Karr students remember those who were killed
Kylie Henry looked into the crowd of about 1,100 students seated in the Edna Karr High School gymnasium Wednesday morning and asked who among them had lost a family or close friend to gun violence. A sea of hands rose. “This past year alone I’ve been to more funerals and...
houmatimes.com
Easton Joseph Cotton
Easton Joseph Cotton, 87, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Gibson, LA passed away on January 7, 2023. Private services will be held. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Perritt Cotton; children, Penny, Gretta, Ken, Roger and Hope; numerous nephews and nieces, including Larry and Lawrence; numerous grandchildren.
houmatimes.com
Marie Terrebonne Rivera
Marie Myrtle Terrebonne Rivera, 88 passed Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 7:43pm. Marie. was a native of Cut Off, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
myneworleans.com
I’m Done with New Orleans… Except I love it too much
Oh, this city. This city, this city, this city. My family went to a New Year’s Eve party and watched the fireworks in all of their glory over the river. My daughter gazed up at the sky and gaped with delight. My husband kissed me. Everyone else around me oohed and ahhed.
houmatimes.com
Volunteers needed for Derelict Crab Trap Rodeo Cleanup Event
Time is running out to sign up to participate in the 2023 derelict crab trap rodeo event. The event will take place this year in the Terrebonne Basin (more details below). This rodeo event allows LDWF and members of the public to work hand-in-hand, removing derelict crab traps that create navigational hazards. These traps lead to ghost-fishing mortality of blue crabs and other species, which can be captured incidentally, interfere with other commercial fishing gear types, and degrade the beauty of our natural environment. Since its inception, the program has disposed of more than 51,000 derelict crab traps.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
houmatimes.com
Good Earth Transit launches beautiful new bus designs
Good Earth Transit is launching new buses wrapped in exciting local designs that can be seen driving around Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The buses are covered in a variety of images, with each bus specifically highlighting a different local place or activity in Houma, Thibodaux, or other surrounding areas. “We really wanted to use our buses to bring light to hidden gems around the area that the community may not be aware of,” said Good Earth Transit Office Manager Gayle Vaughn. “We want to draw attention to these places so people can enjoy them. We knew our buses would be a great way to do that.”
houmatimes.com
Once Upon a Time Antiques to host large estate sale next week
Once Upon a Time Antiques is hosting a large estate sale in Houma from Monday, January 16 – Sunday January 22, 2023. The sale will take place off of 311 in Houma, with the exact location to be announced soon. “This estate is one-of-a-kind,” said owner Theresa Zeringue. “It...
houmatimes.com
Learn trapping basics for free with LDWF!
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced openings in the Introductory Trapping Course to be held this Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Houma. The free class will be held at the Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range. All materials will be provided, as well as lunch on site. LDWF is hosting...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
Comments / 0