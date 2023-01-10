Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yonkers Police detention officer touches inmate clothing, blacks out, administered Narcan
YONKERS – A Yonkers City Police detention officer had to be administered three doses of Narcan to revive her after she came in contact with an article of prisoner clothing in central booking at police headquarters on South Broadway. Police said it is presumed she was exposed to an...
Headlines: Officer possibly exposed to Fentanyl, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release name of man Putnam deputy fatally shot
CARMEL – State Police Thursday identified the man that a Putnam County deputy sheriff shot and killed as 34-year-old Christopher Torres of Carmel. He was shot on Tuesday, January 10 when police responded to a domestic violence incident that began on Amawalk Road in the Town of Kent. Deputies...
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
Suspect allegedly tried to intimidate DMV investigator
The investigator claims he felt threatened and that the suspect was engaging in road rage behavior.
ID Released Of Carmel Man Killed By Police After Domestic Incident In Southeast
The identity of a man who was fatally shot by police to prevent him from killing a woman he had abducted has been released. State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres, who was shot dead by police in Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Putnam deputy sheriff fatally shoots Brewster man
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – A Brewster man who was allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday morning in the Town of Southeast was shot and killed by a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said. The incident occurred at mid-morning when deputies were called to a residence on Pugsley Road in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DMV investigator alleges harassment
SAUGERTIES – A 55-year-old Saugerties man has been charged with harassment for allegedly intentionally following him while he drove his state vehicle. The DMV investigator charged that Derek Winnie followed him through Glasco and Barclay Heights twice – once in October and again in November 2022. The investigator...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother
WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
columbiapaper.com
State Police ask for help identifying people in photo
VALATIE—State Police are seeking the public’s help. State Police are attempting to identify two subjects in relation to a grand larceny investigation. In September 2022, a purse was stolen from La Bella’s Restaurant in Valatie, and the credit cards contained within were later used to purchase gift cards at Target in East Greenbush.
Update: Woman Saved In Police Shooting In Southeast Hospitalized With Severe Injuries
Police have provided an update on the condition of a woman who was rescued from certain death after her attacker was shot and killed by authorities. The woman was involved in a domestic incident on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that began in Putnam County on Amawalk Road in Kent when she was abducted by her attacker in a domestic incident, who then drove to Southeast.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who skipped sentencing on manslaughter conviction dead from gunshot
MIDDLETOWN – A 50-year-old Bloomingburg man who failed to appear for sentencing on his guilty plea of vehicular manslaughter was found dead in a house on Watkins Avenue in the City of Middletown late Tuesday afternoon. State Police said Raymond Cammerino had also pled guilty to leaving the scene...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major Monticello drug bust
MONTICELLO – A man staying at the Inn at Monticello in the village has been arrested following execution of a no-knock search warrant executed on Wednesday, January 4, Acting Sullivan County District Attorney Brian Conaty said Thursday. Lito Solis was found in possession of more than eight ounces of...
ryerecord.com
Three RPD Officers Take Part in Dramatic Rescue off Playland Pier
The Rye Police Department would like to recognize and commend the efforts of Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper for their rapid response and quick thinking in rescuing a woman who had jumped from the Playland Pier into Long Island Sound on the evening of December 22, 2022.
Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say
A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
House Fire in Dutchess County a Total Loss
The fire claimed the house of one of the founding members of this Dutchess County village's EMS squad. Firefighters from five different fire companies, along with numerous first responders did everything they could to stop a fire from fully engulfing a house in Tivoli. According to News 10, fire crews from the Tivoli Fire Company responded to a call early Monday morning that a chicken coop was on fire.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yonkers PD investigate shooting incident
YONKERS – The Yonkers Police Department investigated a possible shooting incident in the area of 155 South Broadway at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said a dispute inside a vehicle between two men may have escalated to a single shot being fired. Yonkers Police have a person of...
Wappingers Falls police urge residents to lock their cars following rash of break-ins
Village of Wappingers Falls police say there have been break-ins in several neighborhoods. They include Wenliss Terrace, South Remsen Avenue, Maple Street, Adams Street and South Avenue.
Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course
Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley
Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
Comments / 4