SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 11, 2023 - Not only does Sarasota Olympic Swimmer Emma Weyant have a new swimming hole, she now has an NIL deal to go with it. A 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, Weyant transferred to the University of Florida, and Wednesday she announced a collaboration with SwimOutlet.com in an article for Swim World Magazine. N.I.L. stands for Name, Image, Likeness, and it allows college athletes to earn money off of their fame.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO