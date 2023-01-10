Read full article on original website
Related
Snowy weather to persist in interior Northeast through weekend
As blustery conditions persist in the northern Plains on Friday, heavy snow will continue to fall across sections of the interior Northeast through Saturday.
Where is the snow?
CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday
Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
This Moonlit Dinner Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Wisconsin
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Wisconsin, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and rivers from this train that runs throughout northern Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Astronomical winter officially begins this Wednesday and Jack Frost will arrive in full force.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/8 Sunday morning forecast
For tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. This will lead to a seasonably cold night, with the city seeing a low of 30, while the suburbs will plunge into the 20s. It will be the first night of 2023 in which most areas drop below freezing. A testament to how mild it's been of late.Sunday starts off sunny, but like Saturday, will eventually become mostly cloudy. Our high will be 42. The clouds will be linked to a minor storm system that is poised to move through the region from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.This system does not have much moisture to work with, and thus precip totals will be light. In terms of precip type, it looks like a rain/snow mix for most, with all snow for locations north of the city.Snowfall totals look to range from a coating to an inch at best, with slightly higher totals to the north and west. Sunday's night low will be 33.
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Powerful winter storm to bring freezing temperatures, snow to much of the U.S.
A powerful Arctic cold front was slated to bring blizzard conditions to several parts of the U.S. this week, lowering temperatures to dangerous levels, dumping heavy snowfall, causing potential power outages and creating a holiday travel nightmare for millions of Americans in the process. The storm will extend from the...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
First Alert Forecast: Chilly, feels like 30s, flurries possible
After a stretch of days well above normal, temps are closer to where they should be for early January.Today will feature more clouds than sun, although we'll get some brighter breaks at times. Some flurries are possible, especially to the north and west. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.Tonight will be colder as well with lows falling to around 30 degrees in the city and the 20s in the suburbs. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to mainly clear skies overnight.We'll start off brisk and bright Sunday. Some more high clouds will stream in during the...
First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert late Thursday into early Friday for periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, as well as some gusty winds.Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs around 40 again. Tonight will be dry for the most part, but a couple of rain/snow showers could sneak into our inland suburbs towards daybreak. We'll get brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity tomorrow morning into the midday hours with some slick spots N&W; some light rain/drizzle may linger into the afternoon. Then more organized rain/shower activity fills in late in the day on Thursday into early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect a leftover breeze with 50s in the morning and 40s into the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend looks generally quiet with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be brighter with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
'Big mess' is days away: Major winter storm to bring snow, arctic temps and travel headaches
Frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm could threaten holiday travel plans for millions from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
Winter storm to evolve into bomb cyclone as it produces a blizzard in Midwest
Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings have been issued across the Midwest ahead of a fierce storm system that is forecast to intensify rapidly and produce howling winds and heavy snow. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that time is running out to prepare for an expansive snowstorm that will unfold across parts...
UK weather: Snow warning as temperatures fall below freezing
Snow is set to fall across parts of Britain next week as temperatures are expected to fall below zero.People across the country can expect flurries of snow, sleet and rain from Sunday (15 January) as conditions become much colder for most.Weather warnings are also in place around the UK until next week as heavy rain is set to fall across England and Wales, bringing the chance of some flooding and disruption.Grahame Madge, a spokesperson for the Met Office, said: “From Sunday, much cooler conditions are expected compared with the mild conditions we have currently.“Before that, we have a period of...
msn.com
Siberia sees coldest air in two decades as temperature dips to minus-80
In Siberia, the icebox of the Northern Hemisphere, temperatures have plunged to their lowest levels in at least two decades: around minus-80 degrees. This exceptional cold is projected to continue into the weekend. Temperatures have fallen up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (27.8 Celsius) below normal amid this frigid siege, with...
Comments / 0